Despite demand to remove YouTube Videos, Raniere refuses to take down TV actress Grace Park conversations on his channel
A lawsuit may be in the offing.
We have learned from the most reliable and authentic source that TV Actress Grace Park has asked that videos where she appears on “Keith Raniere Conversations” be removed from the internet, including YouTube.
Despite Miss Park’s request, Mr. Raniere has refused to take them down and 24 videos remain on YouTube – on his YouTube Channel “Keith Raniere Conversations”.
All of these videos featuring Miss Park were filmed at a single shooting, we were told, and Miss Park appears in the same outfit as does Mr. Raniere.
They were broken down into 24 segments that run from 2 minutes to more than 45 minutes.
They have not been viewed very much. The average viewership is generally under 75 views. Considering Miss Park is a well known TV star, this seems quite low.
Considering Mr. Raniere has many followers, it is odd that so few have bothered to log on and listen to his words of wisdom.
Conversely, as proof of the higher readership for the Frank Report: We published a story “Shocking photos cause viewers to ask, “Did Keith Raniere hypnotize TV star Grace Park?” where we discussed Grace Park’s appearance in Keith Raniere’s Conversations and referred readers to one of these called “The Nature of Living.”
Unlike Miss Park’s other 23 videos with Mr. Raniere, which regularly have under 100 viewers, the Nature of Living has 1,133 viewers, more than 10 times the average.
In this respect, Frank Report may take some credit for aiding in the exposure of Mr. Raniere’s efforts on YouTube.
However, Mr. Raniere is sticking to his ethical guns: Miss Park initially signed a waiver to allow Mr. Raniere to use her interview with him and he is going to keep them up at all costs.
In this respect, Miss Park is getting a lesson from the most ethical man in the world and as exposure of his branding practices continue to expand, she will be tied to him unless, of course, she publicly denounces him – which is not entirely improbable.
In any event, as of July 9, 2017, the following videos were alive and well on Keith Raniere Conversations Channel on YouTube:
Keith Raniere’s Personal Evolution Keith Raniere and Grace Park
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7H5nf-a1b38
Ethic of Power Keith Raniere and Grace Park
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rTFQQ4GdB6E
Earning or Abusing Power and Authority Keith Raniere and Grace Park
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i8BuoIMnYDM
Keith Raniere on Overcoming Fear Keith Raniere and Grace Park
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=knSkhGrNnE0
Keith Raniere’s Early Evolution of Consciousness Keith Raniere and Grace Park
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ATGQkVlFE0o
Keith Raniere’s Early Development Keith Raniere and Grace Park
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5ASOl8g4Ug
Annealing the Human Spirit Keith Raniere and Grace Park
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NnQOwVrB1Mo
Editor’s note: “Annealing” refers to the process where metal or glass is heated and then allowed to cool slowly in order to remove internal stresses and toughen it. The question then becomes whether annealing occurs during human pubic branding.
Becoming Fearless Keith Raniere and Grace Park
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FpFMJbR1nS0
Finding Self Keith Raniere and Grace Park
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0rgC9p1KA6g
The Value of Good and Evil Keith Raniere and Grace Park
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=19D9dP580c4
The Journey of Self in Love Keith Raniere and Grace Park
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=le0np7s9FXA
Cause oriented Solutions to Global Problems Keith Raniere and Grace Park
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v2ZpMgt81m8
Self reflection and Living without Fear Keith Raniere and Grace Park
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-aqJoZsP5l4
The Nature of Living Keith Raniere and Grace Park
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R1rJcw5otrQ
Defining Christianity Keith Raniere and Grace Park
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TVCETRNP2Vw
Wielding Power in Responsible Parenting Keith Raniere and Grace Park
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q1PkdC1irNQ
Ethics of Child Rearing Keith Raniere and Grace Park
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMRrJj2xwag
The Power of Celebrity Keith Raniere and Grace Park
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iirkIXQcUM4
Intelligence and the Ability of Love Keith Raniere and Grace Park
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VPtPEa1pVcs
Ethics of Authority Keith Raniere and Grace Park
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tWB7Y6GP81k
Responsibilities of Actors Keith Raniere and Grace Park
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Md663_ZYcbc
Ethical Acting Keith Raniere and Grace Park
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O3UUqeXFjow
Life, Death and the Human Soul Keith Raniere and Grace Park
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=26JMa7q1-Rs
Cause oriented Solutions to Global Problems
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v2ZpMgt81m8
Attachments area
Preview YouTube video Keith Raniere’s Personal Evolution
Keith Raniere’s Personal Evolution
Preview YouTube video Ethics of Power
Ethics of Power
Preview YouTube video Earning or Abusing Power and Authority
Earning or Abusing Power and Authority
Preview YouTube video Keith Raniere on Overcoming Fear
Keith Raniere on Overcoming Fear
Preview YouTube video Keith Raniere’s Early Evolution of Consciousness
Keith Raniere’s Early Evolution of Consciousness
Preview YouTube video Keith Raniere’s Early Development
Keith Raniere’s Early Development
Preview YouTube video Annealing the Human Spirit
Annealing the Human Spirit
Preview YouTube video Becoming Fearless
Becoming Fearless
Preview YouTube video Finding Self
Finding Self
Preview YouTube video The Value of Good and Evil
The Value of Good and Evil
Preview YouTube video The Journey of Self in Love
The Journey of Self in Love
Preview YouTube video Cause oriented Solutions to Global Problems
Cause-oriented Solutions to Global Problems
Preview YouTube video Self reflection and Living without Fear
Self-reflection and Living without Fear
Preview YouTube video The Nature of Living
The Nature of Living
Preview YouTube video Defining Christianity
Defining Christianity
Preview YouTube video Wielding Power in Responsible Parenting
Wielding Power in Responsible Parenting
Preview YouTube video Ethics of Child Rearing
Ethics of Child Rearing
Preview YouTube video The Power of Celebrity
The Power of Celebrity
Preview YouTube video Intelligence and the Ability to Love
Intelligence and the Ability to Love
Preview YouTube video Ethics of Authority
Ethics of Authority
Preview YouTube video Responsibilities of Actors
Responsibilities of Actors
Preview YouTube video Ethical Acting
Ethical Acting
Preview YouTube video Life, Death and the Human Soul
Life, Death and the Human Soul