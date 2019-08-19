Ghislaine Maxwell Too Ugly to Be Sex Recruiter Now

By Shivani

Ghislaine Maxwell could have flown to L.A. just to try to be photographed after getting her brows done at one of her favorite salons. Her brows do look somewhat better than they often do.





She does appear to be a rather unusually hirsute female, who would be in need of tri-weekly and routinely nonstop hair removal. Probably she’s wearing unisex, baggy clothes trying in vain to conceal her out of shape bod and thunder thighs. Plus it wasn’t trench coat weather.





More importantly, intake from these burger photos is that Ghislaine is not in the least distressed about the death or non-death of her old pal. She could have known when and even how he was going to be “transformed.”





Her face shows posing but is absent of sorrow or grief, or even residual shock or exhaustion. Her face shows hardness and a mask of superiority. “You are all sooooo boring, dahlings.” Yawn. She might have been prepared for Epstein’s disappearance for quite awhile.

That would be practical, after all.





Another thing that Ghislaine looks like is an aging lizard wearing a black toupee. She ought to know that this is how mother nature paints lots of the world’s madams over time and that her own dissipation cannot be hidden. Not really. The inner rot takes its payment plan right out of the entire being. She cannot hide it.

Ghislaine might be stunned to get the hint that many “unqualified” people are able to see her without any of the shabby masks she adorns to try concealing her debased character. She and her indigestion ought to stay invisible. The ugliness (or beauty) gets sculpted into one’s visage via one’s own thoughts and actions, and it is an indelible portrait.

She is officially too ugly to be be a sex recruiter now.

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Not Funny but Grotesquely Sick

The highly privileged nasty freaks are all in bed together, regardless of their political factions, positions or acts of pretension.

The sooner that “we the people” understand that, the better will be the chances to expose the crimes, especially the crimes against children who can’t rescue themselves, and maybe to prevent these crimes from hiding in the dark.

This pastime of obtaining sexual kicks overcomes political and international boundaries. The predatory cruelty knows no ideological limits and is an international pursuit.

The entanglements are handy for blackmail and for getting reputations wrecked and for making a ton of tax-free money. But the main thrill is a kind of primitive and vicious energy-sucking of the sexuality of those who are too young for sex to be an act of free will. It is the opposite of equality. Sex for power and dominance wants no equality. It wants a totality of subjugation.

This invasive dominance satisfies grotesque sexual compulsions which can really never be satisfied, so the foulness goes on and on. There is smug pleasure involved in fooling all of the peasants who wouldn’t believe what is really being done to some of the easily disposable kids.

We hear some voices of people who managed to get away from being owned. We don’t hear the silence of those who didn’t survive. We don’t know the pain, confusion, anger and self-blame which can be consuming those survivors who haven’t had the opportunity to begin healing and adapting to never being the same again.





If the predators’ fascination is, among other things, to use their sexual energy for pursuing and harming kids, maybe some creative designers will corner a market and furnish them with animatronic sex dolls made to look like little boys and girls. They can make facial expressions programmed in to look terrified or in shock or worshipful or whatever the pervs want. Even the look of death can be designed for the bastards. Maybe three or four less kids will have to be used everyday. But predators are never satisfied. That is one of the costs of sinking so low.