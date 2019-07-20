Allison Mack Was the Queen Bee of the NXIVM Slave Hive

By Shadow State

The question was recently posed, “Why are so many people who know Allison Mack in NXIVM not defending her more?”

The truth is that Allison Mack has a very nasty personality.

Testimony at the trial indicated that Allison used nasty, demeaning nicknames with people. Allison called her slave Nicole, the Brat because Nicole would not do precisely what Allison commanded.

Allison called India Oxenberg “The Princess”. While India is technically part of European royalty, she grew up in America and no one would suggest that she is quite on the level of a princess, particularly when she was busing tables at a Manhattan restaurant.

Calling India “a Princess” was Allison’s blatant attempt to demean India as entitled.

The true entitled person in NXIVM was Allison herself.

The Queen Bee of the NXIVM DOS hive.

Allison hid her nasty side behind a smile, but Allison saw herself as first in the NXIVM harem.

The nastiness that Allison Mack displayed during the branding ceremony displays that Allison enjoyed inflicting pain on the other women.

Even when the women were screaming in pain from the hot branding iron, Allison Mack insisted that the branding continue.

I believe that Allison Mack’s obvious sadism won her few real friends in NXIVM.

People understand that Allison Mack is a narcissist who craves constant adoration and attention.

As proof of Allison’s neediness, the Allison Mack Tribute page is still up on Instagram and a new picture was posted yesterday. Most of her fans appear to be from Latin America or foreign countries.

The better one knows Allison Mack, the less likely one is likely to be a fan of hers.

Here is the picture posted two days ago.

Pre-DOS

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bz7piwwASeZ/

And here is the side caption:

charger426hemi1

#allisonmack #chloesullivan #smallville #inspiration #beautiful #gorgeous #amazingwoman #greatactress #blessed #unique #extraordinary #exceptional #angelic #heavensent #captivating #majestic #devine #freeallison #goddess #queen #phenomenalwoman

No one else in NXIVM craves this kind of attention.

(Notice that none of the hashtags say #intelligent or #compassionate.)

Allison Mack

"Go ahead my lovely, I give you permission to enjoy having sex with beautiful Keith Raniere. You are so lucky."

So innocent looking, and yet so guilty of complicity in the slavery of DOS.

Allison Mack used her fame and once good reputation to recruit women into DOS.

Allison Mack’s photos show a woman with a goofy smile who does not quite appreciate the trouble she’s in. One has to wonder if Allison Mack lives in the real world.

"Go ahead my lovely, I give you permission to enjoy having sex with beautiful Keith Raniere. You are so lucky."

Allison Mack’s goofy smile

MK10ART - From Slave Master to Straight Jacket

MK10ART – From Slave Master to Straight Jacket

Sex slaves Allison Mack and Dani Padilla were nexi - or slaves to Keith Alan Raniere. Raniere had to beat Dani with a paddle for various reasons and was distressed that she seemed to enjoy it, a true case where it hurt him more than it hurt her.

Allison Mack with Daniela Padilla with whom she had threesomes with Keith Raniere and wrote about it in an email used as evidence at the trial of Keith Alan Raniere.

Allison Mack

Smiling adoringly at the man who ruined her.

Mack was charged with sex trafficking like Raniere and if she did not take a plea deal, she might have been tried with Raniere and convicted and now be facing a minimum sentence of 15 years.

Listening intently to her Vanguard.

What the fuck was I thinking?

Allison Mack thinking over something her Vanguard told her.

Knowing what to do is useless without the emotional strength to do what you know.

Highly amused by her Wonderman.

Tearing up at his brilliance.

She became the slave of a monster.

She quit acting on tv to follow a Vanguard.

Allison with DOS slaves.

Allison with a group of DOS slaves headed to Vanguard Week 2017. Frank Report had already exposed the branding. People in Nxivm were quitting by the dozens and silly Allison poses and smiles on social media with other slaves to encourage other members of Nxivm to join in the celebrations at Silver Bay.

She really made some smart choices.