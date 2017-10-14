2015: Keeffe disclosed Raniere & Salinas plot to lure American women to Mexico for false arrest and probable rape (VÉASE ABAJO PARA LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL)

Kristin Keeffe, legal liaison for Executive Success Programs (ESP), was one of Keith Raniere’s closest confidantes for about 25 years.

Barbara Bouchey was a member of Keith Raniere’s inner circle of women.

Below is a portion of a transcript of a taped conversation between Miss Bouchey and Miss Keeffe. It concerns a plot that was hatched by Keith Raniere and Emiliano Salinas to get four American women to Mexico. And it was previously introduced as evidence in the case involving “criminal computer trespass” charges against Miss Bouchey, Toni Natalie, and Joe O’Hara.

This ties in with Alex Betancourt’s recent attempt to get Toni Zarattini indicted in Mexico – and his naming some 20+ others as Zarattini’s alleged co-conspirators.

Mr. Raniere told her she was his great love, she said.

Barbara Bouchey

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The Mexican plot

Barbara: I remember Toni [Natalie] calling me… saying, “Are you getting phone calls from this Mexican journalist?” I said, “We have gotten some, but I hadn’t actually connected with the person.” And, she says, “She wants me to come down. I’m not fucking going to Mexico, what are they fucking crazy?”

Kristin: So, here’s thing. You and Toni—and possibly Susan was probably getting calls too, cause they were after Susan and Kim as well. You can’t imagine the importance of the evidence of these communications, that this journalist was contacting you guys, because she was contacting you, if you recall, to go down to Mexico for an anti-cult conference, correct? Do you remember that?

Barbara: Yeah, Toni told me that part of it. I didn’t hear that part of it, but Toni told me.

Kristin: It was an anti-cult conference. Here is what Keith and Emiliano did: they bribed a Judge in Mexico to issue an indictment against you, and Toni, and Susan, and Kim. They were at different times considering adding Rick Ross and Joe O’Hara but then Joe got arrested, and all these other people. Then Keith wheedled it down to just being the four of you. You were going to be lured into Mexico, and when you got to Mexico, they were going to put you in fucking prison. You should see the emails!

Barbara: Were they really? How serious were they?

Kristin: They were serious as a fucking heart attack. I saw the Judge’s decision. Keith helped write it, and there were issues about Emiliano translating it. He worked on this for years. Fucking years. This was like a three plus year plot in the making.

Barbara: Wow. Wow.

Kristin: And, the only reason they didn’t go forward with it was because when the journalist started contacting you guys, and Toni was the only one that responded, and there wasn’t strong response – simultaneous to the lack of strong response – the police opened the probe into the computer trespass. So, Keith downgraded the plot to have you guys thrown in prison where he expected you to be raped and rot. And, he thought that the pressure would be so bad that Toni would turn on everybody and say whatever she had to, to get out. Cause he was like, “Barbara will go down with the ship” and like, “Barbara’s never going to lie, but Toni will.” That was his strategy, and his belief. And, they were going to put you in a miserable, horrible, violent, vile place.

Barbara: Right.

Kristin: And, the email, what happened was that Keith and Emiliano did this whole thing through a fucking Gmail account. … I think that was an email address they had just set up and what they would do was communicate by writing drafts. Like, they would both log on and communicate.

Barbara: Yeah, yeah, exactly.

Kristin: Here’s the other thing, Keith didn’t realize until the Edward Snowden thing came out about the NSA, what he realized later was that they save fucking everything. And, those emails are going to be in that account, even the drafts.

Barbara: So, the drafts, even if you don’t save the draft, and you delete them, it gets stored?

Kristin: Yes.

Barbara: Oh, I didn’t know that.

Kristin: It gets stored on the Gmail server and uploaded to the government.

Barbara: Okay, got it.

Kristin: The Gmail server does the auto save.

Barbara: Yeah, that’s right, it does.

Kristin: So, this is going to be harder to prove because of the complexity of getting it. But, I believe that you and Toni, and possibly even Susan and Kim have a basis to look into this, because of the communications from the journalist. Why the fuck was this journalist contacting you?

Barbara: Right, well, I have emails.

Kristin: You have emails. Perfect.

Barbara: I mean, there were two different journalists that contacted me from Mexico. And, I mean I keep everything, Kristin, honest to God.

