Women to tell their ‘sorority’ story to exonerate Keith may incriminate themselves





Allison Mack [l] and India Oxenberg [r] -

Allison Mack and India Oxenberg. Two likely candidates to tell their proud story about their sorority [DOS] and how Keith Raniere had nothing to do with it.

Keith Raniere has never been in trouble like this. For the first time, law enforcement is seriously looking at him. He may have only one way out: separate himself from DOS and hope law enforcement doesn’t wade into immigration fraud, tax evasion, smuggling, conspiracy, and other white collar crimes – and, instead, stick with human trafficking, sex trafficking, coercion, blackmail, hazing, fraud, and conspiracy to commit these and other crimes specific to the activities of DOS.





To separate himself from DOS, he needs to insure that some of the women of DOS take full and complete responsibility for DOS.

He started the ball rolling when he made a recent statement on ESP website:

“[I]t is important to clarify the sorority is not part of NXIVM and that I am not associated with the group.”

He also said, “The sorority is proud of what they created and want to share their story. I am confident they will be addressing you very soon.”

This will get them on the record that Keith had nothing to do with DOS.

I believe there are at least five DOS women that have been selected by Keith Raniere to say it was all voluntary and they are proud of how it helped them in their lives.

They will essentially be publicly admitting to committing whatever crimes committed through DOS.

Meantime, Keith remains in Mexico.

The five I suspect who will be called on to admit to DOS are India Oxenberg, Danielle Roberts, Allison Mack, Nicki Clyne and, if necessary, Lauren Salzman.

Lauren may be necessary because she ran DOS under Keith’s directions. The problem with Lauren getting criminally charged is she knows about other crimes ordered by Keith – and likely participated in at least some of them. She was high enough in rank that Keith may have ordered her to execute them personally. If she rolls on Keith, he may be finished.

That may be why he is in Mexico.

Allison Mack is less of a threat than Lauren. She represents opportunity. If she can prove that DOS was not coercive nor criminal, she can bring normalcy back to NXIVM. Her initials on the pubic brands of the women may be helpful to Keith if she makes an outright statement that the whole idea was hers. And that everyone is healthy and happy.

Still, it may not work. Allison was given a higher rank in DOS than Lauren, although Lauren is her superior in NXIVM. That Allison’s initials were used is intriguing. Why did Keith set it up to have her initials, along with his own on the brands?

The New York Times reported that, in a text, Keith Raniere said he did not ask to have his initials on the brands, but the women did it in tribute to him. If this is true, why did they choose to put Allison’s initials on next to Keith who is far above her in the scale of NXIVM tribute-worthy people?

Why her and not Prefect? or Lauren?

India Oxenberg is the perfect patsy because her mother, Catherine, has caused so much exposure of the branding and blackmail cult. If Keith can show that India, Allison, Nicki, Danielle and Lauren are responsible, and acted without Keith, if criminal charges come, Keith may hope they fall hardest on India. That will be payback to Catherine for exposing him to the world.

Danielle Roberts has recently come out with a statement of how bad it was for her in the past and how good she is doing now. The implication seems to be that her health and well being improved after she met Raniere and/or started branding women.

The problem the DOS women have in trying to exonerate Keith is that they are not taking into consideration the members who were abused and fled.

Still, Keith can hope to escape criminal prosecution if the five women [and possibly others] demonstrate that it was a voluntary sorority [option a] or, by their public statements that it was voluntary, if it proves to be criminal coercion, Keith got them to admit they were responsible, and he knew nothing about it and they will be criminally charged. [option b].

Meantime, I would expect that he will have some kind of “results” released as explained in his letter from the co-founder of NXIVM.ESP:

“… there have been extensive independent investigations performed, by highly qualified individuals, and they have firmly concluded that there is no merit to the allegations that we are abusing, coercing or harming individuals….”

Keith hopes the results of these investigations will get him off the hook for when he says “we”, he means NXIVM/ESP and himself and not the sorority – for he has nothing to do with that.

” …. Our experts, a forensic psychiatrist of international repute, psychologists and ex-law enforcement, say members of the sorority are thriving, healthy, happy, better off, and haven’t been coerced.”

That badge of their good health etc. will also serve Keith. Now, if there are crimes from the blackmail and branding scheme, the women are competent, and better off and weren’t coerced.

But one thing that Keith does not address is the group of DOS members who fled – and who have never been evaluated by Keith’s team of experts.

They said in interviews with media, with myself, and with others, they were coerced.

Until we hear from the ex-members, it seems like Keith may be setting up the present members who are so proud of their sorority, and can’t wait to put it on the public record for everyone, including law enforcement to see.