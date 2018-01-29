Five leaked photos of Nxians – readers asked to help ID people and places

Frank Report received these five photos recently from a known source.

Readers are asked to ID the people and the places.

Michelle's horrific 500 calorie diet helped her slim down to the weight Keith Raniere wanted for her. It also helped her lose her hair and stop menstruating.

DOS hair loss diet? Michelle Hatchette [front] appears to be going bald. Could it be from the low calorie diet? Ivy Nevares, kneeling, looks like she may have a receding hairline.

She could look but not eat.

A skinny Allison Mack poses in front of an uneaten birthday cake.

The smiley faces of NXIVM. Readers are asked to identify the people in this picture [and other pictures].

The smiley faces of NXIVM. Readers are asked to identify the people in this picture [and other pictures].

Jim [r] with his longtime girlfriend Esther Carlson.

More smiles.

The smiling faces seem to be absent. Whether that has anything to do with the appearance of a police officer is unknown.