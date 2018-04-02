Laura Darby – Will Michelle Salzman and Ben Meyers ever get married and etc.

By Laura Darby

Clifton Park Correspondent

Frank Report stated, “Other people believed to have been subpoenaed or expected to be subpoenaed are Kathy Russell, Karen Abney, Ben Meyers, Angel Smith, Shelly Tarzia, James Del Negro, and Esther Chiappone Carlson.”

All the above hold down the fort at Karner Road as office staff or in Ben’s case, IT work.

What about Michelle Salzman? Isn’t she a bookkeeper or something there?

Michelle and Ben may never make it to their nuptials. Imagine continuing to plan a wedding as if nothing was wrong, when your Vanguard has been arrested, your mother’s house raided, and your sister in on the lam? That is a lifetime of thought reform and gaslighting to be able to continue on. Imagine the cognitive dissonance they are experiencing.

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The funny thing is, and I sent it to Frank a few months back,. John Tighe basically warned Frank on the old Saratoga in Decline blog that Clare would be coming for him next as far back as 2011!!. This was during the course of the LA Real Estate trial that John actually flew out to attend (see also Del Negro testimony in First Principles vs Plyam).

Saturday, April 9, 2011

LA NXIVM Cult Trial Continues…

From that post – John Tighe wrote:

I believe it is becoming quite obvious that Parlato is being set up and that would explain why the Bronfman’s didn’t want him testifying. Nice when you can’t defend yourself. But remember SID 4/9/2011 er Clare, Parlato is from the rough and tumble world of Buffalo a gritty city that I actually like. I got a feeling if you keep pushing him around sooner or later he might push back. But time will tell Clare, time will tell.

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I also heard the Elliott brothers were all subpoenaed. Apparently their stepmother may have mentioned it to a friend on Facebook of all places and it caught the attention of the right parties. It appears, Justin assumed the position of personal assistant to Nancy as previously it was Loreta Garza then possibly Monica Duran and then Samantha Le Baron. It is probably his car that has been in Nancy’s driveway coming and going along with another vehicle. We assume they are packing Nancy’s belongings up.

One of the watch committee reported seeing two cars IN Nancy Salzman’s garage (Blue Civic and Silver something or other) loading stuff into the car then peeling off.

Nancy appears to have hit the road.

As previously reported last fall, one of the neighborhood watch committee reported seeing a young twenty something man sitting on Nancy’s front steps and also walking with her on various occasions. When I showed this person a picture of Justin we were able to confirm his identity.

Brian is a top trainer/sales recruiter for NXIVM and as we all know now, instructs for the fake NXIVM University.

Marc uses his public speaking on “overcoming” his Tourette’s as a recruitment technique and seems to be a mainstay of the NYC ESPIAN stonghold.