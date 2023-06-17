Is Catherine Kassenoff Dead? Allan’s Friend Claims She’s Alive and Laughing at His Ruin

Catherine Kassenoff posted on Facebook 18 short videos of her husband yelling and acting cruel to her and the children, while Catherine, filming, remains cool.

On May 27, she posted on Facebook that she planned to commit medically assisted suicide that day in Switzerland, and then posted no more.

Her post and the videos went viral. The husband, Allan Kassenoff, lost his job as a high-paid lawyer over it and is moving up the charts as one of the most-hated men in America.

A woman may have lost her life. The father of her three children lost his job, and his reputation is tainted — all on the public stage. It is now a matter of public interest to hear all facts of the story.

It may offend some, but this is fair game. And there is worse to follow.

In any event, the public will soon know if Catherine died by suicide in Switzerland, and FR will endeavor to report it. At press time, we do not know.

Confirmation?

A national news show recently reported they confirmed the death of Catherine Kassenoff.

When I contacted the news director, she told me their “confirmation” was based on Catherine’s executor, attorney Wayne Baker, telling them he “believes it was carried out” and he should have the death certificate in about a month.

Today Amy Polacko posted on Instagram that “An official source who does not want to be named said they just received the official confirmation of Catherine Kassenoff’s death yesterday.”

Polacko does not reveal what the confirmation is – a death certificate, her ashes, a video tape of the suicide or the attestation of witnesses.

Polacko wrote about Catherine for Ms. Magazine in 2021:

Empty Home for the Holidays: Mothers Who Can’t See Their Children Blame Broken Family Court System

And again: Remembering Catherine Kassenoff and Continuing the Fight for Fair U.S. Child Custody Outcomes

‘Daniel,’ a source I have spoken to numerous times, is a friend of Allan Kassenoff. His opinions are his own.

Frank Report does not take an editorial position on it, except since it is open season on Allan, it is fair to hear from his supporters. He has lost his job, which not only impacts him, but also Catherine’s children, especially if she is dead and cannot support them.

It is a longstanding principle of fundamental fairness and due process, when it involves the law, that the accuser, not just the accused, is to be investigated and judged for the truth of their allegations. It is for this reason that FR publishes the following from ‘Daniel,’ a friend of Allan Kassenoff.

Allegations of Deception: Did Catherine Kassenoff Stage Her Own Death?

By ‘Daniel’

I’ll give you some points to consider on Catherine Kassenoff and whether she is dead or not.

Proof of death is a body or ashes that can be tested. Not a piece of paper.

Where is the body or the ashes from a Swiss facility that charges over $9000 to kill you?

At Dignitas, a room where a patient dies.

Swiss law requires a videotape of the suicide and two witnesses. Who are the witnesses? Where is the tape?

Catherine’s Family Silent

And how come Catherine’s family hasn’t said a word? Why haven’t her mother and her brothers declared her dead and condemned Allan Kassenoff like everyone else?

I will tell you why they are silent — they realized she was mentally ill and stopped talking to her long ago.

Here is an email that was sent by Catherine’s brother, and her reply.

The subject heading is FW Trip to Texas. The exchange is dated March 2 2016 – three years before Allan filed for divorce.

The brother writes:

Cathy… it is clear that you are bipolar and you need professional help. You need to get it for the sake of your children. I am not mad. I just want you to get better. Until you get help, a relationship with you is impossible. I am not wasting anymore of our time.

Within minutes of the ending of this email, Catherine replies to her relative:

Stop contacting me or my children. I will show your text to your children and nieces if they asked me what happened here. I want nothing more to do with you. You are pathetic and angry. You should seek medical help and anger management counseling. I feel terrible for your kids and wife. If you contact me again, I will involve the police.

Canadian Citizenship?

Why did Catherine fly to Switzerland? Canada is one of the easiest countries to get assisted suicide. Canada provides free medically assisted suicide for citizens, and will reimburse your family for flights to an assisted suicide.

You don’t have to live in the country. You only need Canadian citizenship.

Catherine had Canadian citizenship.

