Blind Gossip ‘outs’ Allison Mack’s role in branding women

On June 16, 2017, Blind Gossip published a ‘blind item’ about Allison Mack. [A blind item is a news story in which the details are reported while the identities of the people are not revealed.]

Blind Gossip encourages readers to guess who the story is about. The headline was “The Female Tom Cruise’

[Blind Gossip] This actress is probably best known for her role on a TV series that ran for many seasons starting in the early aughts. She has supposedly been spending a lot of her time working her way up to a leadership position in some organization that holds “self-improvement” workshops. …She recruits new members who are almost all female. If she recruits them, she gets to brand them with her initials. … the “self-improvement” workshops allegedly lead to sex slavery pyramid schemes and blackmail and branding women in their private parts. Allegedly!

After the New York Times story Inside a secretive group where women are branded was published last week, Blind Gossip published an update on their ‘Female Tom Cruise’ post:

SOLVED! Actress: Allison Mack from Smallville…

The New York Times article cites a source named Frank Parlato. He is a former member of the group who is now working to expose their practices. Frank Parlato is to NXIVM what Leah Remini is to Scientology. You can find Frank’s blog here. The section that he just published about the cult members being branded with the founder’s initials or Allison Mack’s initials is particularly disturbing.

As a point of clarification, I was never a member of the group. I was a paid consultant. I was originally retained to get Keith Raniere accurate media exposure.

While I was fired by Keith, I am pleased to be able to continue in a voluntary role and complete my assignment.

Allison Mack: Is she a victim or a predator? Or both?

Vanguard generally sleeps in the day and teaches women at night.

Vanguard