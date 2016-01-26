Doe: Raniere get his quotes from ‘New Age Bullshit Generator”!

The point of my last post wasn’t that no one listens to [Keith Raniere inspired a cappella group] Simply Human’s music or that these adjectives are positive.

The point was that nothing Keith Raniere supposedly coached Allison Mack with had anything to do with musical ability. Football coaches teach you how to be better at football because they’ve either played the game and/or have coached in it for years. They have the knowledge and skill set to do so. What qualifications does Ranieree have?

The same bogus ones he’s made up like tying the 100 yard dash record for his state school or being East Coast Judo champion? Absolutely nothing. All Allison got from his coaching as reflected in her blog was nothing specific, and only general and vague mumbo jumbo new age buzzwords. Look at the quote in the picture [see below]. It’s exactly the same thing.

It sounds like he gets all his philosophy from the New Age BS generator:http://sebpearce.com/bullshit/

Simply Human

Here is the Raniere quote on music:

“Sound is sacred. Some believe the universe was created with sound as its basis. Human sound is an expression of our essence through the vibration of our physical form – the motion of life. By experiencing human sound at its most profound levels, we enter the deepest expression of what it is to be alive and in the presence of each other.” _ Keith Raniere.

Here is Mack’s quote on Raniere’s theory:

ALLISON MACK WROTE “[Raniere’s] theory is that if everyone could learn to listen, and feel music as specifically and deliberately as is required in good a cappella, we would have a very different way of relating in the world.”