Why didn’t she have her medically assisted suicide done for free – a few hundred miles away, instead of flying 4000 miles and paying $9,000 in Switzerland?

By the way, Catherine arranged to get her two biological children Canadian citizenship without telling the kids or Allan, and lied to the court. Then she would not relinquish their passports to Allan. About eight months later, she admitted to the court that she got them citizenship. I think she planned to abscond with them.

New Home

Then there is the house she bought.

On April 18, less than 60 days ago, she bought a house for $900,000 cash near her children’s home. People who plan to kill themselves or have terminal illnesses don’t put all the money they have in a property they’ll never live in, unless they are actually crazy, or not dead.

Mother’s Day Fiasco

Immediately before she claimed she went to Switzerland to kill herself, she fought for visitation with her kids on Mother’s Day.

The girls were afraid to be with her and didn’t want to go. Allan begged them to see their mother. The kids waited at the door for her for hours. She didn’t show up.

Then they read on Facebook that she claims she never could see them. I hope you understand why these kids wanted nothing to do with her.

There is nothing she isn’t capable of doing, including faking her death.

Help From Group for Abused Mothers

At one point, Sanctuary For Families assisted Catherine. They help women who can’t afford a lawyer escape an abusive relationship.

After a few months, they were being used to fight for a private school, and private violin and tennis lessons. Not exactly their initiative. After a few months, they withdrew from the case.

Throughout this case, she had 17 lawyers:

Mitchell Lieberman Andrew Frisch Evan Wiederkehr Jill Speileberg Peter Nissman Lisa Zeiderman John Kornfeld Robert Spolzino Harold Burke Faith Miller Marcia Kusnetz Alyson Kuretsky Ruchama Cohen Lisa Vara Heather Hart Katherine Miller Robert Spolzino

Catherine Kassenoff

9-11 Commission

Catherine defrauded the 9/11 commission out of $300,000. She was not even in New York City on 9-11. She falsely claimed her cancer came from that tragedy, instead of telling the truth. She got cancer because of excessive fertility treatments needed because of an abortion she had to get when she had an adulterous affair with a married man while she was still with Allan.

Identity Theft

She is capable of faking her death too. She assumed her cousin’s identity and opened fraudulent credit cards and loans in her name.

Yeah, faking death is easy. All you need to do is press send on Facebook.

This is a case of a mentally ill woman trying one last time to destroy her ex at the expense of her children.

Catherine Supporters Are Sadistic

Meanwhile, aunts, uncles, and grandparents are being harassed and threatened with rape and violence. Her children are afraid to leave their home out of fear of the angry supporters of Catherine abducting them.

Random people direct message the girls and comment on TikTok that they will come and rescue them.

There have been meetings with local police and hourly patrols of residences, town watches, everyone is on alert.

In one instance, the Catherine mob tracked down the identity of a man, called his job, and tried to get him fired because of a single comment he made on a Frank Report saying “maybe there is another side to the story.”

Catherine needed mental health care, but people on the internet bought into her fantasies and encouraged her to fight against made-up oppression.

If she is dead, which is unlikely, these crazy supporters killed her, not Allan.

Allan Was Not an Abuser

As for Allan’s so-called abuse, it’s not real abuse. It’s words. No black eyes, no broken bones.

He raised his voice, and it’s abuse.

The neutral custody evaluator’s report said she is a “manipulative narcissist with sadistic tendencies.”

Way to Go?

Consider how sadistic this is: She loves her kids more than she hates her ex-husband?

She lets her kids learn about her death from Facebook?

She did not arrange to confirm it promptly, making her kids wonder if their mom is dead for three weeks now.

Here is how they found out. Some parents saw it on Facebook and told their kids, who asked the girls, “Did you hear about your mom?”

Is that normal behavior?

Do you disagree that someone who fakes her death and makes her children believe they are dead solely for media attention to destroy their ex is a good mother?

Meanwhile, the threats from the flock of Catherine sadists continue to worsen every day. And I think Catherine is alive, watching this, and loving every second of it, laughing sadistically at her husband’s ruin.