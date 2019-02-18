Bangkok: Rainbow Cultural Garden no worse than any religious sect school – like Amish or wackadoodle Christian schools

By One Night in Bangkok

With all due respect, the Rainbow Cultural Garden seemed rather benign after reading this author’s account.

It was basically a center for ‘home schooling’ and ‘day care’ combined into a single package, catering primarily to kids of rich NXIVM parents.

Not sure that’s a big deal.

Sure, those kids may have wasted a lot of time learning ‘worthless bits’ from 7 languages, but that’s not exactly the worst evil I’ve heard about. Much ado about nothing, it sounds like.

There’s plenty of wackadoodle Christian/Religious sects which have their own ‘home schooling’ or ‘day care’ programs that are just as weird as this, teaching kids all kinds of wacky beliefs.

What about the Amish? Their own kids learn to live like it’s still the 3rd century BC, yet nobody has any problems with that. It’s hurting the kids yet we have no issues with it.

Same is true with NXIVM kids.

Just because this ‘author’ claims that the nannies weren’t well qualified for teaching languages, that doesn’t make them any worse than the unqualified teachers from other religious sect schools.

Until I see EVIDENCE (a real witness) who can testify that these kids at Rainbow were taught about sex, then it’s nothing more than worthless speculation. This author sounds as if they’re just regurgitating stuff they heard about Keith, but never actually witnessed.

If this author NEVER witnessed the sex teachings claimed in the final sentence, it’s just worthless speculation. They’re just giving an ‘opinion’ of something they never witnessed, thus making it worthless commentary from the Frank Report.

Anybody can offer an opinion.

This author taught at Rainbow, yet she NEVER witnessed any sex teachings? Yet this same author ‘suspects’ that Rainbow was a sex teaching center to recruit kids for Keith? That’s kinda contradictory.

This author sounds like they never witnessed anything bad at Rainbow, yet they desperately want to believe that Rainbow was bad.

Sounds like a nothing-burger to me, Frank.

If Rainbow was catering to the general public (non-NXIVM kids), then I’d see a real problem with it. But that’s not what they were doing. They were catering to NXIVM kids, much like Amish or Christian sects who cater to their own kids — often teaching them weird and outdated belief systems.

Not much to see here, Frank.

Please convince me that you have something more substantial, Frank.