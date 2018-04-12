New Vanguard poem from Dirk Nelson: ‘Didn’t We’

It might not be the wisest thing she ever lied about. After all this is not Jews in the basement.... not at all.Didn’t We

By Dirk Nelson

This time we almost made the initials burn

Didn’t we?

This time we almost made a branding party of girls

Didn’t we?

This time I had the collateral, right here in my hand

Then the FBI raided and it turned to blackmail

This time we almost had our harem in tune

Didn’t we, slave?

This time we almost took a Knox Woods walk under the moon

Didn’t we, ‘knave’?

This time we almost made our poem rhyme

This time we almost made that pyramidal climb

Didn’t we almost make it, Lauren?

This time?