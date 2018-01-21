An Expian: Mike Drop’s post is ‘The most perfect dissection of ESP that I have ever read’

Referring to the post by Mike Drop: ESP ‘tech’, a step by step process to create sociopaths, the guest view below by Another Expert Expian is entitled:

The most perfect dissection of ESP that I have ever read

By Another Expert Expian;

ESP ‘tech’, a step by step process to create sociopaths was obviously written by someone who was deeply sucked into ESP, yet somehow got out, and has had time to process what was done to him/her.

Yes, there is some initial honey in the trainings, particularly if you haven’t been exposed to much philosophy or psychology.

But there is an undercurrent of exploitation of self-doubts (and “enrollees” are selected to have self-doubts). New “issues” are found more quickly than old “issues” are resolved. The result, as intended, is creation of dependency, rather than liberation of the spirit.

Read some of the early Frank Report postings, about Parlato’s time as a NXIVM consultant. NXIVM needed consultants because everyone in the inner circle of ESP was so addled by Raniere-speak that they could not make basic business decisions any more.

ESP breeds dependency. By design.

Raniere has fled to Mexico. He will flee to Fiji or elsewhere if necessary. There is no “mission,” and he cares only about himself (and his allegedly herpes-ridden and flaccid penis).

Espians, you had a life before, and has your life actually improved since you enrolled? Really?

It’s time to go. Some of your Espian friends have already become Expians. They are not suppressives or Luciferians. They just really looked at the “data” and figured things out. You can too. And they will understand you, welcome you, and help you, when you also become an Expian.

Mariana and Keith Alan Raniere in Mexico in late 2017.

Keith Raniere is in Mexico. Shown here with Mariana Fernandez.