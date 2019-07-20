Just Because They May Have Fought Nxivm Does Not Make Them Saints

Editor’s Note: In the interest of honest exchange, I am publishing this comment by Bangkok AKA the Retard as its own post. I have published Bangkok calling me an asshole on numerous occasions and just so I don’t appear too biased, I let him voice his opinion that Joe O’Hara is also an asshole, that Barbara Bouchey is an emotional wreck, and that Toni Natalie benefited from her association with Raniere. Bangkok’s opinions are his own and not necessarily the opinion of the editor. Your response is welcome.

By Bangkok

Frank Report finally published an unbiased post – Why Weren’t Some Potential Witnesses Called By The Prosecution? that accurately criticizes Toni Natalie, Irish Barb Bouchey, and even Saintly Joe O’Hara.

I Can’t Believe That Photo of Joe O’Hara

While in prison, Joe O'Hara let his hair grow long. He appears in court, in handcuffs, on one of the Bronfman-based charges.

Joe O’Hara in handcuffs in court.

Holy fuck! He looks like an aging biker and a homeless thug.

Joe, why the fuck did you choose to look like a homeless biker and a thug? How many street brawls have you been in? Say it ain’t so, Joe.

My opinion of Joe O’Hara has forever changed after seeing that photo.

Unlike other people, I do believe you can judge a book by its cover.

Joe, I have no doubt that you were an unsavory asshole way back then. I have no doubt that you were aligned with the dark side of the force. You were probably Darth Vader’s right-hand man.

You’re no longer a ‘saint’ in my mind.

***

Barb after learning about the guilty verdict of Keith Raniere.

Barbara Bouchey wept when she learned about the verdict in the Keith Raniere trial.

What About Irish Barb Bouchey?

Irish Barb is an emotional disaster. If she had been called to the witness stand, she would have made Keith seem sane by comparison.

She’s an emotional wreck.

She’s got so much excess ’emotional baggage’ that even an entire team of psychological bellhops couldn’t lug that shit up to her room.

***

MK10: Toni Natalie & Keith Raniere

MK10ART Toni Natalie and Keith Raniere

What About Toni, the Saintly Italian?

Toni Natalie was one of Keith’s top salespeople in Consumer Buyline. She lived with Keith for years, benefiting from the proceeds of that SCAM. I’ve never heard her publicly apologize for ruining so many people’s dreams. I’ve never heard about her making financial amends with those victims.

Toni is no victim here. Except in her own mind (and perhaps Frank’s).

Frank, you need to start letting us express honest opinions and stop protecting your ‘favored’ people in this story.