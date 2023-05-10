A Look at 3-Day Leadership Intensive Erin Valenti Attended Days Before She Died

FR is examining the 2019 death of Erin Valenti.

Shortly before her death, she attended a three-day leadership and empowerment course conducted by Ontocore called Create Powerful.

Valenti also expressed interest in drug-free, implant-free, ng, brainwave interface technology and linked to a company called CTRL-labs on her website. The autopsy says she died of a sudden death manic episode.

Some speculate that Valenti might have experienced something at Ontocore that led to the 33-year-old woman’s sudden death.

Could there have been another type of brain interference from a third party? Fred examines these questions.

By Fred

Taking a further look at Ontocore, I don’t see any sign of hi-tech mind-control information, just endless word-salad of the most suspect type.

From their Facebook page, I find the following:

“The Create Powerful Course is a transformative 3-day course rooted in Ontocore’s highly effective model of leadership….

“The ontological and phenomenological approaches utilized in the course prepare participants to leave the course with the power to create whatever future they desire and to do so as a person who exercises leadership as their natural self-expression.”

Wow. That’s pretty impressive for three days, no matter how intense.

Now: are there “ontological” secrets (learnable in three days) that will grant people “the power to create whatever future they desire”?

Ontology: the study of existence.

Has Ontocore discovered the essence of human and physical existence? And is this essence: whoever pays us the money for a three-day intensive will become a person who “exercises leadership as their natural self-expression” with “the power to create whatever future they desire”?

Where are the courses on being good followers? Is the essence of being a “natural leader” that you pay money and attend leadership courses? If attendees activate their “natural self-expression” as leaders, are they thereby activating their employees’ “natural self-expression” as followers?

All these enterprises are based on the notion that there are simple secrets to unlocking your power. In an artificial setting, where sophisticated group mechanisms can be used, it’s very easy to give people an overwhelming rush of feeling and emotion. I’ve experienced this in certain sophisticated education workshops.

There’s a definite origin for these exercises. It lies in “group dynamics” as originally developed at the infamous Tavistock Institute in Britain and brought to the USA in a big way. You can read about it from the horse’s mouth.

Basically, group and peer pressure is indirectly applied to get people to change their behavior.

Tavistock has been in the news recently for their appalling abuses (as reported by internal whistleblowers) of their transgender programs, enthusiastically recruiting thousands of children to change their gender through highly questionable means. Children as young as eight years were put on hormone treatments after just two consultations and no follow-up.

The Tavistock-type group techniques are extremely effective and have been refined over the decades. You can see basic Tavistock-type group control in any talk-show studio audience, where the crowd is prompted to boo, cheer, clap or laugh in unison, to trigger a similar response in the people viewing this on TV.

I am not saying Ontocore (does the “Onto” refer to “ontological”, I wonder?) and their courses were directly responsible for what happened to Erin Valenti. I said “someone” at Ontocore — and it may well have been a participant, rather than a course leader — seems to have gotten under her skin with something they said.

Yes, people die of mania. You can die from simply not sleeping. But this behavior was entirely out of character for Valenti, and her husband is a psychologist, so I think we can trust his judgment.

No drugs were found in her body, although her behavior sounds like it could have been drug-induced.

I have extensively written on Frank Report about mind control via microwave radiation. I met and traveled with Barrie Trower, the UK government’s top scientific expert on microwave warfare, now retired.

I know for a fact that pulsed microwave radiation can cause mania, depression, confusion, memory loss and many other effects. From Trower’s public talks, I know some frequencies that will achieve these ends.

Trower debriefed Soviet-bloc victims of microwave radiation who were attacked in their homes. He says the most lethal pattern of attack is to alternate periods of mania with periods of intense depression, going through the night. He said “no one” can withstand that for more than 48 hours.

The mystery of Havana Syndrome has become even more opaque, but it’s clear that people around the world have fallen victim to some form of radiation or sonic attack that has absolutely crippled them and damaged their brains irreparably.

Something like this may have been involved, perhaps completely coincidentally. Who knows what microwave fields you are exposed to in California.

If I were a cop, I would track back and interview every person who interacted with Valenti at that workshop. Someone there might reveal a clue as to what really happened with her.

I’ve tried checking out Ontocore, finding reviews, etc.

There are 15 video testimonials on the company’s website. Mostly men, one woman. In the only written review I can find, one Brandon Craig says:

“Count your blessings…

“This is a coaching firm that can be counted on. Whether it be for their public leadership training course called Create Powerful, or for their intimate corporate client relationships, there is no other firm like this one on the planet.” – Date of experience: January 21, 2019

Sorry, but that does not sound like a very organic review to me.

Especially not when I do a quick search and find on Brandon Craig’s LinkedIn page that he is the “founder and principal” of Ontocore. You can see a video of him here.

Watching him operate, you can see classical Tavistock techniques at work. He says, you’re going to meet unfamiliar things that “you might not agree with at first…” but with time and with the insight of the group…

Lots of intense soul-searching at the microphone in front of the group, you can see participants revealing deep things about themselves, emotions registering on their faces, things you wouldn’t normally say to other people…

Lots of hugging and emotional bonding are also going on in that video. And of course glowing testimonials from people in the video (identified): the course did more for me than everything else in my life put together…

This kind of love-bombing can go astray in susceptible people.

I do not see any evidence of any great existential, ontological or phenomenological wisdom in any of this puffery: just the overpowering effects of group-think and “truth telling” in a group.

All in the name of authentically being authentic, in an absolutely contrived and manipulated situation.

Ramtha does the same thing. As reported by at least two participants, JZ Knight’s sidekick, the disgraced Irish Catholic theologian Micheal Ledwith, who featured prominently in Mark Vicente’s movie “What the Bleep”, apparently boasts in “truth-telling” sessions at the Ramtha ranch that he has raped young boys.

This is meant to loosen you up and get you to confess to some of your own darker doings. This all makes the participants bond in an atmosphere of shared secrets.

I could only find one other review of Ontocore.

Scamadviser told me:

“The owner of the website is hiding his identity. Spammers use this information to promote services to website owners. Some website owners therefore chose to hide their contact details. “However, it can also be misused by scammers. Our algorithm gives a high rating if the identity of the website owner is shown.”

Yes, if I were investigating what happened to Erin Valenti, I would interview every person who interacted with Valenti at the Ontocore workshop and see where that led.