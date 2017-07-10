Despite demand to remove YouTube Videos, Raniere refuses to take down TV actress Grace Park conversations on his channel

A lawsuit may be in the offing.





We have learned from the most reliable and authentic source that TV Actress Grace Park has asked that videos where she appears on “Keith Raniere Conversations” be removed from the internet, including YouTube.





Despite Miss Park’s request, Mr. Raniere has refused to take them down and 24 videos remain on YouTube – on his YouTube Channel “Keith Raniere Conversations”.





All of these videos featuring Miss Park were filmed at a single shooting, we were told, and Miss Park appears in the same outfit as does Mr. Raniere.





They were broken down into 24 segments that run from 2 minutes to more than 45 minutes.





They have not been viewed very much. The average viewership is generally under 75 views. Considering Miss Park is a well known TV star, this seems quite low.

Considering Mr. Raniere has many followers, it is odd that so few have bothered to log on and listen to his words of wisdom.





Conversely, as proof of the higher readership for the Frank Report: We published a story “Shocking photos cause viewers to ask, “Did Keith Raniere hypnotize TV star Grace Park?” where we discussed Grace Park’s appearance in Keith Raniere’s Conversations and referred readers to one of these called “The Nature of Living.”





Unlike Miss Park’s other 23 videos with Mr. Raniere, which regularly have under 100 viewers, the Nature of Living has 1,133 viewers, more than 10 times the average.





In this respect, Frank Report may take some credit for aiding in the exposure of Mr. Raniere’s efforts on YouTube.





However, Mr. Raniere is sticking to his ethical guns: Miss Park initially signed a waiver to allow Mr. Raniere to use her interview with him and he is going to keep them up at all costs.





In this respect, Miss Park is getting a lesson from the most ethical man in the world and as exposure of his branding practices continue to expand, she will be tied to him unless, of course, she publicly denounces him – which is not entirely improbable.





In any event, as of July 9, 2017, the following videos were alive and well on Keith Raniere Conversations Channel on YouTube:









Keith Raniere’s Personal Evolution Keith Raniere and Grace Park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7H5nf-a1b38





Ethic of Power Keith Raniere and Grace Park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rTFQQ4GdB6E





Earning or Abusing Power and Authority Keith Raniere and Grace Park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i8BuoIMnYDM





Keith Raniere on Overcoming Fear Keith Raniere and Grace Park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=knSkhGrNnE0





Keith Raniere’s Early Evolution of Consciousness Keith Raniere and Grace Park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ATGQkVlFE0o





Keith Raniere’s Early Development Keith Raniere and Grace Park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5ASOl8g4Ug





Annealing the Human Spirit Keith Raniere and Grace Park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NnQOwVrB1Mo





Editor’s note: “Annealing” refers to the process where metal or glass is heated and then allowed to cool slowly in order to remove internal stresses and toughen it. The question then becomes whether annealing occurs during human pubic branding.





Becoming Fearless Keith Raniere and Grace Park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FpFMJbR1nS0





Finding Self Keith Raniere and Grace Park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0rgC9p1KA6g





The Value of Good and Evil Keith Raniere and Grace Park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=19D9dP580c4





The Journey of Self in Love Keith Raniere and Grace Park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=le0np7s9FXA





Cause oriented Solutions to Global Problems Keith Raniere and Grace Park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v2ZpMgt81m8





Self reflection and Living without Fear Keith Raniere and Grace Park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-aqJoZsP5l4





The Nature of Living Keith Raniere and Grace Park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R1rJcw5otrQ





Defining Christianity Keith Raniere and Grace Park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TVCETRNP2Vw





Wielding Power in Responsible Parenting Keith Raniere and Grace Park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q1PkdC1irNQ





Ethics of Child Rearing Keith Raniere and Grace Park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMRrJj2xwag





The Power of Celebrity Keith Raniere and Grace Park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iirkIXQcUM4





Intelligence and the Ability of Love Keith Raniere and Grace Park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VPtPEa1pVcs





Ethics of Authority Keith Raniere and Grace Park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tWB7Y6GP81k





Responsibilities of Actors Keith Raniere and Grace Park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Md663_ZYcbc





Ethical Acting Keith Raniere and Grace Park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O3UUqeXFjow





Life, Death and the Human Soul Keith Raniere and Grace Park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=26JMa7q1-Rs





Cause oriented Solutions to Global Problems

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v2ZpMgt81m8

Attachments area

Preview YouTube video Keith Raniere’s Personal Evolution









Keith Raniere’s Personal Evolution

Preview YouTube video Ethics of Power









Ethics of Power

Preview YouTube video Earning or Abusing Power and Authority









Earning or Abusing Power and Authority

Preview YouTube video Keith Raniere on Overcoming Fear









Keith Raniere on Overcoming Fear

Preview YouTube video Keith Raniere’s Early Evolution of Consciousness









Keith Raniere’s Early Evolution of Consciousness

Preview YouTube video Keith Raniere’s Early Development









Keith Raniere’s Early Development

Preview YouTube video Annealing the Human Spirit









Annealing the Human Spirit

Preview YouTube video Becoming Fearless









Becoming Fearless

Preview YouTube video Finding Self









Finding Self

Preview YouTube video The Value of Good and Evil









The Value of Good and Evil

Preview YouTube video The Journey of Self in Love









The Journey of Self in Love

Preview YouTube video Cause oriented Solutions to Global Problems









Cause-oriented Solutions to Global Problems

Preview YouTube video Self reflection and Living without Fear









Self-reflection and Living without Fear

Preview YouTube video The Nature of Living









The Nature of Living

Preview YouTube video Defining Christianity









Defining Christianity

Preview YouTube video Wielding Power in Responsible Parenting









Wielding Power in Responsible Parenting

Preview YouTube video Ethics of Child Rearing









Ethics of Child Rearing

Preview YouTube video The Power of Celebrity









The Power of Celebrity

Preview YouTube video Intelligence and the Ability to Love









Intelligence and the Ability to Love

Preview YouTube video Ethics of Authority









Ethics of Authority

Preview YouTube video Responsibilities of Actors









Responsibilities of Actors

Preview YouTube video Ethical Acting









Ethical Acting

Preview YouTube video Life, Death and the Human Soul









Life, Death and the Human Soul



