The Canadian: Kristin Kreuk is not innocent – in her role in the sex-slaver NXIVM cult!

A reader who we will call The Canadian had this to say about former NXIVM coach and taxpayer-funded Canadian TV actress, Kristin Kreuk:

By The Canadian

Kristin Kreuk is not innocent.

In the space of one month, February 2012, she was named as a likely future defendant in Joe O’Hara’s lawsuit, was exposed as one of the few trusted NXIVM insiders on Necker Island where money laundering was said to of been planned (along with other juicy bits of info) and was named as a cult member in the same expose that revealed Keith Raniere was a rapist pedophile.

Kreuk carried on coaching.

In fact, just a month later, she filmed the pilot of her awful show Beauty and the Beast which filmed for four seasons without any press scrutiny on Kreuk’s NXIVM role.

Then there are other things. This “Jane”, the DOS slave, has been confirmed as authentic by Frank. She says she came from Kreuk’s Girls By Design. If so, that is awful.

Now, not only was she recruited into NXIVM by Kristin Kreuk, she is now a branded sex slave. What did Kreuk do for her? Were there other GBD girls recruited into NXIVM? Do any of them have brands?

This Jane does not want Kreuk to know who she is. Why?

Were there other GBD girls recruited into NXIVM?

What about Kreuk tricking college kids into giving Keith Raniere market research information under deliberately false pretenses?

What about Juicy Peach and a Capella Innovations?

What about her bullshit statement forced out of her by the press?

Her refusal to even acknowledge she was a coach and recruiter.

Her obvious attempt to hide how long she was in the cult for by wording it as joining at 23 and leaving “about five years ago” so that those who don’t know her age won’t know she was there formally for at least seven years.

How about taking huge amounts of Canadian tax dollars that other people worked for in 2017 pretending to be the saviour of teen girls on television while all this NXIVM media coverage was happening and she refused to say a word?

How about her desire to have people believe she left in 2013 when in fact she was still with the cult at least as recently as 2015, probably later?

Are we to believe, in all of Kreuk’s years and years as a devoted cult member, she knew absolutely nothing!?

That she only discovered the cult was bad when Frank broke the branding story!?

She even retweeted Sarah Edmondson’s bullshit statement defending her, as if Edmondson is a person to be believed and trusted.

Kreuk knows that Edmondson is not innocent, yet she still retweeted her bullshit defense.

Edmondson is talking to the Feds about crimes she obviously knows about, participated in and profited from. Yet Kreuk wants us to believe what Edmondson said that Kreuk left in 2013 (she didn’t) and that “shit got weird” after 2013. Shit was weird years before the two years of DOS.

Kristin Kreuk is in the public eye. This is all her own doing. All of it.

Kristin Kreuk, Nicki Clyne and Allison Mack put on a show to promote Keith Raniere. Note the banner in the background.

Kristin Kreuk on stage in Albany with Nicki Clyne and Allison Mack and literally under the banner of Keith Raniere

She was happy to be a public figure in a notorious cult and taught people to ignore the cult allegations. She has deliberately lied, downplayed her involvement and remains silent because she knows if pressured about her role, she will not look squeaky clean.

I would also like to see the other individuals discussed more, including Mark “Cuck” Hildreth, Grace Park and also, silent coward Olivia Cheng. Do you not want these people’s roles exposed? They don’t deserve a free pass.

If you put your finger in shit, you will get shit on your finger. If Kreuk did not want this, she should never of spent years in a disgusting cult as a public figure.