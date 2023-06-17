Leaked Audio: Catherine Kassenoff Unhinged Over Child Eating Her Chocolate Bar

The pushback against Catherine Kassenoff has begun in earnest. Much of it pushes the narrative that Catherine was mentally ill.

Frank Report is waiting for confirmation of Catherine Kassenoff”s death in Switzerland from medically assisted suicide.

A woman may have lost her life. The father of her three children lost his job, and his reputation is tainted — all on the public stage – and at what will be the cost to their children.

It is now a matter of public interest to hear the entire story. The good and the bad, even if it angers some, and without an agenda to protect any narrative but the truth.

Catherine Kassenoff posted on Facebook 18 damning videos of her husband Allan yelling and acting cruel to her and the children, while Catherine, coolly filming, remains calm.

On May 27, she posted on Facebook that she planned to commit medically assisted suicide that day in Switzerland, and then posted no more.

Her post and the videos went viral. The husband, Allan Kassenoff, lost his job as a high-paid lawyer. Now audios and videos leaked anonymously, and believed to be released by Allan’s lawyer Constantine ‘Gus’ Dimopoulus, showing Catherine acting as badly as Allan have emerged.

Presumably Allan made the recordings, and unsurprisingly, he is the cooler one. Near the end, there is a break in the recording, so there is reason to believe it has been edited – begging the question, what has been left out?

Trigger warning

In this audio, which appears to have been recorded around the same time as Catherine’s videos, 2014-2016, Catherine is upset over her belief that her eldest child, who is adopted, ate her chocolate bar and lied about it.

This is a very disturbing audio and may make some rethink this entire story.

FR’s transcription follows the link to the audio, which has already been published elsewhere.

Since anger, hostility and sorrow make some words hard to hear, it is not a perfect transcription.

There are those who undoubtedly will feel that FR should not have published this audio.

But in the interest of getting at the truth and understanding the dynamics of family court and the tragedy of divorce and custody battles, it is in the public interest.

Child

(Crying) I didn’t. I didn’t. I did not. I did not.

Catherine

Don’t you dare–

Allan

Leave her alone. Enough.

Catherine

Look at it.

Allan

Okay, so she’ll clean it.

Catherine

Look at it.

Allan

Okay, so she’ll clean it.

Catherine

No no no no. I pick my battles, and this is one–

Allan

You pick every battle. You don’t let anything go! Let her sleep.

Catherine

She STOLE my chocolate bar.

Child

I did not! (Sobbing)

Catherine Kassanoff

Yes, you did.

Child

I did not

Catherine

You did, you liar.

Allan

I’m going to wake up the other girls and find out.

Child

I did not! (Sobbing)

Allan

Get the hell out of her room now!

Child

I did not

Allan

Come with me downstairs.

Catherine

[to Child] You’re a liar.

Child

I did not

Allan

Leave her alone!

Catherine

Allan I’m allowed t–

Child

I did not. (Sobbing)

Allan

Relax. Relax! Relax It’s 10:30, let her sleep.

Catherine

[to Allan] You know what you’re doing is so bad.

Allan

[to child] Relax.

Catherine

She doesn’t have school tomorrow.

Allan

Doesn’t matter, she has to wake up and go to work with you.

Catherine

I want to talk to her. And I want to talk to her now.

Allan

[to child] Take a deep breath. Take a deep breath. Calm down. Calm down.

Catherine

This is drama designed to get you to do exactly what you’re doing!

Allan

Calm down

Catherine

[to Allan] What you’re doing is wrong. You would be backing me up, and you should be calling her a liar, and you should make her go upstairs.

Allan

[to child] Are you okay? Take a deep breath. I know.

Catherine

This is wrong, and she’ll accuse you of lying, and she’ll accuse me of lying, like she does.

Allan

[to child] Take a deep breath.

Catherine

And is abuse and everything else she does. You want to have a person living in this house – get your fucking hand out of my face out of my face. Out of my face

Allan

[to child] Take a deep breath. Clam down.

