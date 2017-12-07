Danielle Roberts on website claims she is really healthy and happy of late

Danielle Roberts

Danielle Roberts. Does she look happy?

Looks like Dr. Danielle Roberts has launched a public website: http://www.drdanielleroberts.com/

Wonder if she’s going to “Announce DOS” as Keith is encouraging…

“I chose life. I chose to take accountability for each of my actions, my thoughts and emotions. I chose to get clear, clean up my food, practice awareness, and listen to my body, for guidance so I may begin to heal. As I continued to listen, the messages became loud and clear.

And what I have found is nothing short of a miracle, a rebirth. I now fully participate in life. I can love, honor, and trust me for whom and what I am. I have deeper, healthier, fulfilling relationships. I cherish the sweetness I can now find in every moment of life (so that I don’t need to find it on my plate). I have health emerging from beneath a stubborn digestive plague. My moods are stable filled with gratitude, and passion for each new day. I have strong purpose and meaning in my life, which I have the privilege to share with my patients and friends through my work on daily basis.

It is my dream to continue to share this type of intuitive healing with each and every heart I touch. As we learn to love and heal ourselves, we will be loving and healing the entire planet.”

And some other ways to contact:

https://www.md.com/doctor/danielle-roberts-do

https://www.facebook.com/DrDanielleRoberts/

https://www.doximity.com/pub/danielle-roberts-do

https://physicians.columbia-stmarys.org/details/65702/danielle-roberts-hospitalist-milwaukee

https://health.usnews.com/doctors/d

Brandon Porter

Brandon Porter.

By the way, the other doctor in NXIVM is Dr. Brandon Porter. For those looking to contact him or learn more:

https://www.md.com/doctor/brandon-porter-md

http://www.physicianus.org/dr-brandon-porter-internal-medicine/

https://www.vitals.com/doctors/Dr_Brandon_Porter.html

https://www.topnpi.com/ny1952511529/dr-brandon-porter

https://www.sharecare.com/doctor/dr-brandon-b-porter