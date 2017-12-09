Cynical Realist: Law enforcement will do nothing about Raniere; will go after whistle blowers when media dies down

Guest View: By One Who Knows

A reader of the Frank Report asked, “When is the State government going to do their investigation of this creeper?”

Here is my answer: You must be new around here – especially if you think that the New York State government is going to do anything to shut down Keith Raniere or any of his illegal operations.

Danielle Roberts D.O.

Danielle Roberts D.O. branded blackmailed women for Keith Raniere.

The way it works is like this: The New York Times shocks the world when it prints stories about Dr. Danielle Roberts branding slave women for Raniere – and Dr. Brandon Porter running unauthorized “brain experiments” on women and children (https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/17/nyregion/nxivm-women-branded-albany.html).

Then Governor Andrew Cuomo promises to have his state agencies investigate these matters (https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/19/nyregion/complaints-by-ex-nxivm-members.html) – and waits for the news cycle to move on. And here we are six weeks later and not a word about any such investigations.

Nothing is going to happen to either doctor because they are both protected by Raniere’s very expensive cloak of protection. As long as he can bribe and bully the people who can stop him, he’ll never be stopped. Even if he has to run away to Mexico for a short stay until things cool down, he’ll be back. And he’ll still be fully protected from all the local law enforcement authorities just as he always has been.

So, sit back and watch what happens to those who are trying to take him down. Those are the people that local law enforcement will go after on some bullshit charges.