Catherine

You ate the chocolate bar.

Allan

[to child] Don’t respond. Don’t respond.

Child

I did noooot! (Sobbing).

Catherine

[to Allan] Excuse me? What are you talking about, don’t respond?

Allan

Don’t be an animal!

Catherine

[To Allan] You are a ridiculous human being! You don’t know how to teach morals.

Allan

You terrorize these kids.

Catherine

Morals matter! Not in your book, they don’t. Morals matter!

Allan

So does being a civilized human being.

Catherine

[To child] Go up to your room. We’re gonna discuss this chocolate bar. Go up to your room. Now!

Allan

Take a deep breath

Catherine

Morals matter! Lying matters!

Allan

I want you to calm down.

Catherine

[To child] You will go to jail if you keep this up. Go up to your room. We’re gonna go discuss this.

Allan

I want you to calm down.

Catherine

[to child] Now! Go up to your room NOW! NOW! Walk! Walk! [To Allan] See? Now she won’t listen to me anymore. [to child] Go to your room!

Allan

You treat her like a dog.

Catherine

[to Allan] She is! She’s a liar! [to child] Go to your room!

Allan

So what? You ever think it’s because of the way you treat her?

Catherine

[To Allan] Have you lost your mind? Have you lost your mind?

Allan

I’m so sick of the way you treat her.

Catherine

Have you lost your mind?

Allan

Everyone knows it!

Catherine

[to Allan] Look at you! You’re blaming me? Oh my god. You have done so much destruction!

Allan f

When Charley gives… All.–.

Catherine

You have done so much destruction. You’ve done so much destruction. [to child] He doesn’t care about morals. I don’t care if he does. You can hate me as much as you want. I will teach you morals. He., what he’s doing is wrong. [to Allan] Get out! I will discuss this with my daughter. Get out.

Allan

The one that you get out when you tell her that you want to give her back to Florida? [to child] Has she ever told you she wants to return you to your family in Florida?

Child

Yes

Catherine

Oh my god! Now we’re gonna start lying. Now we’re gonna start lying, because I accuse her of stealing my chocolate. Now we’re gonna talk about Florida, which is a lie.

Allan

You’ve never said that to her?

Catherine

[To child ] Have I abused you? Have I abused you?

Child

You have said that y–

Catherine

Okay, why don’t you go tomorrow? Go to the Bright Horizons people and tell them I’m abusing you. Then we can have a CPS investigation okay.

Allan

Have you ever told her that? About Florida?

Catherine:

[to child] Has he told you that he’s gonna kick you out of this house? Did he call you a fucking retard the other day? Did he call you a fucking retard?

Child

Yes.

Catherine

Yeah. A fucking retarded is what you called her

Allan

You’re losing control.

Catherine

I’m losing control. You called her a fucking retard. You! You called your daughter a fucking retard. Right Ally. Is that what he called her – you?

Allan

Ally do you want to go downstairs or do you want…

Catherine

Ally did he call you a fucking retard?

Allan

I’ve got to go do my work.

Catherine

I am entitled to parent. Get out of here!

Allan

You are not acting like a civilized human being.

Catherine

Oh I’m so sorry.

Allan

You’re screaming

Catherine

It’s okay to call her a fucking retard.

Allan

You know what? I lose my control with her one time–

Catherine

Oooooh! Okay, I’m sorry. So you admit that you lost your control. I don’t lose control. I’m upset about my chocolate.

Allan

This is you in control? I’m gonna go do my work. [To child] If you need me I’m downstairs Okay?

Catherine

[To child] Oooh is he your BFF?

Allan

No I’m her father.

Catherine Kassanoff

No you’re not.

Allan

You don’t understand the difference.

Catherine

You know what you’ve done. You are so wrong. Its gonna turn into crying. You’re gonna turn into crying, it’s gonna turn into crying. Because she knows that you will believe her lie.

Allan:

Relax

Catherine

I won’t believe the lie, but you will, you’ll believe it. You believe the lie. Believe the lie. Believe the lie Allan. Believe it.

