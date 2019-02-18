Shadow: Keith Raniere and Ervil LeBaron’s Bad Ass Warrior Bitches

Why the FBI regards NXIVM as Organized Crime





By Shadow State 1958





In my last post, I discussed the LeBaron cult which produced the Mexican teenage girls sent to Clifton Park to be mentored by Keith Raniere. This LeBaron cult had a history of polygamy, pedophilia and extreme violence with 25 plus murders.





Of course, Raniere in a video tape claimed to have had people killed on his behalf and his NXIVM cult has a history of mysterious deaths.





Gina Hutchinson

Kristin Snyder

Barb Jeske

Pam Cafritz





In discussing the LeBaron family, note that since they practiced polygamy and pedophilia, cult leader Ervil LeBaron had at least 13 wives and over 50 children.





They were squirting out a new generation every 15 years.





They reused the same first names so more than one person is known as Cynthia LeBaron. Don’t ask me to draw up a family tree. The LeBaron family tree is a jungle.





Ervil LeBaron, born in 1925, formed a Mormon sect where defectors were murdered by Ervil’s Bad Ass Warrior Bitches. Ervil used his wives and daughters to murder defectors and dissidents. In some cases, he ordered murders from a Utah jail cell and the murders were carried out years after Ervil LeBaron died.





Texas polygamist Jacqueline LeBaron pleads guilty in deaths of defectors, child







Jacqueline LeBaron, aunt or great aunt of Clifton Park’s Cynthia LeBaron, is being led out of a Houston court.





Jacqueline LeBaron gave money to her sister, Cynthia LeBaron, to murder cult defectors in 1988.





Cynthia LeBaron is either the mother or grandmother of Clifton Park’s Cynthia LeBaron.





The older Cynthia LeBaron confessed to the murders of three adults and an 8 year old girl.





Of the 7 killers involved in the infamous “4 O’Clock Murders,” 5 were found guilty of murder. One, Cynthia LeBaron, testified against her siblings and was granted immunity. The final suspect, Jacqueline LeBaron, was captured by the FBI in May 2010.





On June 16, 2011, Jacqueline pleaded guilty to conspiracy to obstruct religious beliefs and faced a 5-year maximum sentence in a future sentencing hearing. Jacqueline LeBaron was even on the FBI’s Top Ten Wanted List.





Now, why did Rose Laura Junco recruit Mormon girls from the Le Baron cult to go to Clifton Park?





Was it only for sex or was it to be the nucleus for a Hit Squad to murder Raniere’s opponents?





Why were the four Mormon girls housed in Dr. Brandon Porters house?





The same doctor who showed ultra-violent movies to women to desensitize the women to violence.









