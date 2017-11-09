Allison Mack’s role in sex cult exploding; media referencing Frank Report as source

The media frenzy on the branding sex cult of Keith Raniere is shifting now: It’s focus is moving toward Allison Mack… and Keith Raniere.

First, it was Sarah Edmondson, then Catherine Oxenberg, and now it is Allison Mack.

Next to come is Sara Bronfman and Clare Bronfman, their mother Georgia and her husband, actor Nigel Havers. Look for these names next…

But for now it is Allison Mack.





This is so wild! ‘Smallville’s Allison Mack, who has always been known as a feminist and a supporter of women’s rights, was just accused of being a high-ranking member of a sex cult, according to a new report.

Could Smallville‘s Allison Mack, 35, be an alleged high-ranking member of a sex cult? Daily Mail just named her as one, saying that she is second in command of the controversial self help group NXIVM (pronounced NEX-i-um). The organization caught worldwide attention when actress Catherine Oxenberg, 56, revealed recently that she’s desperately trying to save her 26-year-old daughter India from the group, who was allegedly starving her. The Mail cites a former spokesman for the group named Frank Parlato, who has has a blog called The Frank Report, who claims that Mack is a key recruiter for the group. She allegedly started secret sorority within NXIVM called DOS off with good intentions, but now has an inner sisterhood with slave-like conditions where women are allegedly branded on the hip with leader Keith Raniere and Mack’s initials.

Read more in Hollywood Life.

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New Zealand Herald:





Hollywood star caught in slave cult where women are ‘branded and beaten’

The star opens up about her escape. – by Georgia Mars





Elciudadano.com writes the story in Spanish.

Here is the English translation:

A Hollywood actress is among 70 to 80 women “trapped” in a terrifying secret cult in which members are blackmailed, marked and beaten with oars, according to the former publicist who was part of this sinister group.

Frank Parlato affirms that women feel that they can not leave the cult after the leaders, supposedly, brainwash them to deliver photos of nudity and sexual confessions as “guarantee” to demonstrate their lifelong loyalty to the group.

The announcement comes a few days after Dynasty actress Catherine Oxenberg, who claims the group influenced her little Indian daughter’s brain, met with prosecutors in New York and presented evidence against the alleged cult leader, Keith Raniere. .

Parlato, who was the first to make statements about the sordid activities of his sect on the website The Frank Report. He told Sun Online that the women, apparently including India, are terrified of trying to escape the cult for fear that their secrets will be made public if they ever leave.

NXIVM claims to be a self – help group , but Parlato says there is a hidden dark side to the organization.

The group, only for women, led by Raniere is known as ‘DOS’ and Parlato says that means “dominus obsequious sororium”, which in Spanish means “master over slaves”.

It states that to join, women are brainwashed to be given material worthy of blackmail, such as pornographic photos or financial information.

Once they are members, or “slaves”, they are encouraged to recruit new women in their “slave groups”, stop going out and be on duty 24 hours a day with their “teacher”.

If they do not recruit enough “slaves” or respond to their “masters” fast enough, they are beaten with oars, says Parlato.

In a shocking text seen by Sun Online , a desperate member writes: “If I suffer, I cry or I have an adverse reaction to the blow, they hit me more.”

The new members are later taken by surprise, they are required to undress and then they are marked by force, according to Parlato.

They must follow strict diets of 500 to 800 calories a day because the Raniere leader prefers skinny women and tells his followers that fat “interferes” with their energy levels. It is also said that the controversial leader has a harem of women who voluntarily sleep with him, believing that they will “heal” by having sex with the 57- year-old man , whom they apparently call “Vanguardia”.

Parlato said: “The worrying part of all this is that there are still women captured in this cult that maintain between 500 and 800 calories a day, without sleep, with the brain disturbed and with the leader of the sect threatening to release all the material that has in their power if they leave the cult.

“I’ve talked to a dozen girls who have escaped.

I have seen many texts, including correspondence between a ‘teacher’ and a ‘slave’. I think there are currently 70 or 80 women in the cult now, but not all have been marked. It is not marked immediately, it is made by surprise and without disclosure. They tell you that you are going to make a small tattoo and you end up immobilized, without anesthesia, while a doctor takes a hot iron and slowly marks you with between 50 and 100 strokes of this mark of two inches by two inches “.

“It looks like a symbol, but it’s actually the initials of Raniere: KR and the actress.”

According to Parlato, the Emmy-winning Hollywood actress – which Sun

Online has decided not to mention for legal reasons – is a key recruiter of the cult and has several “slave herds” of around six women each.

He says that all women go through a classification system where they gain colors and stripes according to the number of “slaves” they recruit and how well they understand the teachings.

Apparently they have to be on duty with their “teacher” 24 hours a day and have twisted tasks. Parlato, who worked as an NXIVM publicist for less than a year in 2007, said Raniere uses self – help courses to recruit rich, famous or attractive women in her inner circle.

He claims to have joined the company without knowing what was supposedly happening behind the scenes.

“If it were just Raniere by itself, it would not convince almost anyone, but it has all these women to induce and hypnotize new women, so not only are you indoctrinated by it, but by a group of other women, one of them is a well-known television network. ”

“They induce the women in this secret group by telling them that it is a female group, they do not tell them that Raniere is really in charge. It is sold as something intriguing: a group of empowerment of all women where they would receive training and training to do powerful things in the world, like freemasons, “he added.

“Then they are told: ‘Give us a nude picture, come on, we’re just girls’. Once they are inside, they have to give even more ‘guarantees’ to officially join, Parlato said.

The guarantee was originally loaded in a dropbox but there is also a box of physical evidence,” he added.

“Includes graphic photographs of nudes, audio and video confessions of crimes, whether invented or not, transmission of assets that will be retained by the cult, bank account numbers and checks written to Raniere that will be charged if people ever leave the cult or reveals his secret practices. Then you are given certain obligations but they become increasingly heartbreaking and demanding. ”

Parlato says he was fired by Raniere when he began to inquire about the financial affairs of NXIVM, and is currently still involved in a legal battle with the 57- year-old criminal.

http://www.elciudadano.cl/tendencias/extrano-y-perverso-culto-recluta-mujeres-lavandoles-el-cerebro-y-marcandolas-con-fierros-calientes-para-someterlas/11/08/





Haaretz the Israeli Newspaper republished the original New York Times:





World News America

The members of the sect were part of an American organization founded to help the self-realization of its members. But in practice they tell of the manipulator leader, the doctor who showed them the documentation of the murder of women and the seal

https://www.haaretz.co.il/news/world/america/.premium-1.4567920



