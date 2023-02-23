YouTube Host Ethan Klein Accuses Guest Marc Elliot of Faking Tourette’s, 750,000 Views in Two Days

One of FR commenters wrote, “it’s only fair to your readers that you do a piece on Marc Elliott’s recent podcast appearance. The defense of Keith was obliterated. The Tourettes fakery exposed.”

Ice Nine wrote:

Epic ambush of Marc Elliot. Just savage.

@H3Podcast Host Ethan Klein just destroys Marc Elliot, his lies, and even goes on to accuse Marc of FAKING his Tourette’s. Why would Klein be inclined to do this? Because he says that has Tourette’s himself, so yeah, he does know what he’s talking about.

Marc Elliot did not do his homework on the podcast, thought Klein was on his side, went on the show thinking he had an ally, and then proceeds to get absolutely ripped to shreds on a YouTube podcast with over 2.8 million subscribers.

Marc tries his best to use some sort of shifter, deflection tactics. But nope. Klein was ready for that too.

Confronting a NXIVM Cult Member – H3TV #66 on @H3Podcast (begins at 55:00 minute mark, beatdown starts around 1:33.00) https://youtu.be/Ro8kiM7Dg1Y?t=3300

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen someone get cooked like that in my life” – Ethan Klein

FWIW I kinda feel bad for Marc. He is a victim and can’t see it, I hope he wakes up one day soon. Bro, there are photos, and audio of keith planning it. “the door is open, walk out!”

After receiving these and other comments,. FR looked into it and it is true that Marc Elliot appeared on a YouTube show, the H3 Podcast. The podcast has 2.87 million YouTube subscribers. The Elliot video is online, and in two days, his appearance has 755,000 views and more than 4,300 comments.

The episode is entitled Confronting a NXIVM cult member.. It is three hours plus in duration, and Marc appears about 56 minutes into the show.

The host, Ethan Klein, told the audience that Elliot emailed him and asked to go on the show to discuss FBI tampering. The email read in part, “I think Keith Rainiere is a modern day genius, and he’s been unfairly slated as as a villain.”

Marc gave arguments that Raniere-retained experts said the FBI tampered with the digital evidence of child porn.

Here is some of the dialogue, with some occasional slight editing for clarity:

Marc: So the thing is that 55 days before trial, all of a sudden, the FBI found child pornography, and when I say child pornography, they found 22 photos of a nude woman on an external hard drive that wasn’t on his computer. It wasn’t on a camera. It was on a random external hard drive in a residence that many people frequent. It wasn’t even Keith’s home, so of course the moment they found that it completely changed the whole dynamic of the case. Where now you have minors involved right? And not only they could have planted…

Ethan: The FBI has a track record of doing stuff like that. I mean they are just monsters, the FBI. I don’t trust them at all. And I think they probably planted it. But my concern at least just from the optics point of view because again I’m on your guy’s side, Camille was a 15 year old who… wrote a victim statement impact statement that said that he … actually raped her when she was 15.… She said she met him when he was 13 and then when she was 15 he was 45 and he slept with her…why was she lying like that?

Marc:… I want to make something very clear. I don’t support sexual assault against women in any way… The child pornography was all of a sudden found 55 days before trial, and then all the other co-defendants pled guilty. Not only was he charged with possession of child pornography he then was also charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, which is probably one of the most egregious charges somebody can get… charged against them, which ultimately is a death sentence for many people…. They… had this hard drive and this… alleged camera for over a year, that’s the context

Ethan: which happened right before trial?

Marc: … Cami … did give a victim impact statement, but what is important for people to realize is that a victim impact statement is after the trial is over, after the verdict. So it’s a statement… not given under oath…

Ethan: You think she’s lying essentially… or at least there’d be no consequence to her lying right?

Marc:… I’m not here to debate whether [she’s lying]… I’m just saying… if we want to live in a society that has due process and we care about justice, it’s important to question… If somebody gives a victim impact statement and says I was raped and this happened, I’m not saying that’s not true, but you can’t say that that’s ultimately true due process… [We] have seven digital forensic experts and… four of those seven FBI–

Ethan:… I just wanted to mention, and I don’t know if this is an issue for you guys, but there was 15 other victim impact statements from all different individuals, so that’s like dang how do we get over that?

