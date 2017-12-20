Barbara Bouchey launches website to help people overcome adversity with grace

A new website http://barbarabouchey.net/is in the offing, created by Barbara Bouchey.

She has a section, still under construction, that may be the heart of the website, called ”

Avenues for Healing.”

She writes, “In this section, I will be sharing some of the many resources for healing that I have discovered in my journey. Please come back and check this section soon.”

She has a contact section and appears ready to offer advice on how to get out of the NXIVM cult.

Her story is interesting. Here it is in her own words:

Barbara was raised in low-income housing in South Troy, NY. Her father was an alcoholic. Her mother died when she was eight. Barbara had three brothers; two were developmentally challenged. Barbara had to care for her brothers after her mother died. She worked odd jobs for the family’s basic needs.

After graduating high school, she became a secretary by day and a waitress in the evenings. By age 25 she embarked on a career as a financial planner– while waitressing at night. She soon became a Certified Financial Planner and Registered Investment Advisor and started her own firm.

By age 40, Barbara was managing $90 million, with annual gross revenues exceeding $1 million. She sat on the board of the Saratoga Springs Hospital, the March of Dimes, Family Tree Adoption Agency, and the NYS Estate Planning Board.

In 2000, she began taking NXIVM courses. NXIVM was founded by Keith Raniere who encouraged Barbara to stop taking new clients and devote her time to building NXIVM. He told her she was meant to be his life partner. He had visions of them having a child who would be an avatar. Keith claimed he was the smartest man in the world.

He wanted to build a more noble civilization. Barbara had about $1.5 million saved. He figured, he said, how to make money through mathematical calculations by investing in the commodities market. She loaned him her life savings. He lost the entire sum.

Barbara continued to build NXIVM. She was a top field trainer and reportedly made over $100K a year in commissions. She made the rank of Green Sash and earned money for managing the Bronfman’s trust fund.

After she found out Keith was having sex with students and high ranking teachers at NXIVM, she refused to continue her intimate relationship with him. His other women told her she should continue because, as he was in love with her, he might die if she did not remain intimate with him. She refused and attempted to get Keith to use his talents to help others without lying and cheating. He refused.

She resigned and asked Keith to pay back the money he borrowed. He claimed it was a gift. She felt an obligation to explain to those she recruited why she was leaving NXIVM. Keith and Sara and Clare Bronfman demanded her silence. When she refused, they sued her, spending an estimated $6 million in legal fees to silence and destroy her.

The Certified Financial Planning Ethics Board investigated Barbara, based on Bronfmans’ complaint. An eight person Tribunal dismissed the case

When Barbara Bouchey left Keith Raniere, he attacked her with multiple lawsuits, had a criminal complaint filed against her for computer trespassing , and, according to one witness, tried to lure her to Mexico where she would be falsely imprisoned.

She was haled into court in 13 lawsuits, as a witness or defendant. She appeared before 10 Judges in 4 states. Barbara retained seven law firms, incurring $700,000 in legal expenses. She lost her clients and over $8 million in potential earnings while being consumed by this incessant litigation.

After she ran out of money, she was forced to act as her own attorney. In this clutch of circumstances, she faced the juggernaut of Bronfman attorneys from seven law firms in four different cases alone.

The menace of Bronfman-Raniere however produced no judgement or ruling against her. Bronfman-Raniere lost every case, but, in their bludgeoning process, they bankrupted her. She filed for temporary relief under Chapter 11. Even that was opposed by Raniere-Bronfman.





Yet the litigation backfired on Raniere-Bronfman. Many private matters concerning the sordid lifestyle and financial improprieties of Raniere became public. Exposes about NXIVM emerged that blew the lid off their secretive practices and exposed Keith as a perv. Vanity Fair, New York Observer, Forbes, The Nation, Albany Times Union, NY Post, Religion News, MacLeans, Jewish Press and other media outlets reported on Raniere and his financiers, Clare and Sara Bronfman.





Barbara also uncovered evidence of criminal activity. She went to the authorities. She was ignored.

But wealthy Clare Bronfman was able to file criminal charges. NXIVM’s attorneys influenced a New York State Trooper to arrest, handcuff, and arraign Barbara for a single login to NXIVM’s password protected social members website. She was arrested on Christmas Eve. She refused every plea offer and the charges were dismisssed after the special prosecutor learned Clare Bronfman likely committed perjury about the location of the server.

NXIVM also tried to get Barbara arrested for extortion, by lying to authorities about the $1.6 million Keith owed Barbara. Her demand that he return the money he borrowed was misstated as an extortion demand.

At 57, Barbara’s long legal battle seems to be over. She rebuilt her business, and paid all her legal fees though it took years. She has been compared to Erin Brockavich, Leah Remini and Lois Gibbs.

Barbara Bouchey

Visit her website: www.barbarabouchey.net.



