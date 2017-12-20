NXIVM story continues to resonate around the world: Berlin

The Berlin Courier – like so many other media outlets around the world – has picked up the story of the branding sex cult called NXIVM.

The publication is in German. Here is the English translation:

Hollywood stars in the clutches of a crazy sex sect? –

Los Angeles: “NXIVM” calls itself a “self-help organization”, but in reality, it conceals a brutal sex sect that torments and brands its members.

After “Denver Clan” star Catherine Oxenberg (56) revealed in October that her daughter, India, was caught in the clutches of the cult, more and more Hollywood stars seem to be involved in the sect …

Nicki Clyne is probably one of the members

According to “The Sun”, another “Battlestar Galactica”, beauty Nicki Clyne (34), is one of the members of this bizarre sisterhood. Like all the other female followers of the cult leader Keith Raniere, she also had to provide him with pornographic photos and videos as a pledge to guarantee her loyalty.

As ex-members reported, “NXIVM” brands women with the initials of guru Keith Raniere. Should they commit any transgressions, they must starve and be beaten.

Officially a self-help organization

Officially, the “self-help organization” promises supporters a more fulfilling life. But according to Frank Parlato, ex-spokesman for the group, the sect’s narrower circle is made up of slaves to its master, Raniere. Raniere also has recruited US actress Allison Mack (35, “Smallville”), who recruits more slaves for Raniere. Mack is also responsible for the introduction of flogging, Parlato continued.

Keith Raniere first offered workshops in Albany, New York, in the 1990s to “eliminate psychological and emotional barriers.” According to “New York Times”, Raniere built up a cult of members. Ex-members accuse the 57-year-old, he manipulated female members to have sex with him – and required them to starve themselves to match his ideal of the female body.

Attempts to put an end to the cult have, thus far, been unsuccessful: As ex-member Sarah Edmondson and two other women reported for “NXIVM” methods, the authorities stopped the investigation shortly thereafter. Reason: Everything happened on a voluntary basis …

– Quelle: https://www.berliner-kurier.de/29309516 ©2017