Details of what the Feds took from Nancy Salzman’s house

If ever anyone wanted proof of how successful Executive Success Programs are, he or she need look no further than the Prefect, Nancy Salzman. Here’s a detailed description of what was taken by the FBI during their raid on her home at 3 Oregon Trail, Waterford, NY 12188, on March 27, 2018.

The raid suggests that Salzman will among those who will be charged by the Feds for various crimes.

Description Of Items

$390,180 in a Shoe Box

$15,637 in a Shoe Box

$109,727 in a Bag

White Envelope Containing $2,770 and a check.

Yellow Envelope Containing $700.

Misc cash lying about: $1,923.

60,000 Rubles [$967]

100 Pesos [$5.50]

$2,180 Travelers Checks

Bank Of America Check

Thumb Drives

Portable File Box With Numerous Folders

Black Iphone

External Hard Drive [Silver]

Apple Airport Extreme

Kyocera Cell

Ipad

Apple Mac Book

Sandisk Cruzer Glide Thumb Drive

Sony Recorder Micro Sd

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Cell

Apple Iphone

Hp Pavilion Line P/c

Dell Desk Top With Digital Editing System

Fujitsu External Harfd Drive

Mac Pro Computer

Maxtor Hard Drive

Lacie Hard Disk Drive

Maxtor Removable Hard Disd Drive

Western Digital Hard Drive

Blackberry Moble Device

Kyocera Mobile Device

Blackberry Nobe Devicde

Sandisk Thumb Drive

Imac Computer

Samsung Mobile Device

Maxtor Personal Storage

Ipod

Dard Disk Drive

Hitachi Hard Disk Drive

Plumax External Hard Drive

Swann Hd Video Recorder

Adt Dvr

Seagate Backup Plus External Hard Drive

Western Degital Passport External Hard Drive

Toshiba 32g Thumb Drive

Staples Relay Thumb Drive

Apple Time Capsule

Airport Time Capsule

Logitech Thumbdrive

Verbatim Thumb Drive

Buffalo Drive Station

Apple Ipad

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Viva Executive Success. It pays to follow the world’s smartest man – except, of course, when he’s headed to prison for the rest of his life..

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