Monte Blu: I haven’t experienced anything as effective as Nxivm

By Monte Blu

Friends, thanks to the New York Times, NXIVM is experiencing a rebirth of enthusiasm. Truth can never die. The tech will not be lost. If the Times once condemned us – it has now restored us. All this is fraught with meaning.

What have we learned? That we are controlling our own lives all the time. Some for good. Some for bad. I was always in control of my life and for many years I had chosen to be a victim. Then I upgraded my belief system when I became a student of NXIVM and the tech healed me.

The New York Times has upgraded its belief system, declaring us to be an immensely valuable aid to humanity. This is the tech that can transform the world. I know a lot of you read the Frank Report. it has been a force for evil for years. But who says that even this cannot be a force for good? Today I am going to make it a force for good. By using it to reach out to those NXIVM members who have been frightened by Keith’s arrest and those who are not NXIVM members who know that their is something attractive in NXIVM. For past members, you know what Keith has done for you but you hide and you worry. Let me remind you, wherever his body is – his mind is above the ephemeral world and he is always with us, beside us, in spirit and is guiding us still. He is ours forever.

Don’t you recall what it was like before you joined NXIVM? I know what happened to me. At first, I didn’t know how it happened. I just knew I felt really good. It led to the great day. Sure I stripped naked one day. I lay on a table while Dani used the pen. I was surprised as she drew a symbol that represents the four elements and the seven chakras, the Greek letters “alpha” and “mu,” but as I learned later, and I can state proudly, also contained within these ancient symbols the marking of the K and the R — his initials. True, I was not told these initials were present in the symbol. Imagine my joy the day I found out he cared enough to mark me as his. I stared at my brand over and over and went out that day proud to wear it. Prouder than I had ever been. I would have showed it to the world – like Sarah Edmondson – if I had not pledged secrecy. Talk about female empowerment, this was cutting edge feminist uprising, guided by an enlightened man of power. This is the new paradigm.

Of course, I had always felt we were a tight knit family even before the VOW, but this was something closer. I was committed and happy. Keith had healed me of my emotional traumas, set me free of fears and attachments, cleared patterns of destructive thinking. Now he allowed me to carry with me for him – Him forever – and for me – everywhere I go – his initials. It means he will never leave and is his promise. He is a great philosopher, an ethical man and a scientist pushing the bounds of human capability. I am his disciple. I owe him everything. If I could go to prison in his place, I would do so in a heartbeat.

Allison – like I would in her place – has been chosen to accept responsibility. She intends to clear Keith of all charges. I know, she will do her duty with joy. She has proven that – by what she told the NY Times and our sister, Vanessa Grigoriadis.

Even though Allison did nothing wrong, she is bravely accepting responsibility, and, if the government needs their pound of flesh – let it be Allison’s. She is right to make this sacrifice. Look at all he has done for her. He taught us all about femininity, made us choose not to be victims, gave us ethics, and a healthy way to look at money. Today I am emotionally disciplined, self-controlled, attractive, physically fit and slender. I was none of these before. Neither was Allison. Yes, like the NY Times article says, we are badass and we shall win.

I have integrated my experiences and permanently changed the way I process things. I feel more powerful than before. And more joyful. Join us won’t you?