Kristin: Do you understand…

Barbara: Yeah

Kristin: The plot itself, proves why, and gives a valid basis for not disclosing the source. And, at least, I believe the communications from the Mexican journalists are enough to provide a basis for it to be investigated even without having a witness to attest to it. But, here’s the thing, Barbara that is why I’m in fucking hiding. I mean that is why I’ve had to take these extraordinary measures before I could get involved in this. Because, it’s fucking black. This was serious shit.

Barbara: Right.

Kristin: I mean, this was when I was sub-rosa. I mean, in my mind, you can’t imagine, you don’t know how many stupid walks I did with Keith where he’s saying these things and I’m saying, “oh, that’s a great idea,” but in my mind I’m thinking, he’s a madman.

Barbara: Yeah, I know.

Kristin: You know? Because, I knew. But, I learned from experience that the way I’m going to get him is by playing along until I have so much that I could crush him. But, even when I left, I had to protect myself first, before I could admit back. It takes time to get all this shit together.

Barbara: Do you have a prediction of what you think, how this will go down for Keith? Do you think that we’ll be able to hold him accountable?

Kristin: Yes, I do. And, I think he will be thoroughly and utterly destroyed, and if he doesn’t leave the country, then he’s going to, ultimately going to, end up in arrest and indictments, and some serious shit for everyone, and everyone involved. Him, Nancy, Clare, and Emiliano especially.

Barbara: Right.

Kristin: And, you know what? I gave them fair fucking warning. If they’re not getting their own attorneys to isolate separate themselves from Keith, then they deserve what they get. You know what I am saying?

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LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL

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2015: Keeffe divulgó Raniere & Salinas complot para atraer a las mujeres estadounidenses a México por detención falsa y probable violación

Kristin Keeffe, enlace legal para Executive Success Programs (ESP), fue una de las confidentes más cercanas de Keith Raniere durante unos 25 años.

Barbara Bouchey fue miembro del círculo íntimo de mujeres de Keith Raniere.

A continuación se muestra una parte de una transcripción de una conversación grabada entre la señorita Bouchey y Miss Keeffe. Se trata de un complot que fue tramado por Keith Raniere y Emiliano Salinas para conseguir cuatro mujeres estadounidenses a México. Y fue introducido previamente como evidencia en el caso que implicaba “criminal Computer intrusión ” cargos contra la señorita Bouchey, Toni Natalie, y Joe O’Hara.

Esto se relaciona con el reciente intento de Alex Betancourt de conseguir a Toni Zarattini acusado en México-y su nombramiento de unos 20 + otros como presuntos conspiradores de Zarattini.

La trama mexicana

Barbara: recuerdo a Toni [Natalie] llamándome … diciendo, “¿estás recibiendo llamadas telefónicas de este periodista mexicano?” Dije, “hemos conseguido algunos, pero en realidad no había conectado con la persona.” Y dice, “quiere que baje.” “no voy a ir a México, ¿qué coño están locos?”

Kristin: así que, aquí está la cosa. Tú y Toni, y posiblemente Susan también estaba recibiendo llamadas, porque estaban detrás de Susan y Kim también. No puede imaginar la importancia de la evidencia de estas comunicaciones, que este periodista estaba contactando con ustedes, porque ella estaba poniéndose en contacto con usted, si usted recuerda, para ir a México para una conferencia de lucha contra el culto, ¿correcto? ¿te acuerdas de eso?

Barbara: sí, Toni me dijo esa parte. No oí esa parte, pero Toni me lo dijo.

Kristin: fue una conferencia anti culto. Esto es lo que Keith y Emiliano hicieron: sobornaron a un juez en México para emitir una acusación contra usted, y Toni, y Susan, y Kim. Estaban en diferentes momentos teniendo en cuenta la adición de Rick Ross y Joe o ‘ Hara, pero luego Joe fue arrestado, y todas estas otras personas. Entonces Keith engatusado a ser los cuatro. Ibas a ser atraído a México, y cuando fuiste a México, te iban a meter en la maldita cárcel. ¡ deberías ver los emails!

Barbara: ¿eran realmente? ¿Qué tan serios eran?

Kristin: eran serios como un puto infarto. Vi la decisión del juez. Keith ayudó a escribirlo, y hubo problemas sobre la traducción de Emiliano. Trabajó en esto durante años. Malditos años. Esto fue como una parcela de tres años más en la fabricación.

Barbara: Wow. Wow.

