Source: California-UK Attorney Took Pictures of Ghislaine Maxwell for NY Post [and Attorney’s Dog in Photo Too]

A source provided the following:

“I know who shot the [Ghislaine] Maxwell picture at In-N-Out Burger. It was Maxwell’s friend, Leah Saffian. The picture is clearly staged.”

[It may also be photshopped].

“Leah Saffian took this pic. and then sold it to New York Post. She’s a long time friend of Ghislaine Maxwell. The dog in this picture is Leah’s dog, Dexter.”





https://i.dailymail.co.uk/1s/2019/08/16/19/17367590-7364957-image-m-113_1565980458923.jpg

Leah Saffian is head of Meadowgate Media Investments Inc.

Meadowgate Media is named in the exif data of this picture: https://thenypost.files.wordpress.com/2019/08/ghislaine-maxwell.jpg





She’s friends with several Maxwells on Facebook.

There are also pictures of Leah’s dog ‘Dexter’ on her Facebook.





Leah Saffian posted pictures of a dog on her Facebook page.

Leah Saffian, wearing a wig worn by barristers in UK courts. She was called to the Bar of England and Wales in 1991.

She’s currently an attorney in the US. She represented Kevin Maxwell in London.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/people/change-of-judge-for-maxwell-trials-upheld-1338674.html

http://www.aweekinlegallondon.com/downloads/2017%20MCLE%20Education%20Brochure.pdf

Leah S. Saffian #121796

License Status: Active

Address: Law Offices of Leah Saffian, 15546 Meadowgate Rd, Encino, CA 91436-3429

County: Los Angeles County

Phone Number: (858) 752-3122

Fax Number: (818) 986-0447

Email: Not Available

Law School: Pepperdine Univ SOL; Malibu CA

http://members.calbar.ca.gov/fal/Licensee/Detail/121796

Saffian has practiced law in England and in the US. She is an expert on UK laws, an expert in extradition [might be helpful to Ghislaine Maxwell] and knows criminal law as both a prosecutor and defense attorney.]

From this link we learn a more about Saffian

Leah Saffian

LEAH SAFFIAN

Leah Saffian is a California native and was admitted to practice in CA in 1985. She holds degrees from Amherst College (BA), Pepperdine Law School (JD) and Kings College (LLM).

She was called to the Bar of England and Wales in 1991 at Gray’s Inn. While in London she worked as a California lawyer, a Barrister in employment at Peters and Peters Solicitors and then was a Barrister/Tenant in chambers.

During this time, she prosecuted and defended complex fraud trials and defended in extradition cases. She presently practices in California dividing her time between San Diego and Los Angeles representing dual nationals in the US; US companies establishing foreign trade and offices; and advising/appearing as an expert in US/UK legal issues.

***

Did Leah Saffian take the photos of Ghislaine Maxwell?

If she did, when were they taken? Was there photoshopping done to the images?





Was the movie poster Good Boys photoshopped in to mislead on the date, as the Daily Mail reported? [Good Boys came out recently which would help date the pictures as being taken recently. The ad agency that sells that space said there was no Good Boys advertisement there.]

Who else was involved in the misdirection, if there was misdirection?

And as for Ghislaine Maxwell – is she alive and, if she is, where is she now?