Frank Report uncovers two more reputed NXIVM shell companies: You’ll love the names!

Frank Report has learned that the Bronfman-Raniere crime syndicate, better known as NXIVM, apparently owns two more shell companies -in addition to the list of 90 shell companies the Feds identified in court filings. related to charges leveled against cult leader Keith Raniere.





The two new ones are both Limited Liability Companies and are found on the deeds of two newly built homes in the Clifton Park area, near where Raniere formerly resided prior to his flight to Mexico and his subsequent arrest and incarceration at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, NY..





One of the properties is listed for sale by NXIVM member Franca DiCrescenzo, a real estate broker.





Without further ado – and I know you will enjoy what is believed to be Raniere’s cleverness in naming them – the two new LLCs’ names are:





Macaju LLC – which owns a newly-built [never lived-in] home at 11 Chester which is now up for sale for $465,000.





Stinka LLC [yes, it is a great name – perhaps Raniere’s best ever and I know some commenters to this website will undoubtedly say the name was created in tribute to Raniere’s hygienic disciplines, but until we get more ‘data’, I think it unwise to make a hasty conclusion].





According to tax records, Stinka owns 9 Miltowne Drive. This home appears to have been built recently and transferred in 2017 for about $360,000 on what may have been a “paper” transfer. More details expected soon.













11 Chester is a newly built home reportedly built by one of Bronfman-Raniere shell companies.





11 Chester owned by Macaju LLC





It is believed that NXIVM has used several shell companies to acquire or build several homes in the Clifton Park area. Some of the work was suspended because of the recent criminal investigations. One shell company – which is a wonderful name for Raniere – called Stinka LLC – is building a home at 9 Miltowne Drive in Waterford.





NXIVM member, Franca DiCrescenzo is the sex cult realtor for Albany.

9 Mill Towne Drive

It is also reported that NXIVM is using shell companies to build several other homes in the area. And we hope to give you a more fulsome report on these homes soon.

It’s nice to see that Raniere has apparently convinced Clare Bronfman and her sister, Sarah Bronfman-Igtet, to get back into real estate investing. Having lost $26-million of their money on his failed plan to develop a real estate empire in Los Angeles, it shouldn’t take him more than 30-years to make that much back with all these new housing developments in Clifton Park. Oddly enough, several court observers have predicted that’s also what his sentence is going to be when he goes to trial.

It is not known if Stinka LLC was named in tribute to Keith Raniere’s oft-noted odour – described as a mixture of feminine natural perfume and bacteria that live on skin and feed off of the oily secretions from the sweat and sebaceous glands at the base of Raniere’s hair follicles and his infrequently-watered skin.