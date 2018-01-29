Source: Dalai Lama trust, not Dalai Lama personally, [likely] got Bronfman $1M

According to a source who claims to be familiar with the Dalai Lama and his inner circle’s operations, the Dalai Lama does not personally receive fees for public appearances.

Here is what the source had to say:

The Dalai Lama travels internationally to speak. If he receives money for an engagement, it is not paid to him directly. Payments are made to non-profit organisations.

Usually, prior to the Dalai Lama agreeing to making an appearance, the host or sponsor either agrees to pay a guaranteed fee, [donation] such as what it is believed that Keith Raniere/Clare and Sara Bronfman likely paid to have the Dalai Lama speak in Albany, NY, or an arrangement is made regarding proceeds from ticket sales.

The Dalai Lama does not personally get any donation, speaking fees or share of ticket sales. The money goes to a charitable trust, or is dispersed to charitable causes the Dalai Lama recommends.

In some cases, the funds go to, “His Holiness the Dalai Lama Charitable Trust”.

This trust is a private trust fund administered by senior members of the Tibetan Government in Exile, now called the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA). All senior members are under the leadership of the Dalai Lama.

The trust – which is under the rule of the Tibetan Government [located in India] – does not file financial records with India or any other government. There are no known public accounts.

After accepting a substantial donation said to be $1 million from Clare and Sara Bronfman, The Dalai Lama presents their Christlike Vanguard with a white scarf costing $20.

The Dalai Lama greets Keith Raniere onstage at the Palace Theatre in Albany on May 6, 2009.

Many countries the Dalai Lama visits, establish a non-profit company to receive ticket sales, donations and sponsorship fees. The Dalai Lama isn’t a director of these not-for-profit companies but he and his staff have influence over the people appointed as directors.

The alleged Bronfman $1-Million donation would not be unique. It cannot be expected that the Dalai Lama can travel around the world with his entourage and maintain his government in exile and his monastery entourage without donations or fees.

The donations and fees, however, are made to a variety of trusts, never to the Dalai Lama personally.

In the Bronfman matter, the Dalai lama’s secretary, Tseten Samdup Chhoekyapa, said:

“[T]he Dalai Lama never takes an honorarium or fee of any sort, nor does he require that any payment be made to charities or organizations, as a condition of his making a personal appearance. … Neither His Holiness the Dalai Lama nor the Dalai Lama Foundation ever received the alleged $1 million in connection with His Holiness’s appearance in Albany.”

The question not yet answered is: Did the Bronfmans part with any money [$1 Million or maybe even $2 Million?] which went to any organization [not necessarily the Dalai Lama Foundation] before or after the Dalai Lama appeared in Albany on May 6, 2009?

Since there are people who claim that the Dalai Lama’s appearance in Albany was an endorsement of Keith Raniere, it is of public interest.

It is a matter of record that Keith Raniere and NXIVM used the Dalai Lama’s appearance in Albany as a promotional tool to recruit new members to NXIVM.

One Expian told Frank Report that when she was recruited, the two big items NXIVM used was that actress Kristin Kreuk was a coach and that the Dalai Lama endorsed Keith Raniere.

Actress Kristin Kreuk's membership in NXIVM was used in tandem with the appearance of the Dalai Lama to show that the media reports about NXIVM were not true.

Actress Kristin Kreuk’s membership in NXIVM was used in tandem with the appearance of the Dalai Lama to show that the media reports about NXIVM were not true.