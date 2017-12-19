Is Raniere baby to be called Keiar or Kemar?

Keith Raniere pushes the stroller wherein lies baby Kemar in a gated community in San Pedro Garza Garcia. Marianna Fernandez, the mother, walks beside him. Raniere was in hiding there to avoid being arrested by the FBI and was discovered by the Frank Report.Kemar is now one and a half and his mother is Mariana Fernandez, one of his DOS slaves and longtime harem member.Keith Raniere was seen Sunday in San Pedro Garza Garcia with longtime girlfriend, Mariana Fernandez, and their infant son. Frank Report quoted a source who said the baby’s name has been kept secret from outsiders, but said the baby was given a name that combines Keith Raniere and Mariana’s names.

She thought it might be Kemaraniere or Kemar for short.

Another source said it’s true the baby has been given a name that combines the father and mother’s names but believes it might be Keiarianaiere or Keiar for short.

Keith combining names of people is not new. He called his two live in girlfriends, Mariana and the late Pamela Cafritz — Pamiana.

Keith with the late Pam Cafritz.

Keith Raniere with the late Pamela Cafritz.

4. Marianna Fernandez. Harem. Has slave pod. Either branded or waiting to be branded. May be pregnant with Mr. Raniere’s child. Marianna assisted Mr. Raniere in recruiting her younger sister Cami into harem and supported the imprisonment of her sister Daniella Fernandez because she would not join harem. She is a leader of the slave women of DOS.

Marianna Fernandez is a longtime member of Keith’s harem and has a child by him.