Allan

I’m not believing or not believing–

Catherine

Believe the lie! Because it’s all my… I’m the reason you lie, right? It’s me right?

Child

No

Catherine:

Because that’s what he said. Is that what he said when he walked up the stairs?

Allan

I said treat her civilly.

Catherine

[to child] Didn’t he say I’m the reason?

Allan

Treat her civilly.

Catherine

Get the fuck out! You get the fuck out!

Allan

Treat her civilly.

Catherine

Get the fuck out!

Allan

Don’t talk to me that way.

Catherine

You get the fuck out. I’m so tired of you.

Allan

I’m tired of you.

Catherine

You don’t know how to teach morals. You’re a disloyal. You’re an unmoral person. Get out!

Allan

[to child] Can I ask you a question? Do you think mommy treats you fairly?

Catherine

Oh my god! We’re gonna have a discussion about fairness at 10:30 at night. All I want to do. Get out of her room! All I want to do is find out about what’s going on with the chocolate.

Allan

Okay grill her. Grill her. Grill her.

Catherine

But now, we got to have a discussion about morality, about fairness,

Allan

Grill her

Catherine

About CPS investigations, about abuse, about whatever else. [To child] I want to have a discussion with you, you come to me now. You get over here. Now!

Allan

I’ll stay here.

Child

[to Catherine] Nooo I don’t want tooooo! (Crying) Daddy!!!!

Allan

[To child] Im with you. [to Catherine] Stop pulling her.

Catherine

You pulled her! Get up. Get up. Get up.

Allan

Ally I’m coming too, don’t worry.

Child (crying)

Allan

I’m coming with you

Catherine

[to child] You want to scream like a baby? You can scream like a baby, just like you did the other night. Get in there. Get in there. With me here. Get away, I want to have a discussion with my daughter about what happened with my chocolate.

Allan

Every time I asked to have a discussion with her privately, you throw a hissy fit. You can grill her with me here.

Catherine

No! I don’t want you here.

Allan

I’m not leaving you alone with her.

Catherine

Oh, I’m sorry. You’re allowed to have discussions! I Don’t care what you do. You’re a loser anyway.

Allan

Good for you.

Catherine

Listen. Here’s the deal. Okay. I’m going to ask you one time. Do you understand me?

Child

Yes.

Catherine

[to child ] Put your hands down!

Child

The chocolate wrapper…

Catherine

Put your hands down!

Child

The chocolate wrapper…

Catherine

Put your hands down.

Child

I am.

Catherine

DON’T TALK BACK TO ME!

Allan

Let her answer you.

Catherine

Stop looking at him!

Allan

Cathy, you’re acting like a lunatic.

Catherine

She looked right at you.

Allan

No she- Regardless. You’re acting like a crazy person.

Catherine

You did not look at him?

Allan

No I just looked at the wall.

Catherine

Oh, you didn’t look at him? Really?

Child

Noooo (crying)

Catherine

Stop judging me.

[break in tape]

Catherine

Really? I’m the only person who has done anything for that kid. I took her to stars online. I took her to the doctor. Where are you? Do you go to doctor Kutcher’s office?

Allan:

Some of us have jobs that are more hours than yours luckily for you.

Catherine

No no no no. I have a job with hours. You actually have flexibility.

Allan

Whatever you say Catherine.

Catherine

Did you ever in your whole life take one day, one day, one day to take her to Doctor Kutcher, ever?

Allan

I guess you work harder than me, so you’re lucky.

Catherine

[To child] Did he ever take you a single day to doctor Kutcher’s? Never right? Do you think that your father could probably find one day? We’re gonna turn this into daddy’s problems. Do you think one day in his whole life he could’ve taken you to Dr. Kutcher’s?

Child

No

Allan

Way to bring her into the middle Catherine.

Child

No.

Catherine

Never you don’t think he could take you?

Child

I don’t think he could.

Catherine

He never does does he? What do you think that is?