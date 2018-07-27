‘Must-Watch’ One Minute Video of Clare Bronfman Leaving Court

There is a marvelous one-minute video at the end of the New York Post’s Page Six story: https://pagesix.com/2018/07/25/nxivm-hearing-brings-clare-bronfman-and-allison-mack-back-together/





The video shows Clare Bronfman leaving court yesterday accompanied by her lawyer, Susan Necheles, and what appears to be her bodyguard.

She is surrounded by reporters and one very intrepid reporter asks her a few questions which Clare ignores as she walks stone-faced from court to her limousine.

Clare never breaks stride – and never even acknowledges the reporter’s questions.

Clare with attorney Susan Necheles

The reporter says, “Miss Bronfman you have hundreds of millions of dollars. Your money could have been used for so much good and yet you chose to back the leader of a sex slave cult.

“What do you have to say for yourself, ma’am? Do you have anything to say for yourself?”

“Do you feel guilty at all for what you have done ma’am?”

“Do you have anything to say to the people you’ve hurt?”