Allison Mack Got Hooked Early By Lauren Salzman and Her Other ‘Best Friends’ in Nxivm

By One Who Studied Mack

You may believe in facts, but some of what you believe is not based on actual facts.

You should carefully read the Hollywood Reporter and Vice articles.

Both date Allison’s quick, enthusiastic embrace of NXIVM to her initial attendance at the Jness meeting in Vancouver in late 2006/early 2007 when Lauren Salzman latched on to her.

Lauren Salzman and Allison Mack both cooperated with the prosecution,

Lauren Salzman befriended Allison Mack during Allison’s early days in Nxivm and held on tightly to keep this jewel of a recruit.





Allison Mack [r] with Lauren Salzman. Both women were on low cal diets. Both women are now convicted felons.

Allison Mack [r] with Lauren Salzman. Both women were on low cal diets when this photograph was taken.

Susan Dones, Sarah Edmondson, and Allison’s ex-boyfriend, Chad Krowchuk, all basically say the same thing. Krowchuk said both he and Allison were skeptical when hearing about Nxivm from their various actor friends, but once Allison went to that first seminar in 2006, she was “absolutely thrilled.”





I figured out Allison was involved with the Nxivm cult by December 2007, when she served as one of the hosts for the A Capella Innovations event, but I didn’t realize that she got deeply involved so fast until I looked at that timeline on Reddit.

I didn’t remember that The Hollywood Reporter article included the bit about Allison redirecting the $4,000 her fans raised for her birthday in July 2007 to Lauren’s NXIVM owned company.

And the timeline links to one of Allison’s old blog posts from February 2008 in which she talks about having, “a huge recognition last week when hanging out with some of my really good friends in the freezing cold of upstate New York.”

That means when Smallville was shut down because of the writers’ strike, she spent at least part of that downtime getting more indoctrinated into the cult.

And then in April 2008, she participated in that disastrous second A Capella Innovation where she clapped back at the criticisms and concerns on a public message board along with all her NXIVM pals: Lauren, Nicki Clyne, Clare Bronfman, Siobhan Hotaling, and even Keith Raniere.

In one of her comments on here, Susan Dones said that after that December 2006 meeting, Allison spent all of her free time with her new best friends in Albany.

I guess she wasn’t kidding.