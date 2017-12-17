Leah Remini to investigate NXIVM on A&E; Sarah Edmondson may co-host episode

Scientology isn’t the only cult-like group Leah Remini is trying to expose

Leah Remini will be back on A&E for a third season, and reportedly she will dedicate at least one episode to NXIVM.

https://www.inquisitr.com/4687346/leah-remini-will-return-to-ae-to-investigate-jehovahs-witnesses-and-nxivm/





Leah Remini has been exposing Scientology on Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, which has been a success on A&E. The second season finished recently.

According to Us Weekly, when she returns for season three, Leah Remini will be looking into the Jehovah’s Witnesses, NXIVM, and possibly other groups/cults.

Her first two seasons, featuring one hour episodes, were focused exclusively on Scientology.

Sources say Sarah Edmondson may join Ms. Remini in the NXIVM episode, perhaps as a co-host. This may be a precursor for a spin off show for Ms. Edmondson. Reportedly, Ms. Edmondson has been inundated with book and TV offers as a result of her brave and unique stand against NXIVM.

It suggests that bravery pays better than cowardice – even against a Vanguard.

Sarah Edmondson appears in HBO's the Vow.

According to sources, Sarah Edmondson has multiple offers for book and TV deals. Perhaps in time she may have more wealth than Clare Bronfman. And that would be true executive success.