Marc:… My intent wasn’t to try to defend or combat all these different allegations but… what people don’t realize, the way that the narrative was out there is that 17 000 people from around the world took these courses… One in 400 of participants in the classes that Keith had created were billionaires. We had people from Stanford, Harvard. Entrepreneurs. These were very thoughtful rational people taking courses.

Ethan:… Scientology is the same way, and they get vilified too. They have tons of famous people, tons of rich people, and it’s unfair that Scientology is vilified don’t you think?

Marc: I haven’t taken Scientology… I don’t agree with character assassination or speaking badly about a group just because they’re different or you don’t like them… If you actually look at the… Nxivm trial there’s actually, out of 17 000 people… only three people… that were even claiming they were victims of a crime.

Ethan: So only three out of 17,000 people claimed that they were molested by Keith, well no they weren’t even claiming that they were molested…

Marc:… There’s not a single charge of Keith assaulting or raping or hurting anyone…

Ethan: They’re only saying he coerced them. But that’s not really a crime is it?

Marc:… If you even want to say that everything that happened in the trial is true… this is a man who’s now convicted and sentenced to 120 years without any violence weapons drugs…

Ethan: I’m with you 100 percent, because coercion’s not even a crime. Like you can, it’s not illegal to manipulate people. This just means you’re smarter.

Marc: So again, some of the modifications took place while in the possession of the FBI, that is concerning…

Ethan: So what is the goal here to get a retrial for Keith?

Marc:… [if crimes] were committed against someone who is being tried in a trial to convict them, that person should ultimately be let free.

Ethan: Let him free… free Keith. Well, what’s interesting is that first of all, the FBI is a criminal organization just from the start. I mean, it’s insane the things that they’ve done to people, like tampering evidence in the case of Keith, but I think that because they did that, we should probably just expunge the extortion, the identity theft, the forced labor, the conspiracy to commit identity theft, exploiting of a child, forced labor, wire fraud, and so we should we should expunge all those?

Marc: It took me a second to get your humor, because there’s also a little delay. I was like ‘is he making a joke?’

Ethan:… I know, sorry. … What do we do about those other [crimes]? Because like we got to convince everyone that Keith is like a cool dude…

Marc:… We don’t need to convince anyone of how cool he is. Someone can think that Keith Rainiere [is] the devil. That’s ultimately irrelevant, and a distraction to the reality of did this person receive due process? If we want to… have a justice system that treats everyone exactly the same. Whether you think someone is the devil or you think someone is Mr. Rogers, they should be treated exactly the same under the law….

They spoke about sex trafficking and forced labor.

Marc: If you actually look at the evidence of what happened in this trial, you have a 29-year-old female who is an actress living in Manhattan who is a part of the Nxivm Community. She was taking classes. She was in a relationship with Keith. She also had a history of being more kinky. Together they had come up with an experience… This 29 year old received oral sex from another woman, and no money was exchanged. She took a bus from Brooklyn to Albany, and they convicted Keith of sex trafficking.

Ethan: Just because she was kinky

Marc: Well that’s one way to look at it, right? The same woman, the 29 year-old actress, she’s also the victim of the alleged forced labor. This is a woman who had to transcribe five hours of video for a memorial, and she read 50 articles that Keith had written, and she gave feedback on them and actually loved reading them. He was convicted of forced labor.

Ethan: Because she wasn’t paid for her work?

Marc: That’s what they were claiming…

Ethan: This one sounds really bad, and hopefully because you have such an intimate understanding and you have a great way of explaining it, so how do we do the sexual exploitation of a child? Because that one sounds so bad. So how do we break that one down?

Marc: That one is also related to the child pornography. As I said, so they found 22 photos of a naked woman—.

Ethan: Someone, somebody had pictures of them naked when they were kids. But it wasn’t Keith…

Marc: The way that they deemed their child pornography was based off of the file dates… and then said when the photos were taken is when this person—….

