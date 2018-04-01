Expecting arrest, Allison Mack website is back up — shows adoration of sex cult leader Raniere

Allison Mack’s website www.allisonmack.com was down but now it’s back up.

The website is a cornucopia of ramblings and devotions to her ‘mentor’ Keith Raniere, who was deported from Mexico on March 25th and immediately arrested in the U.S. on charges of sex trafficking and forced labor.

Mack also faces arrest for her role in the sex trafficking scheme – where women were branded with hers and Raniere’s initials on their pubic region. She has been identified as co-conspirator 1 in the federal criminal complaint used to arrest Raniere.

On her website, she writes about Raniere in dazed and confused ways, suggesting he had answers to her admitted mental confusion:

Keith Raniere said, "He who has the most joy wins."

Keith Raniere awaits arraignment and is currently in federal custody on sex trafficking charges.

For example, she wrote:

“My mentor, Keith, once gave me a lesson on how to listen, truly listen, almost in a meditative way. He taught me how to hear the euphony of the world.

“More often than not I am spinning in my head consumed with thoughts about what are others thinking of me, how I can do better and what I’m going to eat for lunch.

“The noise in my head is so loud that I can’t hear anything other than the feedback bouncing off the inside of my skull. He taught me to close my eyes, tame my thoughts and really listen… Suddenly the world sings and becomes symphonic in pattern and texture.

“We can take what we experience and make it into art. So it stands to reason that the more deeply I experience existence, the better artist I will be. The Source [a NXIVM-related course for actresses, designed by Raniere] teaches that and it comes from what Keith shares with his students, taking them on a journey to that depth of one’s life experience and expression. When I saw this video, I remembered experiencing the magnificence of sitting still long enough to listen – to hear the world around me. From this stillness comes a freedom – because that voice in my head now seems irrelevant. And so the concert has begun.”

***

The brand with the initials of Keith Raniere and Allison Mack.

The pubic brand with the initials of Keith Raniere and Allison Mack

Allison Mack - she'll be a show stopped.

Allison Mack

Now Raniere is in prison being held for arraignment. And Allison is likely to follow, having been one of the topmost leaders of the brutal DOS sub-cult of NXIVM that branded and blackmailed women.

Mack, the second in command of DOS – which stands for Dominus Obsequious Sororium – which translates to “the slave women under the master” – reportedly has Raniere’s initials branded on her pubic region. And she has her own initials, along with Raniere’s, branded on dozens of other women. Mack gave Raniere “collateral” – raunchy, graphic, nude pictures of herself and other items meant to destroy her life – which he can release publicly if she leaves DOS or betrays him in any way.

She has been on a 500-800 calorie a day diet for years.

Up until his arrest, she had to ask Raniere’s permission to go to sleep.

She used her celebrity status to persuade women into sending Raniere graphic nude pictures and confessions to use as blackmail – and even used her own home to have them branded with a hot iron by physician Dr. Danielle Roberts, one of the slave women of Mack and Raniere.

Mack was in a one-sided polyamorous relationship with Raniere – who kept her sleep-deprived and malnourished.

Mack is reportedly experiencing early menopause. Other Raniere women got cancer.

She quit her successful role on Smallville in 2010 – at the height of its popularity – after he told her to quit (She made a few guest appearances the following year with his permission).

Allison Mack may be mentally ill. She may be a victim. She may be a brutal creature. Regardless, Raniere preyed on her and brought the worst out in her. Whether she remains loyal to him or turns and gives evidence against him remains to be seen.

In any event, Allison Mack as she exists today is a human tragedy.

On August 29, 2017 this writer wrote about Allison Mack: “Other media outlets will soon be reporting [on Mack’s role in the sex cult]. They had to do what I did: Vet the truth of the branding and blackmail scheme. Expect news on DOS, Raniere and Allison Mack to be widely reported nationally.”

In early October – before the New York Times story on NXIVM came out – Catherine Oxenberg and this writer spoke with Mack’s longtime personal manager to ask her to persuade Mack to quit the brutal cult and rescue other women trapped in its slavery.

Mack evidently was not persuaded to quit. Her mother and father both firmly stood by fighting for Mack’s right to be in NXIVM and ignored mine and others’ warnings about the cult. In fact, Mack’s father gave singing lessons to cult members for a fee, while his daughter was secretly branding women.

Mack’s writings on http://www.allisonmack.com show anyone interested in the decline of the once successful actress into criminality and delusion and possible victimization.

Allison Mack posted this on her website, www.allisonmack.com.

Allison Mack posted this on her website, http://www.allisonmack.com.