Crazy Circus: Family Court Custody Evaluator Ruined Daughter’s Life

Family Court is a court without a jury to protect the people from the abuses of government. It is a classic example of why the Founding Fathers insisted on insisting on trial by jury in the US Constitution for all trials, criminal and civil. The jury’s historic duty is to protect the people from government abuses.

It’s a daily occurrence for me to hear from mothers and fathers who lost their children through the racketeering operation known as Family Court. Here is one such story, like a million others in jury-less Family Court.

By This is Worth Fighting For

My friend’s daughter was sexually and physically abused by her father during her whole childhood.

The daughter told many therapists what happened. A custody evaluator (hired by the father) said her mother was coaching her.

The custody evaluator is a paid operative of the Family Court racketeering enterprise. The custody evaluator’s paid opinion trumps the mother, daughter, all common sense and reason. If a jury could have heard the matter, listened to the mother and the custody evaluator, and judged between them – 12 mothers and fathers, daughters, and sons on a jury, instead of one paid judge, the result may have been different. The Family Court judges are invested in the system and always follow the recommendations of the Custody Evaluators.

The mother lost custody overnight.

The father sexually abused his daughter for years. Despite her disclosures, she was forced to go to her father’s house. Dropped off. Sexually and physically tortured.

But the custody evaluator decided the mother alienated the child.

When the child ran home to be with her mother, the police would arrest her and take her to juvenile hall. She preferred juvenile hall over her father’s sexual abuse.

So broken by the failed system, she trusted no one in authority.

Soon after, she became addicted to painkillers. Next came heroine, then prostitution. Then came many stints in jail.

She tried to get back on track repeatedly, but kept stumbling back into the same loop of pain. Now at 40 years old, she says she can’t believe she lived as long as she did. I witnessed her howl with emotional pain.’

I am friendly with both of them, the mother and the daughter. They both are deeply affected by how the family court failed to protect the then-child victim from extreme sexual and physical abuse by the father.

The mother acquired health problems. Her daughter has been coping with rage, depression, and confusion for years. She is in and out of therapy, drug, and sex addiction. Then she gets better. Then she gets worse. It’s almost cyclical.

But year after year, she gets a little better.

She has a loyal group of friends and is, in a way, happy. But she was so molested by her father that she is tormented by the memories of sexual abuse. She felt so powerless, because no one in authority would ever help her.

When her mom remarried and had more children with a decent man, the abused daughter was so hurt she didn’t fit in. It caused a lot of damage to the family. She was like a living tornado. Her siblings were younger and couldn’t understand her emotional arrest.

Everyone in their family has been devastated. That is how much power the family court has over humanity.

The abusive father eventually went to prison for tax evasion. That was something the government really did care about.

But they do not want to hear about child sexual abuse.

I suggested they write a book about what it was like as mother and daughter and give two perspectives. But, while the idea intrigued them, it brought back painful memories. They couldn’t take it and wanted to move on.

After knowing them both for over a decade, I can say that avoiding the pain has not protected either of them from it. The pain still seems as fresh as it did when I was first introduced to this harrowing story.

It hurts so much to describe their story, I can’t imagine the pain they’d feel writing about it.

I will say that even though my friends are broken, they are trying their hardest to get through it. They are warriors in their own right.

The father was sexually abused as a child. His grandmother was also. It does pass on.

I think we have to find ways to treat these symptoms through education in schools, churches, and communities. Not just hand it over to the powers that be.

We need to create independent empowerment. Because by the time we find out that our children have been abused, we can get so overwhelmed by despair that we sign over our lives to absolute strangers in family court.

We feel we don’t have any power, so we let them step in.

We gladly surrender to their BS circus without knowing what we are doing. The lawyers are liars. They feed off the anxiety, and the more problems they cause, the more money they make.

Lawyers are not philanthropists. They are not humanitarians. They passed the BAR and have a license to use our families to practice what they learned. They have a certain amount of immunity.

Once our cases are over, they continue. So their agenda is different from ours. They serve the court. And family law is different from other courts. They don’t always follow the law.

It’s a crazy circus.