Ethan: They probably didn’t even look like kids… You should get a hold of those photos. They probably look like…

Marc: I have not seen the photos… Those are … contraband photos… but what we’re talking about is not on someone’s computer, not on their camera, not on a camera card [but] in a random external hard drive. There’s 22 photos of a naked woman who they deemed ‘this is underage’ because of the file dates… the sexual exploitation of a minor is because supposedly they [the prosecution] were able to link through a media card and from a camera. And that media card to a scientific certainty, by seven digital forensic experts, four former FBI, was modified while in the possession of the FBI. Because they [the prosecution] were able to link that media card to a camera that’s allegedly Keith owned that’s how he was charged with sexual exploitation.

Ethan: That’s so ridiculous that like that’s all they need… I’m dead serious. Like what the [ __ ] like it’s scary, the world we live in, where a file card, and that’s all it takes. It’s crazy, it’s scary, as a man, I’m scared of that.

Marc: Everyone should be scared of this…. The reason we’re trying to reach out to people is because the narrative is so strong and the prejudice against Keith and Nxivm is so intense… it stops people from having a rational, open conversation…

Ethan: Camilla’s the one who he apparently had photos of that was the 15 year old girl, who did an impact statement…said that he took her virginity when she was 15, which is outrageous. I mean… the thing is… if she was willing, what’s the problem?… if she liked it and Keith is awesome.

Marc:… I’m feeling your humor a little bit more… I don’t support sexual assault rape in any way. I’m not here… to be a referee about what he said or she said or what happened behind closed doors. What I do know is that I don’t believe that somebody giving a victim impact statement that isn’t under oath which is basically no different from somebody going on Twitter and saying I was raped by this person right, with absolutely no due process right?…

Ethan: He doesn’t even know them. So it’s like the same as a random tweet like they’ve never even met.

Marc: They do know… each other…

Ethan:… Daniella… said they confined her… to a room for nearly two years in an attempt to force Daniella to work for him and then Daniela was told that if she left the room, she would be sent to Mexico without any identifying documents, so that’s probably… [like] someone on Twitter just making shit up.

Marc:… if you just look at the facts, this is a young girl who’s… in a room in her family’s home. She was in a room and the door wasn’t locked…

Ethan: Because she could have left the whole time?… It’s basically her fault for not leaving the room… But I want to ask you about your experience with Tourette Syndrome. I’m super super fascinated by this…. The bad side, that’s what’s famous now. But Nxivm actually has been helping people in these incredible ways. For example, you had debilitating Tourette’s Syndrome right? And then I think you joined Nxivm and Keith was able to help you overcome it totally, like cured, your Tourettes is 100 percent gone?

Marc:… I no longer have Tourette Syndrome… and it was through the courses that Keith created.… I went through the classes just like everybody else, but as I went through them and started to build more self-awareness about myself [I] beat my Tourette’s completely mind over body.

Ethan: Wow and so what is it that you tell yourself like ah ‘just stop ticking’? Like ‘come on, don’t be a [ __ ] or whatever’” … ‘I’m over this shit sucks. Tourettes is … annoying and I’m just over it’?

Marc: [I’ve] talked about Tourette’s…like there’s an itch and there’s a scratch … and the Tourette’s is that uncomfortable feeling, and then the ticking is me scratching that itch, and most treatments and the way that we look at Tourette’s is… you take medication. It numbs the itch so that stops you from wanting to scratch it…

Marc discussed the documentary “My Tourette’s” on YouTube.

Ethan asked if Marc still had the urge to tic.

Marc: I found out that that my itch was way more emotional and psychological than it was physiological and as a result of working internal issues –I had anger stuff, beliefs about all sorts of stuff – as a result of that my itch went down. So right now do I still have an itch? Yeah, it’s not at zero. But it’s probably four out of a hundred…

Ethan played a 14 year old video of Marc at 17. It was a news story that reported that because of his tics, he uttered the word ‘nigger’ on a bus and he was thrown off. HIs family complained that the bus company treated him unfairly because he had a disability.

