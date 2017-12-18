Clare Bronfman the world’s most ethical person next to Keith?

Clare Bronfman is the financial strength behind Keith Raniere.

Clare Bronfman likes to use the word ethics.

Clare Bronfman is fond of using the word ‘ethics’ in her endeavors.

CLARE DISCOVERS KEITH

According to her World Ethical Foundation website:

“In 2003, Ms. Bronfman took part in a personal and professional development course offered by Executive Success Programs, Inc. (ESP). There she discovered Rational Inquiry™, a new tool for developing human potential and ethics created by the company’s founder, Keith Raniere.

According to Keith Raniere’s website: “Keith Raniere has devoted his life to … developing new tools for human empowerment, expression and ethics.”

***

Students in ESP recite the “Twelve Point Mission Statement” before each lesson. Like all ESP course materials, it is covered by the non-disclosure agreement students sign before beginning training. These are to remain secret unless you pay for the class. Here are points #11 and part of #12:

11. People control the money, wealth and resources of the world. It is essential for the survival of humankind that these things be controlled by successful, ethical people. I pledge to ethically control as much of the money, wealth and resources of the world as possible within my plan of success. I will always support the ethical control of these things.

12. … Success, ethics and integrity go hand in hand. I promise to share and enroll people in ESP and their mission for my own benefit and to make the world a better place to live.

***

According to the Executive Success Programs website:





“Through her work with ESP and Keith Raniere, Clare has developed herself in the areas of law, corporate ethics and critical thinking….

According to her linked-in page:

“Clare continues to work with and receive guidance from Keith Raniere in various capacities – as an Executive Board Member of NXIVM and a Board Member of both the Ethical Science Foundation and Ethical Humanitarian Foundation.”

The Ethical Humanitarian Foundation

According to Clare Bronfman’s Wikipedia page:

“Clare, along with her sister, Sara Bronfman, formed a non-profit organization called the Ethical Humanitarian Foundation after it was “conceptualized” by Keith Raniere in 2007. Clare is listed as a being a trustee of the organization. The group claims that its goal is to move humanity “towards a more noble civilization” by adopting a “humanity first foundation”.

Her linked in page elucidates the goal of the Ethical Humanitarian Foundation: “It is our mission to support endeavors that help us to embrace our humanity, build our ethics, and move us towards a more noble civilization.”

Executive Success Programs website says: the Ethical Humanitarian Foundation promotes ‘the evolution of humanity through ethics.’

It is not clear what this foundation has ever done.

Ethical Science Foundation

According to Executive Success Programs website:

“In addition to being on the Executive Board and a regional executive with ESP, Clare also sits on the Board of the Ethical Science Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to the ethical pursuit of science, technology and education.”

[This foundation, according to 990 returns, has spent less than $1 million between 2008-2015 which is not much considering that, during the same period, Clare spent tens of millions of dollars on lawsuits for herself and NXIVM, most of which they lost.]

Sexslave cult attorney, William F. Savino of Woods Oviatt Gilman (l) with sexcult client, Clare Bronfman (r).

Clare Bronfman walks into to court with her attorney William Savino.

The World Ethical Foundations Consortium

According to The Ethical Foundations website:

“The World Ethical Foundations Consortium, is “a highly directed, non-profit initiative dedicated to the building of a compassionate, ethical humanity.”

[Clare created, sponsored, and ran The World Ethical Foundations Consortium’inaugural event, built around the Dalai Lama. The Dalai Lama cancelled his attendance.]

A Cappella Innovations advancing ethics

She is/was also a ‘Producer‘ for A Cappella Innovations, ‘a non-profit organization “dedicated to upholding humanity—the best of being human—through celebrating and advancing one of our most noble expressions: the human instrument. We create public awareness and enjoyment of this instrument by fostering open, genuine expression and exploring its application to humanity, civilization and ethics.”

Ethical Websites

Clare Bronfman also has websites and domain names in her name or in names of various entities for her and Keith Raniere’s ethical endeavors.

centerforethicaljustice.com

ethicalcoalition.org

ethicalfoundations.com

ethicalhumanitarian.com

ethicalfoundations.info

ethicalhumanitarianfoundation.com

ethicalhumanitarian.org

ethicalmedia.info

ethicalsciencefoundation.com

ethicalstandards.net

worldethicalconsortium.net

worldethicalfoundations.net

worldethicalconsortium.org

Ethicist websites

Clare also seems to like the word ‘ethicist’. An ethicist is someone whose philosophy is based on ethics.

beanethicist.net

coalitionofethicists.com

ethicistcode.net

ethicistprinciples.net

moralethicist.com

oneethicist.net

theethicist.net

ultimaethicist.com

worldethicist.net

yourethicist.org

Ethical combo websites

Clare also works with combinations of ethics and other endeavors:

eth-letics.com

ethletictraining.com

etholutions.net

etholutionsinc.com

etholutionscentral.org