Leaked Audio: Catherine Kassenoff Unhinged Over Child Eating Her Chocolate Bar

The pushback against Catherine Kassenoff has begun in earnest. Much of it pushes the narrative that Catherine was mentally ill.
Frank Report is waiting for confirmation of Catherine Kassenoff”s death in Switzerland from medically assisted suicide.
A woman may have lost her life. The father of her three children lost his job, and his reputation is tainted — all on the public stage – and at what will be the cost to their children.
It is now a matter of public interest to hear the entire story. The good and the bad, even if it angers some, and without an agenda to protect any narrative but the truth.
Catherine Kassenoff posted on Facebook 18 damning videos of her husband Allan yelling and acting cruel to her and the children, while Catherine, coolly filming, remains calm.
On May 27, she posted on Facebook that she planned to commit medically assisted suicide that day in Switzerland, and then posted no more.
Her post and the videos went viral. The husband, Allan Kassenoff, lost his job as a high-paid lawyer. Now audios and videos leaked anonymously, and believed to be released by Allan’s lawyer Constantine ‘Gus’ Dimopoulus, showing Catherine acting as badly as Allan have emerged.
Presumably Allan made the recordings, and unsurprisingly, he is the cooler one. Near the end, there is a break in the recording, so there is reason to believe it has been edited – begging the question, what has been left out?
Trigger warning
In this audio, which appears to have been recorded around the same time as Catherine’s videos, 2014-2016, Catherine is upset over her belief that her eldest child, who is adopted, ate her chocolate bar and lied about it.
This is a very disturbing audio and may make some rethink this entire story.
FR’s transcription follows the link to the audio, which has already been published elsewhere.
Since anger, hostility and sorrow make some words hard to hear, it is not a perfect transcription.
There are those who undoubtedly will feel that FR should not have published this audio.
But in the interest of getting at the truth and understanding the dynamics of family court and the tragedy of divorce and custody battles, it is in the public interest.
Child
(Crying) I didn’t. I didn’t. I did not. I did not.
Catherine
Don’t you dare–
Allan
Leave her alone. Enough.
Catherine
Look at it.
Allan
Okay, so she’ll clean it.
Catherine
Look at it.
Allan
Okay, so she’ll clean it.
Catherine
No no no no. I pick my battles, and this is one–
Allan
You pick every battle. You don’t let anything go! Let her sleep.
Catherine
She STOLE my chocolate bar.
Child
I did not! (Sobbing)
Catherine Kassanoff
Yes, you did.
Child
I did not
Catherine
You did, you liar.
Allan
I’m going to wake up the other girls and find out.
Child
I did not! (Sobbing)
Allan
Get the hell out of her room now!
Child
I did not
Allan
Come with me downstairs.
Catherine
[to Child] You’re a liar.
Child
I did not
Allan
Leave her alone!
Catherine
Allan I’m allowed t–
Child
I did not. (Sobbing)
Allan
Relax. Relax! Relax It’s 10:30, let her sleep.
Catherine
[to Allan] You know what you’re doing is so bad.
Allan
[to child] Relax.
Catherine
She doesn’t have school tomorrow.
Allan
Doesn’t matter, she has to wake up and go to work with you.
Catherine
I want to talk to her. And I want to talk to her now.
Allan
[to child] Take a deep breath. Take a deep breath. Calm down. Calm down.
Catherine
This is drama designed to get you to do exactly what you’re doing!
Allan
Calm down
Catherine
[to Allan] What you’re doing is wrong. You would be backing me up, and you should be calling her a liar, and you should make her go upstairs.
Allan
[to child] Are you okay? Take a deep breath. I know.
Catherine
This is wrong, and she’ll accuse you of lying, and she’ll accuse me of lying, like she does.
Allan
[to child] Take a deep breath.
Catherine
And is abuse and everything else she does. You want to have a person living in this house – get your fucking hand out of my face out of my face. Out of my face
Allan
[to child] Take a deep breath. Clam down.
Catherine
You ate the chocolate bar.
Allan
[to child] Don’t respond. Don’t respond.
Child
I did noooot! (Sobbing).
Catherine
[to Allan] Excuse me? What are you talking about, don’t respond?
Allan
Don’t be an animal!
Catherine
[To Allan] You are a ridiculous human being! You don’t know how to teach morals.
Allan
You terrorize these kids.
Catherine
Morals matter! Not in your book, they don’t. Morals matter!
Allan
So does being a civilized human being.
Catherine
[To child] Go up to your room. We’re gonna discuss this chocolate bar. Go up to your room. Now!
Allan
Take a deep breath
Catherine
Morals matter! Lying matters!
