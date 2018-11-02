Shadow State: Wait till you see what the US Department of Justice has to say at trial about Allison Mack

By Shadow State 1958

Allison Mack: Not only are there many people who defend this ‘Flying Monkey,’ but Allison Mack is literally the Keystone of the NXIVM defense.

Keith Raniere is an unsympathetic character.

Clare Bronfman is a cartoon caricature of a plutocratic woman.

But Ms. Mack is an actress with training and experience in manipulating people with a sympathetic ‘girl next door’ persona.

“Why, we were just a female empowerment group with an initiation ritual just like a sorority,” she says.

NO YOU WEREN’T.

The hope of Raniere and Bronfman is that some of Mack’s good-girl image will rub off on them.

That won’t happen – if her image is exposed as a facade, an elaborate fraud and she is dragged through the barnyard of NXIVM’s many crimes.

‘Good people sometimes end up in jail?’

Good people don’t blackmail women into being branded like cattle and turned into sex slaves.

Allison Mack, with the approval of Raniere and Bronfman, did half the FBI’s work for them in collecting all of the blackmail material in one place. It’s up to the FBI to track down the leads and interview the witnesses.

I suppose some people can’t handle the truth about Allison Mack and are unwilling to do the research to express a coherent, accurate version of the truth.

Just wait until you see what the US Department of Justice has to say about Allison Mack at trial.

Allison Mack leaves the federal courthouse in Brooklyn following one of her appearances there with her attorneys. She faces charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.