Kristin: y, la única razón por la que no se adelantó fue porque cuando el periodista empezó a contactar con ustedes, y Toni fue el único que respondió, y no hubo una respuesta fuerte – simultánea a la falta de una fuerte respuesta – la policía abrió la investiguen la intrusión del ordenador. Entonces, Keith bajó la trama para que ustedes fueran a la cárcel donde esperaba que fueran violados y podridos. Y pensó que la presión sería tan mala que Toni se convertiría en todo el mundo y diría lo que fuera necesario para salir. Porque él estaba como, “Barbara irá abajo con el barco” y como, “Barbara nunca va a mentir, pero Toni lo hará.” Esa era su estrategia, y su creencia. Y te iban a poner en un lugar miserable, horrible, violento, vil.

Barbara: derecha.

Kristin: y, el correo electrónico, lo que pasó fue que Keith y Emiliano hicieron todo esto a través de una puta cuenta de gmail. … Creo que era una dirección de correo electrónico que acababa de establecer y lo que harían era comunicarse escribiendo borradores. Como, ambos se iniciarían y se comunicarían.

Barbara: sí, sí, exactamente.

Kristin: aquí está la otra cosa, Keith no se dio cuenta hasta que la cosa de Edward Snow den salió de la NSA, lo que se dio cuenta más tarde fue que ahorrar follando todo. Y esos emails van a estar en esa cuenta, incluso los borradores.

Barbara: ¿entonces, los borradores, incluso si no guardas el borrador, y los borras, se almacena?

Kristin: Sí.

Barbara: Oh, yo no sabía eso.

Kristin: se almacena en el servidor de gmail y se sube al gobierno.

Barbara: de acuerdo, lo tengo.

Kristin: El servidor de gmail realiza el guardado automático.

Barbara: Sí, es cierto, lo hace.

Kristin: Por lo tanto, esto va a ser más difícil de probar debido a la complejidad de conseguirlo. Pero, creo que usted y Toni, y posiblemente incluso Susan y Kim tienen una base para investigar esto, debido a las comunicaciones de la periodista. ¿por qué coño te contactó este periodista?

Barbara: Bien, bueno, tengo emails.

Kristin: Tienes emails. Perfecto.

Barbara: Quiero decir, hubo dos periodistas diferentes que me contactaron desde México. Y, quiero decir que guardo todo, Kristin, honestamente a Dios.

Kristin: ¿entiendes …?

Barbara: Sí

Kristin: El complot en sí, prueba por qué, y da una base válida para no revelar la fuente. Y, al menos, creo que las comunicaciones de los periodistas mexicanos son suficientes para proporcionar una base para que sea investigada incluso sin tener un testigo que lo atestigüe. Pero, esta es la cosa, Barbara es por eso que estoy en el puto escondite. Quiero decir que es por eso que he tenido que tomar estas medidas extraordinarias antes de que yo pudiera involucrarme en esto. Porque es jodidamente negro. Esto fue una mierda seria.

Barbara: Derecha.

Kristin: Quiero decir, esto fue cuando yo era sub-rosa. Quiero decir, en mi mente, no te puedes imaginar, no sabes cuántas estúpidas caminatas hice con Keith donde dice estas cosas y estoy diciendo, “Oh, esa es una gran idea,” pero en mi mente estoy pensando, él es un loco.

Barbara: Sí, lo sé.

Kristin: ¿Sabes? Porque, lo sabía. Pero, aprendí de la experiencia que la forma en que voy a conseguirlo es jugando a lo largo hasta que tengo tanto que podría aplastarlo. Pero, incluso cuando me fui, tuve que protegerme primero, antes de que pudiera admitir de nuevo. Lleva tiempo conseguir toda esta mierda juntos.

Barbara: ¿Tienes una predicción de lo que piensas, cómo va a ser esto para Keith? ¿Crees que seremos capaces de responsabilizarlo?

Kristin: Sí, lo sé. Y, creo que será completamente destruido, y si no sale del país, entonces va a terminar en arresto e inculpaciones, y una mierda seria para todos, y todos los que están involucrados. Él, Nancy, Clare, y Emiliano especialmente.

Barbara: Derecha.

Kristin: Y, ¿sabes qué? Les di una maldita ADVERTENCIA. Si no están obteniendo sus propios abogados para aislarse separados de Keith, entonces se merecen lo que consiguen. ¿Sabes lo que estoy diciendo?

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