Allan
I want you to calm down.
Catherine
[To child] You will go to jail if you keep this up. Go up to your room. We’re gonna go discuss this.
Allan
I want you to calm down.
Catherine
[to child] Now! Go up to your room NOW! NOW! Walk! Walk! [To Allan] See? Now she won’t listen to me anymore. [to child] Go to your room!
Allan
You treat her like a dog.
Catherine
[to Allan] She is! She’s a liar! [to child] Go to your room!
Allan
So what? You ever think it’s because of the way you treat her?
Catherine
[To Allan] Have you lost your mind? Have you lost your mind?
Allan
I’m so sick of the way you treat her.
Catherine
Have you lost your mind?
Allan
Everyone knows it!
Catherine
[to Allan] Look at you! You’re blaming me? Oh my god. You have done so much destruction!
Allan f
When Charley gives… All.–.
Catherine
You have done so much destruction. You’ve done so much destruction. [to child] He doesn’t care about morals. I don’t care if he does. You can hate me as much as you want. I will teach you morals. He., what he’s doing is wrong. [to Allan] Get out! I will discuss this with my daughter. Get out.
Allan
The one that you get out when you tell her that you want to give her back to Florida? [to child] Has she ever told you she wants to return you to your family in Florida?
Child
Yes
Catherine
Oh my god! Now we’re gonna start lying. Now we’re gonna start lying, because I accuse her of stealing my chocolate. Now we’re gonna talk about Florida, which is a lie.
Allan
You’ve never said that to her?
Catherine
[To child ] Have I abused you? Have I abused you?
Child
You have said that y–
Catherine
Okay, why don’t you go tomorrow? Go to the Bright Horizons people and tell them I’m abusing you. Then we can have a CPS investigation okay.
Allan
Have you ever told her that? About Florida?
Catherine:
[to child] Has he told you that he’s gonna kick you out of this house? Did he call you a fucking retard the other day? Did he call you a fucking retard?
Child
Yes.
Catherine
Yeah. A fucking retarded is what you called her
Allan
You’re losing control.
Catherine
I’m losing control. You called her a fucking retard. You! You called your daughter a fucking retard. Right Ally. Is that what he called her – you?
Allan
Ally do you want to go downstairs or do you want…
Catherine
Ally did he call you a fucking retard?
Allan
I’ve got to go do my work.
Catherine
I am entitled to parent. Get out of here!
Allan
You are not acting like a civilized human being.
Catherine
Oh I’m so sorry.
Allan
You’re screaming
Catherine
It’s okay to call her a fucking retard.
Allan
You know what? I lose my control with her one time–
Catherine
Oooooh! Okay, I’m sorry. So you admit that you lost your control. I don’t lose control. I’m upset about my chocolate.
Allan
This is you in control? I’m gonna go do my work. [To child] If you need me I’m downstairs Okay?
Catherine
[To child] Oooh is he your BFF?
Allan
No I’m her father.
Catherine Kassanoff
No you’re not.
Allan
You don’t understand the difference.
Catherine
You know what you’ve done. You are so wrong. Its gonna turn into crying. You’re gonna turn into crying, it’s gonna turn into crying. Because she knows that you will believe her lie.
Allan:
Relax
Catherine
I won’t believe the lie, but you will, you’ll believe it. You believe the lie. Believe the lie. Believe the lie Allan. Believe it.
Allan
I’m not believing or not believing–
Catherine
Believe the lie! Because it’s all my… I’m the reason you lie, right? It’s me right?
Child
No
Catherine:
Because that’s what he said. Is that what he said when he walked up the stairs?
Allan
I said treat her civilly.
Catherine
[to child] Didn’t he say I’m the reason?
Allan
Treat her civilly.
Catherine
Get the fuck out! You get the fuck out!
Allan
Treat her civilly.
Catherine
Get the fuck out!
Allan
Don’t talk to me that way.
Catherine
You get the fuck out. I’m so tired of you.
Allan
I’m tired of you.
Catherine
You don’t know how to teach morals. You’re a disloyal. You’re an unmoral person. Get out!
Allan
[to child] Can I ask you a question? Do you think mommy treats you fairly?
Catherine
Oh my god! We’re gonna have a discussion about fairness at 10:30 at night. All I want to do. Get out of her room! All I want to do is find out about what’s going on with the chocolate.
Allan
Okay grill her. Grill her. Grill her.
Catherine
But now, we got to have a discussion about morality, about fairness,
Allan
Grill her
Catherine
About CPS investigations, about abuse, about whatever else. [To child] I want to have a discussion with you, you come to me now. You get over here. Now!
Allan
I’ll stay here.
