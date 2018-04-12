Bronfman-Raniere Crime Enterprise with lawyer Bill Savino and Woods Oviatt – able to delay justice

I remember asking Keith Raniere, Nancy Salzman, Clare Bronfman and her attorney, Bill Savino, not to fight with me. I advised them that if they did that, I would have to fight back.

They scoffed at me and Raniere then ordered Clare to do everything in her power to put me in prison. Now, Raniere is in federal prison and likely to remain there for a very long time. And Clare is likely to be there herself very soon.

Savino, the artful lawyer, used his influence over the DOJ in the Western District of New York to cover-up his clients’ crimes [How many women would not have been branded and blackmailed but for Savino’s ability to lead the DOJ away from his criminal clients?} Urged on by his insane clients, he was a constant force arguing for my indictment.

Former Assistant US Attorney Anthony Bruce [who retired shortly after my indictment] admitted to my attorney that Bill Savino wanted me indicted for his clients. Savino may have even earned a bonus from Bronfman for my indictment by suborning perjury by Bronfman and by keeping the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York from investigating Bronfman, the financier and Director of Operations for the NXIVM criminal enterprise.

Fortunately, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York never heard of Bill Savino – and was determined to see that justice was done. That’s why Raniere is currently sitting in federal prison – and Clare may be there very soon.

So many women would not have been abused had it not been for the prodigious skills of William Savino – Attorney at law.

The worm has turned.

The dumpy Willie Savbino with the svelete Clare Broinfman.

A fearsome, awesome duo, great together at abusing the legal system. Bill Savino walks into court with soon-to-be-indicted client Clare Bronfman. Savino’s skills are exemplary. He kept the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York from paying attention to my abundant and overwhelming evidence of criminality by Bronfman-Raniere. Many women suffered on account of that, but his client remained free to do more criminal acts for several years before the Eastern District finally caught up. Meantime, Savino and his firm, Woods Oviatt, got millions in fees. Will they donate those ill-gotten gains to the victims?