Cult flight – Mexican Actress Ludwika Paleta puts Albany home for sale

Famed Mexican actress and NXIVM cult member Ludwika Paleta has listed her Albany area home for sale. The 2,400 square foot home at 18 Silo Rive is in Waterford NY – a suburb near Albany. She purchased the home less than a year ago – on June 8, 2017 – for almost $500,000.





Ludwika, who is a star in Mexico, is married to NXIVM High Rank, Emiliano Salinas, who is the son of former Mexican president Carlos Salinas. Ludwika has listed the home for $512,000. Based on current market trends, it is expected to sell within days.





https://www.estately.com/listings/info/18-silo-dr–2





NXIVM cult member Ludwika Paleta listed her Albany area home for sale. The 2,400 square foot home, at 18 Silo Rive is in Waterford NY – a suburb near Albany. She purchased the home on June 8, 2017 – for almost $500,000. It is a short walking distance from cult leader Keith Raniere's home.

Ludwika’s Albany home has an in-ground pool.





As of a few days ago, the lot was overgrown. But a landscaping crew just came in and cleaned up the property. Ludwika reportedly has not been there in months. The home was only a short walk to the home of NXIVM cult leader, Keith Raniere, who fled the Albany area last fall and went to Monterrey.





Raniere was arrested in Puerto Vallarta on March 25 and deported to the US. He is now at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, having been denied bail on charges of sex traffickimng, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy. Also charged was NXIVM member and actress Allison Mack.





NXIVM member Justin Elliot is rumored to be managing Ludwika’s property and another home in the small community at 15 Farmview that belongs to Mexican NXIVM member Loreta Garza.





Ludwika barely had a chance to use her Albany home. When she did visit, which was rarely, she caused neighbors to be concerned. When she left the home – pulling out of the driveway in her Land Rover – another car would mysteriously appear on the road and follow her.





The couple pose for the camera for the sake of Ludwika's fans.

Emiliano Salinas and wife Ludwika Paleta.





It is not known if this was a bodyguard, someone to escort her to Raniere, or one of the classes, or to one of her friends in the community. For a time, Ludwika was reportedly warmly entertaining Vancouver actor Mark Hildreth, a NXIVM cult member, who also stayed frequently in the Albany area.





Hildreth later slipped out of the cult, reportedly anguished after he found out his girlfriend had been branded with Keith Raniere’s initials on her pubic region.





The red balloon marks where Ludwika’s home is. It is now for sale for $512,000.





It is not known if Ludwika’s husband, Emiliano, stayed with her at her Albany area house. Emiliano’s lover and business partner, Alejandro Betancourt, built a home on nearby Moe Road and Emi may have stayed there with him when he came up to Albany to be in the presence of Raniere.





Front view of Paleta's Albany area home. She has not been seen there in more than a year - prior to Raniere's arrest.

If anyone is interested, Ludwika’s home features: 2,571 square feet, plus a full basement: It has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, a Security System, Wood Floors, Wall to Wall Carpet, a Deck, Patio, In-Ground Pool and a half acre lot.