Child
[to Catherine] Nooo I don’t want tooooo! (Crying) Daddy!!!!
Allan
[To child] Im with you. [to Catherine] Stop pulling her.
Catherine
You pulled her! Get up. Get up. Get up.
Allan
Ally I’m coming too, don’t worry.
Child (crying)
Allan
I’m coming with you
Catherine
[to child] You want to scream like a baby? You can scream like a baby, just like you did the other night. Get in there. Get in there. With me here. Get away, I want to have a discussion with my daughter about what happened with my chocolate.
Allan
Every time I asked to have a discussion with her privately, you throw a hissy fit. You can grill her with me here.
Catherine
No! I don’t want you here.
Allan
I’m not leaving you alone with her.
Catherine
Oh, I’m sorry. You’re allowed to have discussions! I Don’t care what you do. You’re a loser anyway.
Allan
Good for you.
Catherine
Listen. Here’s the deal. Okay. I’m going to ask you one time. Do you understand me?
Child
Yes.
Catherine
[to child ] Put your hands down!
Child
The chocolate wrapper…
Catherine
Put your hands down!
Child
The chocolate wrapper…
Catherine
Put your hands down.
Child
I am.
Catherine
DON’T TALK BACK TO ME!
Allan
Let her answer you.
Catherine
Stop looking at him!
Allan
Cathy, you’re acting like a lunatic.
Catherine
She looked right at you.
Allan
No she- Regardless. You’re acting like a crazy person.
Catherine
You did not look at him?
Allan
No I just looked at the wall.
Catherine
Oh, you didn’t look at him? Really?
Child
Noooo (crying)
Catherine
Stop judging me.
[break in tape]
Catherine
Really? I’m the only person who has done anything for that kid. I took her to stars online. I took her to the doctor. Where are you? Do you go to doctor Kutcher’s office?
Allan:
Some of us have jobs that are more hours than yours luckily for you.
Catherine
No no no no. I have a job with hours. You actually have flexibility.
Allan
Whatever you say Catherine.
Catherine
Did you ever in your whole life take one day, one day, one day to take her to Doctor Kutcher, ever?
Allan
I guess you work harder than me, so you’re lucky.
Catherine
[To child] Did he ever take you a single day to doctor Kutcher’s? Never right? Do you think that your father could probably find one day? We’re gonna turn this into daddy’s problems. Do you think one day in his whole life he could’ve taken you to Dr. Kutcher’s?
Child
No
Allan
Way to bring her into the middle Catherine.
Child
No.
Catherine
Never you don’t think he could take you?
Child
I don’t think he could.
Catherine
He never does does he? What do you think that is?
Thank you, Frank and Janine, for your extraordinary dedication to this tragic story, which I have been following very closely. May I humbly add a few points and some reflection? I had listened twice to the audio a few hours ago when I had seen it as a link on another article in FR. I feel great pain for Ally who succumbed to a child’s natural need for a chocolate candy bar only to have it turned into a lesson in morality when she should have been asleep in bed. In truth, the child’s consumption of a chocolate bar should not have occasioned a reprimand from her mother, but there is a much bigger picture that cannot be overlooked either. To wit, at the very end of the tape, which I didn’t see in this transcription, but I had heard it when listening to the tape linked in the prior FR story, was Catherine’s statement that she was in much physical pain from several finger nails broken to the quick and hanging off her fingers. She stated, if I heard correctly, that it was from the fight they had the day before. Thus, if that is correct, here you have a woman in physical pain, in the aftermath of a nasty physical fight with her husband. You also have a woman in emotional pain whose repetitive use of the word “moral” resonates her deep feelings of abandonment and devaluation of having been cheated on in her marriage. Yes, yes, I know she had her own affair so it goes both ways. But at that moment she is deflecting her psychic pain of abandonment to her child by taking ordinary behavior to which she has superimposed a “moral” attribute, no doubt a veiled strike at her husband’s behavior and her feelings of deep abandonment. This was marriage gone bad no doubt. And I do feel for Allan too because he showed pain in the videos. I feel for the parents and the children. Scolding of Ally which is uncalled for and painful to witness in the audio needs also to be looked at within context. I believe the child’s therapist recommended a “therapeutic” boarding school under the school district even though the girl was already out of Catherine’s custody for around three years. So, it appears there were issues with this child. We all come into this world with unique personalities and it’s a miracle when it works out seamlessly in a family. Ironically, I see a silver lining here. That is, I have a prescient feeling that all these audios and videos of KvK (Kassenoff versus Kassenoff) are going to be used as class material for years to come so that students of family law, psychology, sociology, and women’s studies will be able to analyze and deconstruct the dynamics of dysfunctional and strained family relations vis-a-vis the omnipresent threat of CPS and family court horrors. The Kassenoffs have in an unexpected way added vital material for the study of family dynamics. Frank Parlato has contributed admirably to the offering of such vital study material by his diligence in curating these materials. Please God let there be healing for everyone involved and much greater insight and wisdom gained from allowing us to share in this painful drama. Thank you, Frank and Janine, and to Alan and Catherine, for making these materials available to the public. It required courage.
