Tracking Brainwaves and Possible Connection to Erin Valenti’s Death

By Fred

Revisiting the 2019 Mysterious Death of Erin Valenti raised several scenarios as to the cause of death.

The seminar she attended “might have provoked the manic episode or exacerbated an emerging mental illness.”

Or “she might have been a victim of brain-machine interfaces.”

Or “she died, as stated in the official autopsy report, of a sudden, fatal descent into mental illness, and within an hour, death by natural causes.”

Check out “Ontocore,” the company that arranged the training that Erin Valenti attended. This is world-class NXIVM shit. From https://ontocore.com/:

WE ARE ONTOCORE Create with possibility. Imagine the person you most admire. As a professional, as a friend, this person has lit a fire inside you that will not die. Now imagine that the person lighting the fire inside yourself is you. That person who exercises leadership as a part of their natural self-expression. That person who makes a difference and inspires greater performance because of who they’re being. We produce results that once seemed impossible. Our proven model of self-leadership helps you identify a more accurate and consistent version of the person you know you can be. You have a unique purpose in this world. You were made for greatness. It’s time for an awakening. Reinvent your way of being. Embracing Ontocore’s model of leadership has the power to impact every area of your life—starting at the core of your being. As you begin to embody the Ontocore model, others will experience you differently. Relationships will thrive. Creation will take on a new essence. Discover what it means to achieve peak performance and upgrade the experience of living your life.

Sorry, folks, but there are two kinds of people in the world: those who respond to payoff lines like “upgrade the experience of living your life” and those who can think of much better uses of that money to upgrade their life experiences.

Did something happen at that seminar? Will Ontocore discuss it, if for instance Valenti had some reaction?

Were certain facts revealed to participants?

For instance, that modern “leaders” routinely scan the brainwaves of their employees, the way the World Economic Forum [WEF] recently proposed? That every facet of your behavior will be scanned, tracked, recorded and analyzed, maybe to come and arrest you at the workplace?

This is not a secret, the WEF is publicizing and pushing it as hard as possible.

The following video may disturb you or not, but I think something like this information may have destabilized Erin Valenti. At the end of this video, the WEF presenter Nita Farahany says of this brainwave-scanning technology, which she hopes society’s response won’t be, “Let’s ban this.”

Nita Farahany says, So first off a video uh it’s going to make you see the future and understand a wonderful future where we can use brain waves to fight crime be more productive and find love. Let’s roll. You’re in the zone even you can’t believe how productive you’ve been. Your memo is finished, your inbox is under control, and you’re feeling sharper than you have in a decade. Sensing your joy, your playlist shifts to your favorite song, sending chills up your spine as the music begins to play. You glance at the program running in the background on your computer screen, and notice a now familiar site that appears whenever you’re overloaded with pleasure. Your Theta brainwave activity is decreasing in the temporal regions of your brain. You mentally move the cursor to the left and scroll through your brain data over the past few hours. You can see your stress levels rising as the deadline to finish your memo approached, causing a peak in your beta brainwave activity right before an alert popped up telling you to take a brain break, but what’s that unusual change in your brain activity when you’re asleep? It started earlier in the month. You send a text message to your doctor with a mental swipe of your cursor. “Could you take a quick look at my brain data, anything to worry about?” Your mind starts to wander to the new colleague on your team whom you know you shouldn’t be daydreaming about, given the policy against intra-office romance, but you can’t help fantasizing just a little. But then you start to worry that your boss will notice your amorous feelings when she checks your brain activity and shift your attention back to the present. You breathe a sigh of relief when the email she sends you later that day congratulates you on your brain metrics from the past quarter, which have earned you another performance bonus. You head home jamming to the music with your work-issued brain-sensing earbuds still in. When you arrive at work the next day, a somber cloud has fallen over the office. Along with emails, text messages, and GPS location data, the government has subpoenaed employees’ brainwave data from the past year. They have compelling evidence that one of your co-workers has committed massive wire fraud. Now they’re looking for his co-conspirators. You discover they are looking for synchronized brain activity between your co-worker and the people he has been working with. While you know you’re innocent of any crime, you’ve been secretly working with him on a new startup venture. Shaking you remove your earbuds. “ What do you think? Is it a future you’re ready for? You may be surprised to learn that it’s a future that has already arrived… technology that is already here today, artificial intelligence, has enabled advances in decoding brain activity in ways that we never before thought possible. After all, what you think, what you feel, it’s all just data. Data, that in large patterns, can be decoded using artificial intelligence. We’re not talking about implanted devices of the future, I’m talking about wearable devices that are like fitbits for your brain.”

Watch the full video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nCZms1N8POs

What do you think?

My immediate response was cold and straightforward: just for making the suggestion of scanning people’s brainwaves in the workplace, these WEF creeps should be put down on the spot like rabid dogs.

Brainwaves May Be Misleading

I hesitate to mention Rudolf Steiner, because his revelations often seem crazy. But he said something of relevance in trying to “reverse-engineer” human beings by reading their brainwaves.

In a series of lectures given in 1915, – the early days of World War I – Steiner mentioned a German professor who maintained that the side with the “stronger nerves” would win the war.

As Steiner paraphrased it, “purely physical nerve strands are, in other words, supposed to provide moral resilience.”

So Steiner asked: what actually happens in these nerve strands when a moral impulse passes through a human being? The exact sort of moral impulse the WEF is trying to track in the workplace, to see who should be arrested in the office for thought crimes?

Steiner insists that a moral impulse always corresponds to a process of elimination. You can think of a moral impulse as having a purifying effect:

Steiner said: Consider the process of digestion. It consists in some of the food stock becoming part of the organism while the rest is eliminated. If it were not possible for a certain part of our food to be eliminated, digestion would be impossible. The process of elimination has to be a very regular one. Yet no one would get it into their heads to say we obtain nourishment from the part of the food we eliminate. The processes going on in our nervous system when we develop moral Power within us are like processes of elimination, genuine processes of elimination in relation to what is fruitful for us, what really lies within us as our true human nature. The assertion of a specific moral impulse in the soul is connected with a process of elimination. The process of elimination — the part which drops out as it were, the waste material we produce—that is the process in the nervous system. This relates to what we are actually doing in the same way as the process of elimination relates to the process by which foods are assimilated in our digestion. People who refer to the spiritual process in which moral impulses are formed as a process in nervous system are really saying—with reference to another sphere — that human nutrition consists in elimination, and they then examine the products of elimination in order to establish what is particularly beneficial to man.

In other words, Steiner literally says: looking at brainwaves and trying to understand the moral impulses that underlie them is like studying only excrement when trying to understand the entire digestive system.

Studying brainwaves may be similar. You cannot understand or judge morality based on the sole data of brainwaves.

Which brings us back to Erin Valenti. Something strange happened to Erin Valenti.

Someone at Ontocore may know something; but will they talk about it? There is possibly a hidden story in the death of Erin Valenti, which completes the picture of a woman without any evidence of any mental health issues – out of the blue – during a time of apparent happiness – dying suddenly of a manic episode.