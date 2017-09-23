Leaked email: Anthony Ames to Nancy Salzman: ‘I hope this letter isn’t too late’

Anthony Ames wrote an email to Nancy Salzman to ask her to stop participating in the abuse of women and students.

Anthony Ames wrote an email to Nancy Salzman asking her to stop participating in the abuse of women.

Editor’s note: Former Society of Protectors High Council member, Anthony Ames, sent an email yesterday to Nancy Salzman [see below]. He copied this email to Keith Raniere.

He also apparently BCC’d the email to a number of people since Frank Report heard about it from several sources. It is believed Mr. Ames sent his email to several Proctors and Greens in ESP. The general policy of Frank Report is to publish leaked documents unless they are believed to place an ESPian in danger. The photographs published on this post were not part of the original email leaked to Frank Report.

To: Nancy Salzman: nsalzman@nxian.net,

Copy: Keith Raniere keithraniere@yahoo.com

Keith Raniere has owned Nancy Salzman for years. But that ownership may now be rescinded.

Keith Raniere has owned and controlled Nancy Salzman for years.

Dear Nancy;

When I took my first intensive, I was reading a book by William Bennett called The Death of Outrage.

In essence, the book asks important questions concerning the lack of public outrage in the face of evidence of glaring corruption within the Clinton administration – specifically the Lewinsky scandal. At 26 years old, I was outraged!

I remember thinking, “How could the generation that experienced JFK, MLK, and Vietnam be satisfied with this gigolo as their best representative?”

Thanks to my dad, I was completely aware of how idealistic and naive I was. Also, thanks to my dad, I understand right and wrong. And, after my five day [intensive], when I heard the principles ESP was claiming to embody, I decided to ignore my naivety and jump in for the last 11.

Clare Bronfman keeps to her 'integrated' diet, those who know her say.

This little lady will spend millions to sue you any time Keith Raniere tells her. While she may have a brain the size of a pea, she has a heart as big as a marble.

Wow! I was thinking and feeling things in a totally different way. I was seeing options, and asking questions. Do I think struggling in auditions is something I want to do? I strongly considered Harvard Law School and pursuing law. But, after my 16 day, it was clear that law doesn’t uphold justice (a belief that has been enforced by the recent abuses of power by Clare [Bronfman] and her billions, and Alex’s [Betancourt] trumped up charge against Toni Zarattini.

Nancy; I will spare you all the peculiar behaviors of the ensuing 15+ years, and jump to the end with a metaphor. I am sure you are familiar with the Jim Jones massacre where 900+ people drank cyanide laced Kool-Aid killing all 900+.

Alex Betancourt and his Nxivm lover Emiliano Salinas.

Alex Betancourt and his lover Emiliano Puto Salinas are having the time of their lives — for now.

This became known as the “Jonestown Massacre” and bequeathed to the world the term “drinking the Kool-Aid.” I am quite certain Jim Jones did not start his pitch with selling you on the possibility and merits of drinking cyanide laced Kool-Aid. If he had, I don’t think his little start-up would have fared so well. Similarly – now follow me here Nancy – if you had gone to most of the women who have Keith Raniere and Allison Mack’s initials branded in their pubic region, and asked them, “Hey! We are starting this new women’s group. You may end up having Keith and Allison’s initials branded near your vagina. You in?” I know for sure, Sarah would have said no. What’s more, if you had asked me at 26 if I would stand by and be complicit to such behavior, my answer would have been a resounding, “no!”

Vanguard

Anything Jim Jones can do, Vanguard can do better.

My questions to you are as follows:

What has to happen next? When does the line bending get too much for you? Does another girl have to go into pre-menopause at age 27? Do more people have to die? How many women does Keith need to abuse for you to say something? What is the vision here? Millions of women with Keith Raniere and Allison Mack’s initials on their crotches? Is there a limit to what a man accountable to no one would ask of a gaggle of young, impressionable, and vulnerable girls? Who is going to be outraged?

The heroic Toni Zattarini, the victim of the criminal Alex Betancourt, stood up to protect Mexican women from being blackmailed and branded..

The heroic Toni Zarattini, the victim of the criminal Alex Betancourt, stood up to protect Mexican women from being blackmailed and branded..

I was and still am! I still know right from wrong! What are you going to do when one of these girls dies?

Which brings us back to Kool-Aid. If you think ALL of the recent departures (and previous) from NXIVM companies are Keith being misunderstood, then you may want to evaluate how the “smartest man in the world” is failing to communicate his message. If you believe the narrative that Keith knew nothing about a secret women’s group that women he is mentoring started, then you need to evaluate his mentor-ship skills. Or, you may want to consider that you are drunk on the Kool-Aid.

