Anti American Muslim Basit Igter with his wealthy Jewish wife and sex-cult member Sara Bronfman. They seem to be on the run.

Anti American Libyan Basit Igtet with his wealthy Jewish wife and sex-cult member Sara Bronfman.

By Duncan Bleake

Basit Igtet is the Muslim husband of Sara Bronfman, the daughter of the late Edgar Bronfman Sr.

Sara Bronfman is a devotee of Keith Raniere, the leader of a for profit sex cult called NXIVM.

Ms. Bronfman, along with her sister, Clare, have been the main financiers of Mr. Raniere’s for profit sex cult and have invested with him more than $100 million.

Mr. Raniere, who is also known by his cult leader name, Vanguard, said he lost the money in bad investments.

Now, Ms. Bronfman is financing her Muslim husband Basit Igtet’s attempt to overthrow Libya and put it in the hands of radical Muslims who are the enemies of all Jews worldwide.

Mr. Igtet is trying to incite a revolution via Facebook by luring young men in Tripoli into aligning with radical Muslims outside the city.

Mr. Igtet is calling for the young men to martyr themselves and perhaps to a fair amount of killing to destroy the UN-backed government and place Libya in the hands of America’s and Israel’s enemies.

As one reader wrote on Frank Report:

“The United States Department of State has issued a statement backing up the action plan announced by the UN envoy to Libya, Ghassan Saalme, stressing that no support will be given to any individuals who will try to circumvent the UN-led political process.”

https://www.libyaobserver.ly/news/us-we-dont-support-individual-initiatives-outside-unsmil-action-plan

Translation from diplomat-speak:

“Individuals who will try to circumvent the UN-led political process” means Basit Igtet’s planned demonstration of public support/militia-intervention in Tripoli on Monday.

“action plan announced by the UN envoy to Libya, Ghassan Saalme” means an initiative by the “Quartet”, which brings together the United Nations (UN), the African Union (AU), the European Union (EU), and the League of Arab States (LAS), for the stabilization of Libya was agreed to a few days ago in meetings at the UN.

https://reliefweb.int/report/libya/joint-communique-quartet-meeting-libya-21-september-2017

http://www.libyanexpress.com/tunisia-voices-support-for-unsmils-action-plan-in-libya/

“Tunisia’s foreign minister, Khemaies Jhinaoui, used his address to the UN General Assembly meeting in New York on Friday to give strong backing to the special envoy’s action plan for Libya….Tunis will host the first attempt to hold inclusive talks between the Libyan factions next week. “Tunisia believes there is a role with Algeria and Egypt in helping the Libyans overcome their differences under the UN proposals to take the political path,” Jhinaoui said.”

It may well be true that Igtet’s demonstration plans have catalyzed action on Libya. But given his limited support inside Libya, as an ex-patriate with a Jewish wife, lack of US support, and broad international and regional support for alternative processes, it seems unlikely that his demonstration will lead to his elevation to power.

It is to be hoped that there will be no loss of life on Monday.

***

At the end of the day, sources say, that while Mr. Igtet is fomenting violence and his Jewish wife is funding the enemies of Judaism, Mr. Igtet is planning to be safely out of harm’s way while others may be led to their death.

His wife is a slave to the sex cult leader Vanguard and Mr. Igtet seems to have bought into the bizarre cult that permits Vanguard to sleep with any woman in the cult over and above their own husbands.

Muslims practice having multiple wives. It is uncertain how they will feel about a Muslim cuckold with a Jewish wife in a sex cult.

He kept the existence of his harem secret.





The Bronfman sisters are back together at Clifton Park. Clare has been paying for all of the teachings for several years. Now her sister is back to shoulder some of the burdens for Keith's constant failures. They are failures in the eyes of the world, but both sisters know he is the world's most ethical man.

The Bronfman sisters. Clare [r] is single and is a sex slave to Vanguard, leader of the for-profit sex cult NXIVM. Sara Bronfman is married the faux Muslim Basit Igtet. The two sisters have donated more than $100 million to Vanguard. Jewish Sara is so far into her sex cult that she is now funding her husband’s efforts to prop up radical Muslims in Libya who are hell bent on destroying Israel if they ever get the chance.

Basit Igtet with his wife and cult member Sara Bronfman.





The Connubial Boudoir of the coupling of DOS and SOP - By Joann of Dos 'The exquisite imagery of the artist suggest that Mr. Raniere presence is figurative only. This is made clear by the initials K R not being at the woman's pubic region but floating seemingly in mid air - where it transmutes the branded wife to higher consciousness whereby the husband is not a cuckold but a DOS slave himself subordinate to the higher teachings of Master Raniere" - L. Worthington Hammerton, art critic .

Vanguard [below] owns Sara Bronfman, the Jewish wife of Muslim Basit Igtet [r].

Keith Raniere believes the most ethical teachings are available for you!

Vanguard’s real name is Keith Raniere. He supports the terrorist operations in Libya and persuaded his Jewish disciple, Sara Bronfman, to fund the enemies of Israel.