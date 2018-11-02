Pea Onyu: Why Vanguard is both soft and tough and why he will be acquitted

By Pea Onyu

A few comments are in order about some of your recent posts. As many of your readers agree, they are really stupid.

As for the death of Whitey Bulger, keep in mind Whitey was 89 years old and in a wheel chair. You imply that Keith is at risk from these violent felons. First of all Keith is going to be acquitted. I think all legal experts are in agreement on that. That’s why Keith will never take a plea bargain. But if he is in general population, believe me, Keith has nothing to fear from these guys in prison.

When Marc Agnifilo said he was “soft”, he didn’t mean weak. He meant “soft at heart.” Keith is tough as nails. In prison he is already legendary. Here are a few of the sayings, I am told, the prisoners say about him.

Vanguard isn’t afraid of prison. Prison is afraid of Vanguard.

The prison population divides into two groups, those who fear Vanguard and Vanguard.

Vanguard can throw a man in a judo move faster than the speed of light. This means that if you turn on a light switch, you will be dead before the light bulb turns on.

He is – because of the tech he invented – physically superior to any pack of criminals.

Once I personally saw a demonstration of his judo skill. One minute we were just talking and the next second he had me pinned to the ground. I couldn’t move and I am an athletic woman. I run 30 miles per week and do yoga and Pilates. So let me inform you, he would pin down this Freddy Geas, take his “slock” away and spank him with it right in front of his cellmates. No one would want to risk that kind of embarrassment.

You say he is soft. Yes, soft in compassion. Like Buddha was soft. You say he wept in his cell. Yes, I am told he did weep but not for himself. He has been trying to solve the problems of the world as he always does in every birth. He wept for the sins and the weakness of the world. That such a world exists that he is here and brutal women like Moria Penza who are not softhearted but hardhearted are out there trying to destroy goodness and using the government to do it. He weeps for those women who are hardhearted who are destroying the fabric of the world. He had such high hopes for the world this time. He is saddened. If that makes him soft, than Jesus is soft but he “sitteth at the right hand of the Father.” Keith is our father.

It is different with Lauren and her mother. They are satiated with issues. As Luciferians, they are truly and fully supressives. They are the textbook definition of suppressives.

Keith was right in withholding his treasure until such time Lauren was worthy. Now Lauren must wait until her next life to be the mother of an avatar baby. (Nothing is ever lost with Keith – if we have patience. He will reveal himself). Sad too, while Keith will be acquitted on April 20, 2019, Lauren will be getting sentenced after that and will be in prison for a long time as Keith walks free among us again.

Had she not turned toward her suppressive side, she could have been given the privilege of carrying, birthing and mothering the new avatar of this epoch. If only she had withstood the test of a mere year and three weeks and held her ethical duty. Now you can see, or you will on April 20 that he was testing all of us. Those who remain loyal will reap the greatest rewards. Those who betray are condemned to infamy.

You ask how Keith will be acquitted. It is clear Lauren and Allison came up with DOS. He knew nothing about it. The woman who joined DOS were consenting adults. Only Lauren tried to coerce anyone.

As for the so-called financial crimes. It was Nancy Salzman who owned NXIVM and whose name is on everything. Keith’s name was on nothing. Keith knew nothing of her many crimes. He was busy trying to improve the tech and find solutions to the problems of the world.

Nancy and Lauren are criminals. They knew all. They ran the entire organization and hid it from Keith and Clare. It is not pretty that the government is so stupid or corrupt or both that they make deals with the guilty to condemn the innocent but it matters not: Keith will be acquitted. Mark you calendar for April 20.

His light will be revealed.