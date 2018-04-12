New Vanguard poem from Dirk Nelson: ‘Didn’t We’
It might not be the wisest thing she ever lied about. After all this is not Jews in the basement.... not at all.Didn’t We
By Dirk Nelson
This time we almost made the initials burn
Didn’t we?
This time we almost made a branding party of girls
Didn’t we?
This time I had the collateral, right here in my hand
Then the FBI raided and it turned to blackmail
This time we almost had our harem in tune
Didn’t we, slave?
This time we almost took a Knox Woods walk under the moon
Didn’t we, ‘knave’?
This time we almost made our poem rhyme
This time we almost made that pyramidal climb
Didn’t we almost make it, Lauren?
This time?