Ethan: I have a theory for you.

Marc: I’m ready

Ethan: Okay cool I think you actually fake having Tourrettes. Yeah. I don’t think, I think you actually don’t have it.

Marc: … What did you think I had?

Ethan: … Maybe you just called someone the n-word on the bus, and then you’re like ‘oh no I have Tourette’s.’ Because what’s interesting to me, and I know that’s funny, but what’s interesting to me is that you’ve made like a whole career being a motivational speaker, about how you cured your Tourette’s and stuff and that’s kind of become like a big part of your identity. But what’s interesting is, as somebody with Tourette’s, I actually have Tourette’s, I know it’s not curable. So I just find that claim to be absolutely a pseudo-scientific crazy claim that has no backing in science… I think you’re actually in my opinion, as someone with Tourette’s, I think you’re actually, in my opinion, I think your scamming people.

Marc: … Did you say that you have Tourette’s?

Ethan: I do have Tourette’s.

Marc: You know when I… was watching one of your videos, I thought I saw you ticking, and so it did cross my mind. I said ‘I wonder if he has Tourette’s?’

Ethan: Yeah I do

Marc: Why would you… think someone would fake it? That’s a pretty messed up thing for someone to fake.

Ethan: But you’ve made a good living from faking it, doing motivational stuff, and spreading books and stuff like that, and it’s just as far as I know, and that’s just a theory right because I don’t know. I mean, I just have Tourette’s myself, but obviously I don’t know anything about you, so it’s just a theory but… on your website it says you overcame it, mind over body, and that’s just not possible

Marc:… f you remember what I just said two minutes ago is that we’ve never claimed it’s a cure right

Ethan:… You said you’re 100 like over Tourette’s right you did say that.

Marc: I said that I don’t think of it as I have Tourette’s anymore….

Marc veered back to FBI tampering.

Marc: Keith currently, he’s been sitting in the SHU for over 200 days, so they’re basically torturing a U.S citizen, while the same time he has filed in the Eastern District of New York with four former FBI agents showing that the FBI tampered with digital evidence and they’re now escalating the torture and they might ship him to what’s known as a CMU…

Ethan veered back to Tourettes:

Ethan: I read an excerpt… from your website… marcelliot.com… “do you want to beat your Tourette’s? I want to help you, but currently the government has threatened to put me in jail for being public about how I completely overcame my Tourette’s with Nxivm.” So when you say “completely overcame,” I just assumed that meant like that you have a cure for it… Can you cure like Bipolar or something? Can you cure like schizophrenia, because that would be really good for a lot of people?

Marc:… Because of how big the case is… I’m reaching out to people that have influence. I believe that even though you might hate those people [like Keith]… there’s something that we can agree upon [FBI tampering is wrong]…

Ethan: [showing photos of the brand] We can all agree on photos. Here’s photos of his initials being branded into women who accused him of running a clandestine sex cult. Here is his initials branded into their skin. Here’s an up close for you. It says his initials. Keith Rainie is branded into the skin.

Marc: That’s not what I’m here to talk to you about…

Ethan: No, I’m serious… Why did he do this?… I’m curious. I want to ask you. The thing is, if you’re gonna… say things, they need to be fair. They’re just kinky, little kinky.

Marc: But Keith Ranieri didn’t brand anyone.

Ethan: Oh right. He’s not even in the room who coerced people, yeah, so coercion. I think coercion is a crime. Sex trafficking usually happens through coercion, not by locking people to a radiator, so that I think is where we kind of disconnect there. And actually, what’s crazy [is] 12 people [on a jury] agreed… Then the appeals court also upheld these seven horrific charges against him, so that’s like a lot.

Marc:… I believe most of things are not true… That doesn’t mean there isn’t kernels of truth. I wanted to talk to you about something that I think is greater than Keith Raniere. The fact that we have evidence that shows that the FBI committed crimes…

Ethan: I agree with you that the FBI is shitty and they do that kind of stuff… let’s just assume for the sake of this conversation that they did do that, then you still have to explain all these other charges like even if … he didn’t have child pornography on a hard drive… and let’s just say he didn’t do it. It was a conspiracy… they changed the metadata. There’s still racketeering, forced labor, wire fraud, sex trafficking, extortion. Do you know what I mean?

