CBC to produce six-part series on NXIVM; seeks to speak with anyone involved with NXIVM past or present

I was asked by CBC to post the following message:





The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation is producing a six-part podcast series about NXIVM. We are interested in speaking with anyone who is or has been involved with the organization to hear about experiences whether positive or negative. Please contact Josh Bloch at josh.bloch@cbc.ca or 416-205-2020





The CBC is Canada’s public broadcaster. CBC Radio is publicly funded and our content is available for free. www.cbc.ca/radio/