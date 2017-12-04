Bubba: Don’t Forget Karen Unterreiner: She’s been around the longest and knows Raniere secrets

Mr. Raniere would quip about his girlfriend - even when he was outed - that they had him all wrong - 'who would sleep with a girl with teeth like that?' he'd say.

By Bubba

Karen Unterreiner has been left alone on the Frank Report, why is that? She has been with Keith Raniere since his early years at RPI. She had just lost her father shortly before starting college there and he must of spotted her vulnerable state from a mile away.

Unterreiner has been with him ever since. Through his rise and fall of CBI, through his destruction of the company of his ex, Toni Natalie, and now the rise and fall of NXIVM.

Unterreiner was his first in his long string of women who has stuck with him throughout the years. She has helped EM all those who when they find out they are not his only lover “get through their issues”.

Unterreiner has gone from hiding away in a back office to being #3 in head training for NXIVM only behind Nancy and Lauren Salzman.

Unterreiner lived with Raniere, along with Pam Cafritz and Kristin Keeffe for decades.

Unterreiner is in charge of NXIVM’s IT department and knows all things about servers, banking, commissions, and NXIVM and their shell companies (along with Jim Del Negro who helped set up all the shell companies).

Unterreiner and Del Negro are believed to have worked with other NXIVM leaders to have asked students to set up bank accounts for shell companies to funnel money through.

Kathy Russell, Karen Abney and Michelle Salzman, who have all worked in NXIVM accounting, are insiders who have information on NXIVM illegal activities.

***

Bubba knows Jimmy Del Negro was involved in the California real estate debacle for months. He was sent there to hide Keith Raniere’s dirty little secrets.

Jimmy boy was also involved with all of NXIVM’s field trainers for years. He and Karen Unterreiner (who has been flying under the radar on the Frank Report), know all about the fluff money, the slush money, and the unpaid commissions to the field trainers over all the years that went to people like Barbara Jeske and Pamela Cafritz. This money went right into Vanguard’s pockets.

Someone is knocking at your door, somebody’s ringing your bell, Jimmy.

A good question for the FEDS for Jim Del Negro is about the bank account he paid NXIVM commissions through.

2007 – 2008, his company was paying part of NXIVM commission. Strange, a student of NXIVM would be paying NXIVM commissions.

Wendy Rosen-Brooks’ company was doing the same thing during the same time.

Keith Raniere with three of his inner circle: Karen Unterreiner, Pam Cafritz and Barbara Jeske. {Cafrtiz and Jeske died.]

Chief recruiters of women into the cult of Keith Raniere: [l] Karen Unterreiner, [c] Keith Raniere, [r] the late Pamela Cafritz. Bottom, the late Barbara Jeske.

Before he was Vanguard his mainstays in his harem were Pam, Karen and Barb, plus any little girls they could round up for him.

Before he was Vanguard, the mainstays in his harem were Pam, Karen and Barb, plus any little girls they could rustle up for him.

Karen Unterreiner's weight has gone up.

Karen Unterreiner’s weight has gone up.

Karen Unterriener and the late Pam Carfritz.

Karen Unterreiner and the late Pam Cafritz.

Karen Unterreiner

Karen Unterreiner has been with Keith Raniere since he was in his 20’s. She has brought him scores of women and helped him have sex with underage girls. She sits on the Executive Board of Executive Success Programs and is its Vice-President Humanities.

James Del Negro, friend of Ms. Chiappone.

James Del Negro was willing to act as a front for NXIVM by putting his name as owner on a company called Ethical Value Exchange. He appeared to have no control of the company whatsoever.

Listen to this fascinating audio [below] where DelNegro is being examined about his ownership of Ethical Values Exchange in a civil case.





The Cry of Vanguard: Viva Mexico!

Keith Raniere on the cover of a Mexican magazine. Note he photo submitted by Raniere is photoshopped to make his skin and eyes darker. He looks almost Mexican. His actual eye color is blue.