I find it hard to believe you have not seen what I have seen.

Allison Mack - she'll be a show stopped.

Allison Mack has her initials branded on women.

Aside from women being branded, I have seen emails and texts between Keith and what I perceive as little awestruck girls. All of whom he is sleeping with, slept with, or in process.

I have seen nasty texts your daughter has written on private threads about people.

Lauren Salzman is so perverted that she got branded on her vagina with the initials of Keith Raniere and Allison Mack. She is so unethical she set up an elaborate lie and got other to lie to deceive her mother about the sinister Keith Raniere. Now consider: Why would Lauren have to lie to her mother about DOS, if DOS was so good? Is it because that Nancy might somewhere awake when she heard about her own daughter being abused in this cruel fashion. Could it be that Nancy's motherhood could trump her Vanguardhood? Think of this: Because of Vanguard's lies to Lauren for more than a decade, she is holding a cat, not a child. In the event Lauren avoids a long prison term, she is likely to lead a lonesome childless old age. This is not what she wanted. She wanted a child. But the prince of Liars told her he would sire her firstborn child. Could Nancy after leading her child and many others to doom, is she finally waking up? This was the purpose of Anthony Ames's letter to her.

Lauren Salzman is branded on her vagina with the initials of Keith Raniere and Allison Mack. She got people to lie to her mother about DOS.

I sat and listened to a phone call describing how Lauren was coaching a Proctor to lie to you about DOS.

I have seen nude pictures and texts that are blackmail.

I have seen women looking anorexic and sick. And, I don’t even know what Allison Mack is supposed to be.

It is amazing to me how you can have the body of work on Keith’s behavior that you have, dismiss decades of sexual scandal, and not make allowance for their validity. Look at the chaos that is always around you! The recent events have not altered my thought object of Keith. They have confirmed it. None of the people leaving have anything to gain by lying about what we have witnessed. You and everyone defending Keith do. Simple as that. That is a VERY important thing to consider.

Sarah Edmondson discovered that Keith Raniere was branding women with his initials. The vengeful Mr. Raniere used his idiot- fool Clare Bronfman to attack Miss Edmondson with her millions and her perjury.

Sarah Edmondson discovered Keith Raniere was branding women with his initials. The vengeful Mr. Raniere used his idiot- fool Clare Bronfman to attack Miss Edmondson with her millions and her perjury.

Both Sarah and I had a lot to lose. We are both suffering financially. We suffer socially and professionally because we will forever be associated with these behaviors.

To do the right thing in this instance is character. Yet, you sit by while Keith uses Bronfman millions and are brainwashed into believing you are protecting a principle. To accuse my wife of theft, fraud and mischief is an act of violence masquerading as principled.

Keith sleeping with all of these girls is an abuse of his position and a conflict of interest.

Stop justifying it! You are missing an opportunity to stand up for what is right! Any way this situation plays out, you will be the one that sat by and defended, fortified, and even inspired ugly behaviors. All the while you assume a moral superiority in the process.

History has a lonely place for these actions. As compelling as the argument, “What if you’re wrong?” might be in NXIVM community, it is a flaccid approach in the real world.

Nevertheless, I suggest turning that question on yourself, and really consider you might be wrong. Regardless, it has to be obvious to you by now that you are on a sinking ship NOT by the hands of defectors, but by your compliance. Even if Keith has the billions to abuse in his defense, the branding of women’s vaginas and Allison Mack spewing Gandhi quotes is a hard thing to overcome in the eyes of the public. The public is and will continue to be outraged.

Keith Raniere is starving women and making sue they are sleep deprived.

Keith Raniere is starving DOS women and making sure they are sleep deprived.

Outrage is a good thing. It is the very thing throughout history that incited change. In spite of Keith’s attempts to squelch the NXIVM community by crying “trial by media,” and multiple screenings of the film The Crucible, he is transparent to people outside his bubble. This is a perspective you have not had since 1997- collateral damage to drinking so much Kool-Aid.

Furthermore, if there is not a place in our society, if we have yet to earn a process where a woman can go who has been through these abuses (yourself included), people’s outrage will inspire one be formed. With the same alacrity I pursued justice through SoP, I will pursue it outside SoP. Only this time I won’t have the shackles of Keith’s vision.

I believe at some point you indeed wanted to do good in the world. I believe Keith picked you because he knows you lack what it takes to stand up to him. You have been the perfect foil. When I told my dad about what is going on he asked me, “What about that Nancy woman? She wasn’t so bad. She’s not stepping up?” I told him the Albany narrative how people were asking, “What’s actually the bad thing?” His response: “Get away from those people, this never ends well.” I hope this letter isn’t too late.

AA

“Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are” – Benjamin Franklin