Marc:… I talked to you about some of the facts that it sounds like you were agreeing with. I didn’t realize that you were just trying to play me. The things that I said, I stand by. I don’t need to change anything, even though now I know that I guess you were trying to have sort of a gotcha moment but like I said with the photos with… the sex trafficking, which is a single sex act with no money exchanged, these are things that… if somebody wants to have a conversation right?

Ethan: But you got to understand that no money exchanged and him not doing it himself is kind of the quintessential of a cultish kind of racketeering like manipulative coercive act. Like he’s not the first person right? Like Charles Manson for example… Is Charles Manson guilty of murder? He never did anything…. Charles Manson people say was a member of a cult. His disciples went under his order or coercion to go and murder this family right? And so his lawyer said ‘well he didn’t do anything. He wasn’t even there,’ And so the question is, do you think Charles Manson is guilty… for being involved in their murders even though he wasn’t there? He never held a knife in his hand… no money was exchanged…. He’s probably innocent too, right?

Marc: I don’t know, But what I do believe, what I absolutely will stand by, is that I do think no matter how hated a person is, we should be absolutely open to questioning narratives…. I’m not on here to try to get you to like Keith Raniere…

Ethan: We can both agree that Crispy Donuts taste great, but that doesn’t really have anything… to do with wire fraud and racketeering…

Marc: If you allow… government officials to commit crimes to convict even a hated person, what you ultimately are saying is that you believe that prejudice and hate are more important than justice.

Ethan showed a photo of Marc and Keith.

Ethan: Here’s you and Keith. He has really nice skin.

Marc:… I’m trying to have a serious conversation…

Ethan: I was just struck by his really nice skin…

Marc: I’m trying to have a conversation with you about something that affects… millions of people in the justice system and are affected by our justice system… This isn’t about Keith. It is about Keith because this is the specific case and the specific evidence that we have. Do you mind if I take a moment and read some of the quotes from the FBI agents.

Ethan: No I don’t want to do that…. I don’t even blame you, because honestly in a sense you’re kind of the victim… You’re part of this organization that clearly has some powerful hold over you, and I’m really sorry that you got, somehow, you’re involved in this, and I just like Keith is gone. He can’t hurt you anymore. You know what I mean? Like you’re free bro.

Marc:… I’m an adult that makes decisions

Ethan: just like that girl in the room. You’re free man, just walk through the door.

Marc:… I reached out to you. I’m trying to talk about things that there’s a lot of prejudice against talking about. You have a case that has international attention. It has a lot of hate and a lot of people, and now we have…

Ethan: it’s okay listen. I want, I really do wish the best for you. And I’m sorry that you’re dealing with all this stuff. It seems like you’re going through a lot, and I just you know I’m sorry man. I just, I don’t know if there’s anything you know they might do. [Do] they have photos of you? Like they must have, because that was their thing, right? Keith had like blackmail.

Marc: There’s no photos…. For anyone who’s listening that wants to find out more, they can go to makejusticeblind.com and they can look at the evidence with respect to the FBI…

Ethan got the video from the website.

Marc asked him to play the two minute video.

Ethan agreed. After the first few experts spoke, they overdubbed a person singing repeatedly what sounded like “chestnuts roasting on an open fire” to make it hard to hear the experts. Ethan then asked Marc to make a statement. When Marc did, they showed comical movies in the left hand corner of the screen.

They also showed a photo of Keith and Marc with Charles Manson photoshopped in.

Ethan joked that Marc unsuccessfully tried to exit the Zoom call, though it did not appear he was trying to exit. Shortly after, Marc thanked Ethan for having him on the show, and said goodbye politely, and left.

Afterward, Ethan and his cohosts spoke about Marc for a while, discussing how Ethan humiliated him. Then they went on to other topics.