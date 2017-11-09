Allison Mack is [finally] named in major media!!!! Daily Mail outs Smallville actress

Allison Mack is finally named. She dodged publicity for months. I called her manager prior to the New York Times story to advise her that she would not dodge the bullet.

She did not.

While The Sun did not name the actress, DailyMail.com reveals that she is Allison Mack, who played Clark Kent’s sidekick, Chloe Sullivan, on the long-running CW series Smallville.

Former Smallville actress is ‘second in command of sex cult under investigation for extorting, beating and branding its members – including Catherine Oxenberg’s daughter’

Here are some of the points named in the story:

Allison Mack, 35, is reportedly second in command of a secret sex cult at the heart of self-help group NXIVM

Mack is perhaps best known for playing Clark Kent’s friend, Chloe Sullivan, on the long-running TV series Smallville

NXIVM, founded by Keith Raniere, brands itself as a self-help group, but former members have said it’s really a cult

Frank Parlato, a former spokesman for NXIVM, revealed on his blog that Mack has been running a secret sorority within the cult that brands women

The sorority, called DOS, has a master-slave hierarchy where Mack is second only to Raniere in terms of seniority, the blog states

She presides over a small group of slaves, who in turn must recruit their own set of slaves or else face corporal punishment

On her personal website, Mack says Raniere has been her mentor for many years

A spokesman for Mack said the actress is not speaking to the press currently

Earlier this week, former Dynasty star Catherine Oxenberg met with prosecutors in New York to detail her daughter’s experiece in the group

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5063683/Former-Smallville-actress-second-command-sex-cult.html#ixzz4xu5dFh00

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