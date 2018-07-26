Actress Kristin Kreuk plays brave lawyer who risks all to fight bad guys – contrasts starkly with real life cowardice in NXIVM cult

Kristin Kreuk now stars in a TV series called Burden of Proof. She plays corporate lawyer Joanna — who, hoping to impress a client, travels to her tiny hometown of Millwood, where female high school students are experiencing seizures and tics after getting the HPV vaccine.

Rather than trying to protect the girls, Joanna represents the big company responsible for manufacturing the shot.

“No filter. No conscience. God made you the perfect lawyer,” Joanna’s dad/boss (Alex Carter) tells her.

On the other side of the courtroom is Billy (Peter Mooney), a former classmate — who has taken on the students’ case.

Joanna goes about offering the girls a deal: The company isn’t admitting fault… but sign this document, waiving your right to ever sue, and you get $50,000!

Then Billy’s niece Molly (Sara Thompson) also falls ill, and the investigation takes a turn. Molly didn’t get the vaccine — she didn’t think she needed it since she’s in a relationship with another girl — so something else must be at the root. That’s good news for Joanna because now the company doesn’t have to pay out.

“Your job is to screw people over. Good, hardworking people!” Molly exclaims. “And you saw me, and you thought, ‘Well, she’s just a sick kid. She’ll agree to anything.’ How can you live with yourself?!”

That slap in the face is just what Joanna needs to come to her senses and partner up with Billy to track down the source of the seizures. She now turns brave lawyer and risks her high paying legal career to fight against the bad guys and expose them.

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In real life, Kristin Kreuk was in a cult called NXIVM. She was a famous actress and so – hoping to impress Vanguard [Keith Raniere] and Prefect [Nancy Salzman] – she would travel to their tiny hometown of Albany where she helped recruit young female students thrilled to be in the same group as she was.

Some of these females experienced psychological torture and brainwashing [and herpes] after receiving the teachings of Keith Raniere. Rather than trying to protect the girls, Kreuk continued to support NXIVM.

“No filter. No conscience. God made you the perfect actress,” Vanguard might as well have told her.

On the other side of the equation was James Odato of the Albany Times Union — who had taken the young women’s side. His articles revealed that Raniere was, among other things, a pedophile.

Even after the series came our, Kreuk continued to allow herself to be used as recruitment bait and even promoted a teen recruitment effort called Girls By Design. She does not ever say NXIVM is at fault.

Even when the battle was at its crucial moment – when the Frank Report was the only publication decrying the branding and blackmailing of women – Kreuk declined to speak out – although privately she told ex-members that what Keith had done by branding women was horrible.

Some wondered about Kreuk’s silence: “How can you live with yourself?!”

After the New York Times – then the rest of the world media – reported on the insane practices of NXIVM, Kreuk continued to hide and would not make a comment – especially during a critical time when we who opposed NXIVM were trying to get Allison Mack and others to leave the cult – prior to their arrest.

After Raniere’s arrest and when the media started to question Kreuk – she lied and said she knew nothing about the horrors of NXIVM. Some media outlets condemned her. But even that slap in the face did not get Kreuk to come clean about the cult she endorsed and supported.

She escaped mostly without career damage, without acknowledging the damage she caused others, especially Allison Mack, who – make no mistake – Kreuk recruited into the cult. And Kreuk was not some low-level member either. She was one of the top coaches for NXIVM.

Today, Kristin Kreuk plays a brave lawyer who risks her high-paying legal career to fight against and expose bad guys. She must be one hell of an actress.

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A reader wrote recently:

Kreuk said – in March 2018 she left NXIVM “about five years ago.” Sarah Edmondson said Kreuk “has been out since 2013”.

The Times Union series called “Secrets of NXIVM” came out in February 2012. So Kreuk certainly took her time being disgusted by the revelations in it of pedophilia.

Plus something interesting: Kreuk was interviewed on The Hour in December 2012, where she plugged Beauty and the Beast… and also plugged Girls By Design (about 2:40 in)

[Girls By Design is a program for teen girls inspired by the teachings of Keith Raniere-Nancy Salzman. Many believe Girls By Design was started by Kreuk and Salzman to recruit teen girls into NXIVM. Three years after revelations that Raniere had sex with girls as young as 12, Kreuk was pushing Raniere’s teen girl teachings.}

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JqOciOmz7Vo

Seems like we really still don’t know when and why Kreuk got free of the cult and Keith Raniere.

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Another reader wrote:

Kristin Kreuk was still coaching NXIVM in 2012 according to this Reddit user: https://frankreport.com/2017/11/10/i-got-dragged-into-one-of-the-nxivm-classes-about-five-years-ago-and-kristin-kreuk-showed-up/

She was publicly thanked by a NXIVM cult attendee in 2015 on social media for her “encouragement” in his recent ESP NXIVM course. That was over three years after the revelations of pedophilia and one year, 10 months before Sarah Edmondson was branded. The pedophilia of Keith Raniere clearly had zero effect on her opinion of NXIVM.

Despite filming a television series in Toronto, Kreuk was still going to Albany in 2012 and apparently was still coaching.

To sum up –

The shit should have hit the fan in February 2012 when the Times Union expose came out.

https://www.timesunion.com/local/article/In-Raniere-s-shadows-3341644.php

Kristin Kreuk was even named in that expose:

https://www.timesunion.com/local/article/NXIVM-courts-rich-powerful-and-influential-3253818.php





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Another reader wrote:





As I recall Kristin took a TV series in Toronto in 2012 and didn’t leave NXIVM. She was just not in Vancouver anymore or anywhere there was a NXIVM centre. People in NXIVM in Vancouver said she was still in the group but was very busy on her TV series between 2012 and 2014. … I do not believe she left the group in 2012 as some people are saying…. Certainly that’s not what people high up in ESP were saying then. Perhaps they are changing their tune now to protect her.





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Another reader:

Kreuk was in New York with fellow NXIVM leaders Allison Mack and Mark Hildreth in June 2012, four months after the revelations that Keith had sex with girls as young as 12.

Allison Mack reveals in this Instagram post: https://www.instagram.com/p/MBj1E8Ji1c/?taken-by=allisonmack729

Mark Hildreth, Kristin Kreuk, and Allison Mack

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When I look at the above picture, I see three NXIVM leaders who are also actors smiling together. It is June 2012.

At that same time, women such as Gina M., Serena, Rachel, Rhiannon, Layla, and others were not smiling. These women who had been raped by Raniere when they were teens were trying to heal. They had hoped their coming forward and revealing their secret horrors to the Times Union would shock such as Kruek into leaving and decrying the cult.

By June, they were shocked that the Times Union series had not shaken loose important members of NXIVM such as Kruek.

They were shocked and frightened.

Gina Hutchinson was 14 when the course of her life brought her into the orbit of Keith Raniere.

Gina Hutchinson was just 14 when the course of her life brought her into the orbit of Keith Raniere. Gina – another one of the girls Raniere raped – was neither smiling nor trying to heal. She committed suicide – within hours after her last encounter with Raniere.

Kreuk used her fame to bring in NXIVM recruits. Kreuk did not use her fame to prevent the horrors that were to happen. Had Kreuk spoken out in 2012 – or even made a public break with NXIVM – maybe no woman would have been branded. Even now she does not condemn NXIVM – when it is finally safe to do so.

My disappointment in her lies in the fact that she let her friend, Allison Mack, get fully destroyed by NXIVM and sat by and said nothing.

Regardless, watch Kristin Kreuk play a brave lawyer in Burden Of Truth.

In real life, she feels no such burden.



