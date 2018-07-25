Raniere, Bronfman, Nancy Salzman, Mack appear in Brooklyn; Trial set for January 7, 2019





It was a gathering almost worthy of a V-Week – but without the sex, speeches or the talent show.

NXIVM leaders, Keith Raniere, Nancy Salzman, Clare Bronfman and Allison Mack appeared at the US Courthouse in Brooklyn today for arraignment before Judge Nicolas Garaufis on a variety of charges including racketeering conspiracy. .

The hearing was brief and uneventful.

Our star reporter Toni Natalie was at the scene and reports:

“Nancy Salzman looked like a dead woman walking. Keith looked like shit [very red in the face.] Lauren Salzman and Kathy Russell were not there, They have to be in court Friday. They all looked like they were in shock. The hearing was much shorter than yesterday. Keith made eye contact with each of them, nodding like ‘I understand.’ “

Clare Bronfman with her attorney Susan Necheles.

Toni continued: “Keith and Clare were smiling at each other. He tried to make eye contact with Allison but she did not look back. Allison and Clare were talking to each other in a friendly fashion.”

The judge set the trial date for January 7, 2019.

As for Nancy, she had virtually no color to her skin; she has no neck and appears to look like she is about 80 years old. Clare looks like she is in her late 60s.

“Keith looked red and dirty, his hair longer, he seems to be losing weight. He seemed happy to see his people and was smiling at them”.

There were three attorneys in court for Clare: Susan R. Necheles, Kathleen Elizabeth Cassidy and Gedalia Moshe Stern.

After the court hearing, one of Keith Raniere’s attorney reportedly told the press gathered outside the courtroom that he believed that Catherine Oxenberg and Toni Natalie are “crazy.”

When asked about the comment, Natalie told the reporter to please air the comment since she wants it known that part of Raniere’s defense is to attack the victims.

Raniere attorney Marc Agnifilo [l] seems to think Toni Natalie and Catherine Oxenberg may be overly zealous in their desire to see Raniere convicted.

Princess Elizabeth, Toni Natalie and Catherine Oxenberg head to court today.

Who’s that masked woman? Why it’s Nancy Salzman – AKA Prefect.





No more happy smiles for Prefect. Now, she just looks very constipated.

To give readers an idea of the amount of press interest in this case – here are some pictures sent by one of our readers:







