Amy Neustein, Ph.D.
Fort Lee, NJ
This is wildly upsetting.
These children oh dear God these children.
Observations
1. Both use bizarre pronoun tenses that suggest performances.
2. Calming moments seem more performative and calculated than the high level moments of hysteria. There is a reason that an “excited utterance” is an exception to exclusions as hearsay, and this tape bears that out.
3. I wonder why more (perhaps I have missed it) has not been discussed about alcohol. I watched the video of Catherine at the table (she on left side of frame, there may be other videos I have not seen), and a bottle of wine was close to her. The following remarks are based upon a presumption that she had or was having wine. Not a comment on how much, but on having any.
I’m not going to launch into a discussion in depth of alcohol except to note: there is nothing “moderate” or “social” about taking alcohol during such a situation as captured. (One indeed takes the neurotoxic drug EtOH, its delivery is in liquid form).
My background is both trained and lived experience. I was the researcher and first manuscript drafter for a book entitled The Science of Addiction: From Neurobiology to Treatment, by Carlton T. Erickson, PhD. I have extensive academic training in alcohol abuse, addiction, neuroscience, two certificates from the Rutger School of Drug and Alcohol (what a redundancy) Studies, as well as conference attendance in the Neurobiology of alcohol. I arrested my own alcoholism in 1996 with the assistance of AA, only to find it a shunning and shaming Cult. I am a proponent of harm reduction.
I do not in my wildest constructions conclude alcoholism is a disease. I subscribe without exception to the work of Gabor Mate, MD whose life’s work is in trauma, and I agree that addictive behavior of any sort is a trauma response.
I wonder if tapes were made whenever Catherine was drinking perhaps knowing that baiting a woman compromised by alcohol gives rise to explosive behavior (horrible horrible behavior).
i’m not saying she drinks / drank “too much;” I am saying that to drink in these circumstances demonstrates a self-centered reach for comfort over primacy of concern that she stay painfully, fully sentient to marshall all possible strength to defend her daughters against this monstrous man. And she either cannot do that – or she did not do that, if she drank at the times of these episodes.
Finally:,There is a Facebook Group entitled Justice for Catherine Youseff Kassenhoff. A post I sent earlier to Frank comments on the fact that another poster in the group stated that News Nation had confirmed Catherine’s death. I sent screenshots to Frank that I was unable to find any verification on any news wire of her death being confirmed through authoritative channels.
I know that if such confirmation exists, Frank would find this and publish this first.
I pray that God grants these three little ones dreamless nights of sleep.
Thank you for publishing this.
Try again. This piece of shit “father” is innocently mentioning to the kid that her mother wants to return her to Florida. Ally is lying and her mother is trying to deal with it. Allen is undermining her every step of the way.
Regina this is excessive over chocolate? I cringe as it reminds me of my stepmother. There’s way to have conversations and this is NOT it! They both need parenting help and mental therapy. No sorry it’s NOT. Poor mommy dearest. I believe she told her adopted daughter she would return her and I believe Allan called her retarded. POOR KIDS. but now she’s “dead” who knows you want the kids to be in foster homes?!? Great solution. Humans annoy me
This woman is f’n NUTS. And abusive.
This little girl is caught between the two of them warring. But this tape, in isolation, does not change my judgment that the mom here is a protective parent, yes unhinged, but trying to parent a child, and being undermined by her husband. He may have sincerely believed he was trying to protect his kid, but what he was really doing was robbing her mother of her role as mother, a mother with high concerns about her daughter’s behaviors, and that is unconscionable.
As for Katherine’s unhingedness, she is definitely very emotional here, I think she feels she is dealing with a situation that calls for yelling, to get the child to see how serious her behaviors are. She is also under stress of a father who seems hellbent on undermining her as mother, which compounds her emotion. I empathize with this mother. What a terrible person to do this to the mother of his children. He had other paths, he chose to destroy her.
For the love of God. Two sides and the other one is coming out. Inexcusable torture. She was no saint and yes people lose their cool. I had a stepmother like this that would berate and talk like this exhaustively, it terrorized me.
And? So what plenty of people lose their cool, thats nothing, and Allan was just as bad, how did he get custody and her only Supervise Visitation?