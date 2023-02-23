Who’s a Victim of Whom, Clyne or Edmondson?

Peter Longworth has a lot to say about almost everything, and his perspectives are always thoughtful. Here he waxes on the odd circumstances in a civil lawsuit that sees Sarah Edmondson, who recruited Nicki Clyne into NXIVM, suing her for the evils associated with NXIVM and its subsidiary DOS.

By Peter Longworth

Thank you, Aristotle, for your post Edmondson Has Legal Grounds to Sue Clyne. You made some interesting observations. I always love your posts, but I don’t always entirely agree with them.

I believe I’m right in saying Nicki Clyne didn’t actively recruit Edmondson into DOS.

Kristin Kreuk, Sarah Edmondson and Nicki Clyne, three Vancouver actresses in NXIVM. Kreuk quit quietly, Edmondson became a whistleblower, and Clyne remains loyal to her master, Keith Raniere.

If I’m not mistaken, that would have been Lauren Salzman. For reasons unclear, Lauren, like her mother, Nancy, are somewhat surprisingly, given their positions in NXIVM, not being sued.

Nancy and Lauren Salzman are not defendants in the civil lawsuit.

I’m also not sure we can claim Clyne was spreading the lie that Keith Raniere wasn’t behind DOS either:

It’s not as if Clyne went round all newly recruited slaves and whispered in their ear: “Just in case you thought KAR is our Grand Master, he’s definitely not behind this.”

She may have described it as a sorority, but in her mind that was exactly what it was. It sounds a bit twisted to us, but I’m sure it WAS all about women’s empowerment.

The brand was described as a symbol of the four elements.

MK10ART’s ‘Smart Brand.’ Yes, it was pretty smart of Keith Raniere to allow his first line slaves to create a brand with his initials, and authorize them to lie to their slave recruits that the brand was the symbol of the four elements.

In a non-DOS related matter, this young lady was told her brand was the symbol of the four seasons…. But when she looked in the mirror and saw it in reverse, she realized it was not.

Four elements? Turn it 90 degrees counter clockwise and what do you get?

Regarding the brand, Clyne would say: “It kind of…sort of…represented the elements; we just tweaked it a little to honor our Master.” And that’s kind of the problem: in Clyne’s eyes, there’re not lies.

Clyne may well reject the victim label, simply because she doesn’t see herself as one: she’s so far gone fishing, she’s living in an alternate reality of philosophy and mysticism, and all the other weird stuff that was force fed into them in countless EMs, some of them probably given by Sarah herself!

And this went on for about 10 years of the most formative stage in her life, when she was most susceptible to it.

Nicki Clyne’s wedding photo. She wed Allison Mack in February 2017. The two remain married.

I would agree that everybody in the cult was responsible for harming everyone else. That sense of community subverts individuation and reinforces a common belief system. Just think about the crowds in Kim Il-sung Square crying torrents of tears as they listen to their ‘Dear Leader’ speak for hour after hour. As you say, it’s the cult members who fuck each other over, and we see that in many autocracies all over the world.

Strange as it may seem, I think Clyne might perhaps have a stronger case against Edmondson: if Edmondson’s motives were purely mercenary, it could be argued that she willfully and cynically recruited innocent people into something she consciously believed was exploitative and addictive, a little like a dealer pushing drugs.

And just like long-term substance abuse, people get addicted to something that will likely cause them long-term damage.

Clyne’s defense is that she genuinely holds her beliefs and values, and just like in a murder trial where the evidence proves the defendant committed the crime, they may still be innocent by reason of insanity.

Nicki Clyne enjoys a kiss with her master, Keith Alan Raniere.

I’m not saying she’s insane, but her intent to cause harm could be called into question, given the ongoing stress and manipulation she’s been exposed to, as well as the undoubted psychological impact it has had, and still has.

It just takes one juror to reach that conclusion.

Exactly the same case could be made for Allison Mack, and in her case, she is the one who got away. I suspect she will back up Clyne, while rationally and convincingly explaining to a jury how powerful the indoctrination was.

Will we see the trial going forward? My money’s still on Clyne’s dismissal, though there is a possibility it may be without prejudice.

