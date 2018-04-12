Details of what the Feds took from Nancy Salzman’s house —
If ever anyone wanted proof of how successful Executive Success Programs are, he or she need look no further than the Prefect, Nancy Salzman. Here’s a detailed description of what was taken by the FBI during their raid on her home at 3 Oregon Trail, Waterford, NY 12188, on March 27, 2018.
The raid suggests that Salzman will among those who will be charged by the Feds for various crimes.
Description Of Items
$390,180 in a Shoe Box
$15,637 in a Shoe Box
$109,727 in a Bag
White Envelope Containing $2,770 and a check.
Yellow Envelope Containing $700.
Misc cash lying about: $1,923.
60,000 Rubles [$967]
100 Pesos [$5.50]
$2,180 Travelers Checks
Bank Of America Check
Thumb Drives
Portable File Box With Numerous Folders
Black Iphone
External Hard Drive [Silver]
Apple Airport Extreme
Kyocera Cell
Ipad
Apple Mac Book
Sandisk Cruzer Glide Thumb Drive
Sony Recorder Micro Sd
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Cell
Apple Iphone
Hp Pavilion Line P/c
Dell Desk Top With Digital Editing System
Fujitsu External Harfd Drive
Mac Pro Computer
Maxtor Hard Drive
Lacie Hard Disk Drive
Maxtor Removable Hard Disd Drive
Western Digital Hard Drive
Blackberry Moble Device
Kyocera Mobile Device
Blackberry Nobe Devicde
Sandisk Thumb Drive
Imac Computer
Samsung Mobile Device
Maxtor Personal Storage
Ipod
Dard Disk Drive
Hitachi Hard Disk Drive
Plumax External Hard Drive
Swann Hd Video Recorder
Adt Dvr
Seagate Backup Plus External Hard Drive
Western Degital Passport External Hard Drive
Toshiba 32g Thumb Drive
Staples Relay Thumb Drive
Apple Time Capsule
Airport Time Capsule
Logitech Thumbdrive
Verbatim Thumb Drive
Buffalo Drive Station
Apple Ipad
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Viva Executive Success. It pays to follow the world’s smartest man – except, of course, when he’s headed to prison for the rest of his life..
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