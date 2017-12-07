Bubba asks about Guinness Book of Records and Raniere

One of our readers, Bubba, “wants to know if anyone has a copy of the Guinness World Records that say Raniere (Mr. Smarty Pants) is the Smartest Man in the World (echo… echo…. echo….)

“I’ve searched high and low and cannot find a copy anywhere. If not, I think he’s a little, short, fat, lying pile of Hooey. Down south, we have one thing to say about a him ‘poor boy he’s a con man and a child molester, bless his soul’”.

Does anybody have a copy?

By the way, Bubba, it is important to note that the IQ test Keith took in 1988 was a take home test. He had it at home for about one month. Take home IQ tests are not accepted anywhere as proof of a high IQ because no one can ever be certain if the person who took the test did not get help from others and, therefore, it is not an IQ [or problem solving test of the individual but of potentially a team].

Of course, Bubba, perhaps you might think it is quite unkind, and not in keeping with gracious southern manners, to suggest that Keith Raniere would ever cheat or lie, and that his taking an IQ test home or not doing it as it is normally done – with a monitor to ensure there is no cheating, does not matter because of his highly ethical nature.

His name is Keith Raniere. But he has instructed his followers to call him Vanguard - the leader of the new thought. .

His name is Keith Raniere. His followers are told to call him Vanguard. Is it possible that a man of his exalted status would cheat on an IQ test if he could?